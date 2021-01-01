« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 717058 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,231
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18320 on: Today at 04:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:22:51 pm
She has been playing for Kazakhstan for a good couple of years though, isn't she? Not really related to current affairs.

I think she was Russian until she was 18.  Tennis players aren't really too fussed about nationality, it seems.  They just go where it's best for them professionally.

The Kazak (who's implicated in corruption) threw lots of money and backing at her (like a few others), so she went there.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,046
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18321 on: Today at 04:52:43 pm »
State of this serving from Halep.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,938
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18322 on: Today at 04:55:16 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:52:43 pm
State of this serving from Halep.

Bloody hell. She doesnt even has the confidence on her ball toss.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,231
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18323 on: Today at 04:57:13 pm »
Halep is probably having her worst match of the tournament.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,186
  • kopite
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18324 on: Today at 05:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:57:13 pm
Halep is probably having her worst match of the tournament.

She was woeful today, never saw that result coming.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,263
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18325 on: Today at 05:12:47 pm »
having watched both of them today, i will go with Rybakina to win the final.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,938
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18326 on: Today at 05:13:57 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 05:09:23 pm
She was woeful today, never saw that result coming.

Disappointing. But she is a class competitor. No complaints about calls or opponents and left the court applauding the fans..
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,604
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18327 on: Today at 05:17:48 pm »
Rafa has a 7mm tear then.

Wonder if that means he will pull out ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,938
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18328 on: Today at 05:23:17 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:12:47 pm
having watched both of them today, i will go with Rybakina to win the final.

Ons Jabeur would make history as the first African to win a Wimbledon?

Both would be worthy winners judging from todays game. Sponsors probably preferring Rybakina due to her glamorous looks.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18329 on: Today at 05:27:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:17:48 pm
Rafa has a 7mm tear then.

Wonder if that means he will pull out ?
He was practicing today, so I think he'll play but I won't be surprised to see the prick win in straight sets.

Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 05:23:17 pm
Ons Jabeur would make history as the first African to win a Wimbledon?

Both would be worthy winners judging from todays game. Sponsors probably preferring Rybakina due to her glamorous looks.
Team Ons all the way. I love the skills she possesses, she's so fun to watch. Rybakina is all power, so she might be able to blast Ons off the court.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,604
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18330 on: Today at 05:29:25 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:27:34 pm
He was practicing today, so I think he'll play but I won't be surprised to see the prick win in straight sets.


He wasn't serving according to reports.

Cam Norrie is quite dull isn't he?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,398
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18331 on: Today at 05:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:29:25 pm
He wasn't serving according to reports.

Cam Norrie is quite dull isn't he?

Grew up in New Zealand. Parents are both micro-biologists. Poor bastard never stood a chance.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,604
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18332 on: Today at 05:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:35:29 pm
Grew up in New Zealand. Parents are both micro-biologists. Poor bastard never stood a chance.

You would think he would have had some media training but seems to lack a natural personality.

Fair fucks for him for getting to SF though.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:38:58 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18333 on: Today at 05:38:53 pm »
Poor Aussie guy just played a 4 hour mens doubles semi final there and now has to play the mixed doubles final tonight.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,909
  • Not Italian
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18334 on: Today at 05:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:35:29 pm
Grew up in New Zealand. Parents are both micro-biologists. Poor bastard never stood a chance.
I've also heard his mother is..... Welsh *shudders*.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:41:03 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,398
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18335 on: Today at 05:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:39:21 pm
I've also heard his mother is..... Welsh *shudders*.

No comment.

He also attended Texas Christian University. Cant imagine their Freshers Week is a barrel of laughs.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,604
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18336 on: Today at 05:50:04 pm »
What we thinking in the mens SF's then?

Novak in 3 and Rafa to maybe sneak past Kyrgios?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 454 455 456 457 458 [459]   Go Up
« previous next »
 