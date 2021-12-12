« previous next »
Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 716525 times)

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18280 on: Yesterday at 10:42:09 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:19:49 pm
I dont disagree in general or think were arguing really
Medvedev and Zverev are different cases Medvedev is now at least the equal of the big 2 GS or not so we may disagree there, hed have been a huge threat to win this
Zverev still hasnt proved hes at that level tho looked like he was finally hitting his peak after years of plateauing - his French injury was incredibly unlucky
Meddy isn't good on grass or clay, it doesn't suit his game and his movement is compromised on both. I think he has one QF between the French and Wimbledon. I agree with you he's the best of an okay generation but he is suited to hardcourts. Zverev might have done better here, his form at the French was good. I think the biggest loss was Berettini, he the grass court specialist these days.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18281 on: Yesterday at 10:45:05 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:20:47 pm
If hes got an abductor strain hes got no shot right?  he can get strapped up and have a shot for the pain I guess but how does he compete ?!
He said abdominal injury, but he kept it pretty vague. I guess it depends on bad the strain is, and can it get worse if he tries to play. He'll be on lots of anti inflammatories, and will get the best physiotherapy possible but we'll have to wait to see if it's enough. 
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18282 on: Yesterday at 11:10:05 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:17:26 pm
Maybe but you might be confusing character with current ability level
The players that have lost to them this wimbledon have been pre peak in their careers. Djokovic is just a better player than 20 year old Sinner right now for example

Yep - skill and character can often go hand-to-hand but skilll/ability is always the driving factor in pretty much any sport.

The likes of Murray, Wawrinka and Del Potro mentioned would have a field day with some of the young players coming through, I don't think any of them are as good as those previous contenders at their peak, and they know it, hence why they crumble at key moments through a lack of belief.

When the big three (realistically two as Federer hasn't been a consistent GS contender for a long time) retire maybe we'll see some of them go up a level through the confidence winning breeds - Fritz today for example is clearly a very good grass court player in the making but looked bereft at key moments - but it's all relative.

Having said all that while I agree with another poster the men's field is clearly weaker there's still been some truly excellent matches in the past 4 or 5 days. What these legendary players have done is ensure tennis should generally be a more entertaining sport than the serve volley days as baseline ralleys are usually fun and they're so much fitter and stronger on the defence now.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18283 on: Yesterday at 11:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 10:42:09 pm
Meddy isn't good on grass or clay, it doesn't suit his game and his movement is compromised on both. I think he has one QF between the French and Wimbledon. I agree with you he's the best of an okay generation but he is suited to hardcourts. Zverev might have done better here, his form at the French was good. I think the biggest loss was Berettini, he the grass court specialist these days.

Yep Berettini and Kyrgios if he gets his act together look comfortably the best of the rest on grass - could be an interesting duel if it ever happens
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18284 on: Yesterday at 11:44:09 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 10:16:00 pm
Nadal's press conference looked very gloomy. He pretty much said he doesn't know if he will play on Friday, he needs to go for a scan to assess the damage and see if he will be able to cope with the pain enough to play.

I watched it and it honestly looked like he had a feeling he was done for the tournament. Mentioned that something wasn't quite right in the post-match interview on the court as well. If I was to guess right now I think he's done.

Although he still got through the game. I don't know if that was just pure adrenaline or what but even if he attempts to play the semi final adrenaline will only take him so far.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18285 on: Today at 12:12:14 am »
Nadal is an absolute monster. I dont think Ive ever seen a greater will to just go head to head and fight until his body crumbles in a competitor of a sport I like. The best to ever do it and will set a very, very lofty standard for anybody to get near in the future.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18286 on: Today at 12:19:19 am »
Its such a shame about the injury. As others have said, Nadal's press conference looked bleak. If he isn't done for Friday, i can't see him lasting long in any event.

Euurrrggghhh! A final between Kyrigos and Djokovic...yikes! Can't stand either of them although i can at least respect that Djokovic is a great player.


Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18287 on: Today at 12:25:32 am »
Pfft, it's a psyche-out. Nadal will play and win.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18288 on: Today at 07:43:03 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 12:19:19 am
Its such a shame about the injury. As others have said, Nadal's press conference looked bleak. If he isn't done for Friday, i can't see him lasting long in any event.

Euurrrggghhh! A final between Kyrigos and Djokovic...yikes! Can't stand either of them although i can at least respect that Djokovic is a great player.
I'll be all team Djokovic on Sunday if he faces Kyrgios. I hate abusers and Kyrgios is utter trash.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18289 on: Today at 08:00:37 am »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 12:19:19 am
Its such a shame about the injury. As others have said, Nadal's press conference looked bleak. If he isn't done for Friday, i can't see him lasting long in any event.

Euurrrggghhh! A final between Kyrigos and Djokovic...yikes! Can't stand either of them although i can at least respect that Djokovic is a great player.

The tennis equivalent of a Chelsea v Man City CL Final.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18290 on: Today at 08:03:38 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:43:03 am
I'll be all team Djokovic on Sunday if he faces Kyrgios. I hate abusers and Kyrgios is utter trash.

Its more like Lampards Everton (horrible and shite) in Kyrgios against a Mourinho Chelsea/Inter (intensely dislikable but insanely methodical).
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18291 on: Today at 01:59:21 pm »
How can a player who can literally only slice on their backhand reach a Grand Slam semi?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18292 on: Today at 02:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:43:03 am
I'll be all team Djokovic on Sunday if he faces Kyrgios. I hate abusers and Kyrgios is utter trash.

What's this about?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18293 on: Today at 02:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:02:08 pm
What's this about?
Apparently he has a court appearance coming up
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18294 on: Today at 02:18:25 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:16:51 pm
Apparently he has a court appearance coming up

Centre or Court number 1?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18295 on: Today at 02:25:08 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:59:21 pm
How can a player who can literally only slice on their backhand reach a Grand Slam semi?

Bit unfair that.  She's played well, considering her ability, and made the most of her current form and the draw.  Jabeur is ranked 2 in the world, and is a very good all-court player (lots of variety).
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18296 on: Today at 02:44:26 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:25:08 pm
Bit unfair that.  She's played well, considering her ability, and made the most of her current form and the draw.  Jabeur is ranked 2 in the world, and is a very good all-court player (lots of variety).

Just baffling to me how a player can be pro yet seemingly only be able to play one type of shot on one side. Like a pro footballer who can only use one foot.
