Maybe but you might be confusing character with current ability level

The players that have lost to them this wimbledon have been pre peak in their careers. Djokovic is just a better player than 20 year old Sinner right now for example



Yep - skill and character can often go hand-to-hand but skilll/ability is always the driving factor in pretty much any sport.The likes of Murray, Wawrinka and Del Potro mentioned would have a field day with some of the young players coming through, I don't think any of them are as good as those previous contenders at their peak, and they know it, hence why they crumble at key moments through a lack of belief.When the big three (realistically two as Federer hasn't been a consistent GS contender for a long time) retire maybe we'll see some of them go up a level through the confidence winning breeds - Fritz today for example is clearly a very good grass court player in the making but looked bereft at key moments - but it's all relative.Having said all that while I agree with another poster the men's field is clearly weaker there's still been some truly excellent matches in the past 4 or 5 days. What these legendary players have done is ensure tennis should generally be a more entertaining sport than the serve volley days as baseline ralleys are usually fun and they're so much fitter and stronger on the defence now.