Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18240 on: Today at 07:27:52 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:26:07 pm
Nadal is injured.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:26:57 pm
Nadal is actually injured here.

See, easy enough.

;D

He isn't though.
JackWard33

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18241 on: Today at 07:28:54 pm
Nadal the greatest competitor in any sport all time ?  hes on the shortlist - ridiculous will
mikeb58

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18242 on: Today at 07:29:03 pm
Can a 'badly injured' 36 year player recover in 2 days to take part in the semi final.....I suspect he will, and win it with ease too.
b_joseph

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18243 on: Today at 07:29:30 pm
Super human. Incredible performance.
Lastrador

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18244 on: Today at 07:30:20 pm
Well, at least Fritz has blondie to look forward to.
Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18245 on: Today at 07:30:48 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:28:54 pm
Nadal the greatest competitor in any sport all time ?  hes on the shortlist - ridiculous will
It's not just will, even though that's immense. The variety of shots he's played in the tie break has completely befuddled Fritz. The shot making combined with the will and perseverance makes him almost unbeatable for mere mortals.

Exceptional stuff there.
Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18246 on: Today at 07:31:18 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:23:02 pm

But yeah, nobody can tell me that Nadal is actually injured here.

Here, I'm reminded of Richarlison.
amir87

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18247 on: Today at 07:32:02 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:30:20 pm
Well, at least Fritz has blondie to look forward to.

Back in Fritz's cellar she goes.
Hazell

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18248 on: Today at 07:32:25 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:30:48 pm
It's not just will, even though that's immense. The variety of shots he's played in the tie break has completely befuddled Fritz. The shot making combined with the will and perseverance makes him almost unbeatable for mere mortals.

Exceptional stuff there.

Well said, he's an amazing tennis player.
JackWard33

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18249 on: Today at 07:32:27 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:30:48 pm
It's not just will, even though that's immense. The variety of shots he's played in the tie break has completely befuddled Fritz. The shot making combined with the will and perseverance makes him almost unbeatable for mere mortals.

Exceptional stuff there.

Yeah agree - the ability to keep the variety of shots under pressure is mad .. hes something else
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18250 on: Today at 07:33:14 pm
The GOAT, pure and simple.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18251 on: Today at 07:33:26 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:02:21 pm
Nadal injured  ::)

Amazing win for someone who was on the brink of retirement.
elsewhere

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18252 on: Today at 07:34:24 pm
hats off to Taylor Fritz, he had a great tournament.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18253 on: Today at 07:34:46 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:32:02 pm
Back in Fritz's cellar she goes.

He was sold it by Pete Gabbitas.
Lastrador

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18254 on: Today at 07:34:55 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 07:32:02 pm
Back in Fritz's cellar she goes.
;D ;D ;D
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18255 on: Today at 07:35:17 pm
What a player.

Incredible will to win.
JerseyKloppite

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18256 on: Today at 07:35:37 pm
Great to see him winning that. Such an amazing player.
newterp

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18257 on: Today at 07:36:18 pm
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18258 on: Today at 07:38:20 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:29:30 pm
Fritz will choke like Sinner

He didnt really choke to be fair to him.

Just lost to a much better player.
Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18259 on: Today at 07:43:02 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:28:54 pm
Nadal the greatest competitor in any sport all time ?  hes on the shortlist - ridiculous will
Definitely on the shortlist. The will to win today was what carried him to victory. Fritz came up short at crucial points but like Sinner yesterday, when you come up against the greats at high pressure situations inevitably they fail.

I was impressed with Fritz today, really good performance but I'm ecstatic that we won't have to deal with the camera man's obsession with his gf.
Lastrador

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18260 on: Today at 07:44:11 pm
Yeah, I was really impressed by Fritz, he looked really good. But like most of the next-gen, just doesn't have that extra bit of mentality, that makes the best (like Rafa) stand out. No shame in that really.
Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18261 on: Today at 07:45:34 pm
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 07:04:08 pm
I am not saying he is not injured, his serve is enough proof of that, but he is moving way better than in the 2nd and 3rd set and this is has happenned a lot with Rafa and Djokovic.
Anti inflammatories kicked in.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18262 on: Today at 07:47:33 pm
Fritz was ok but didnt have much variation.
Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18263 on: Today at 07:48:41 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 07:44:11 pm
Yeah, I was really impressed by Fritz, he looked really good. But like most of the next-gen, just doesn't have that extra bit of mentality, that makes the best (like Rafa) stand out. No shame in that really.
Including Roger these 3 are best men to pick up a tennis racquet in the professional era. The mental block when facing these guys at a Grand Slam must be unreal. I think we're too quick to criticize their opponents when it's been an almost impossible task for almost 20 years.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18264 on: Today at 08:02:59 pm
Kyrgios v Rafa should be fun tho
Sahara

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18265 on: Today at 08:03:27 pm
Nadal has Mueller-Weiss syndrome, a rare and incurable disease and was on crutches just three weeks ago, a couple of days after Roland Garros win, but it seems he's had abdominal issues all week too the area where he has taped up. I am surprised he has reached the semi finals as Nadal hasn't played on grass for over three years.

I think Kyrgios will relish playing Nadal and be the underdog with nothing to lose, I think Nick will have a strong chance to win and get to the final. Still can't see past anyone beating Novak unless he himself has a mare.
Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18266 on: Today at 08:05:04 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:02:59 pm
Kyrgios v Rafa should be fun tho
Rafa won't be a 100%, so it's swung the odds in Kyrgios favour. However the crowd is going to be on NK's back and we have all seen how he reacts to that. It's going to be fiesty to say the least.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18267 on: Today at 08:08:50 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:05:04 pm
Rafa won't be a 100%, so it's swung the odds in Kyrgios favour. However the crowd is going to be on NK's back and we have all seen how he reacts to that. It's going to be fiesty to say the least.

They dont like each other either as polar opposites.

Rafa should be alright with a days rest.
Lastrador

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18268 on: Today at 08:12:03 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:48:41 pm
Including Roger these 3 are best men to pick up a tennis racquet in the professional era. The mental block when facing these guys at a Grand Slam must be unreal. I think we're too quick to criticize their opponents when it's been an almost impossible task for almost 20 years.
There's an element of that for sure, but I also believe there's a noticeable mental fragility in the so-called next-gen. Even when the big three were in their prime, there still were players like Wawrinka, Murray and Del Potro, who would occasionally spoil the party on big occasions. The next-gen is getting dominated by players in their mid 30's, by sheer talent and power of will. Only Medveded looks capable of beating them on the big stage, and he has also stumbled way more than he has succeeded.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18269 on: Today at 08:28:49 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 07:43:02 pm
Definitely on the shortlist. The will to win today was what carried him to victory. Fritz came up short at crucial points but like Sinner yesterday, when you come up against the greats at high pressure situations inevitably they fail.

I was impressed with Fritz today, really good performance but I'm ecstatic that we won't have to deal with the camera man's obsession with his gf.

Would you rather watch Rafa pick his arse  ;)
Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18270 on: Today at 09:03:59 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:28:49 pm
Would you rather watch Rafa pick his arse  ;)
It's a very fine arse. So yes!
JackWard33

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18271 on: Today at 09:17:26 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 08:12:03 pm
There's an element of that for sure, but I also believe there's a noticeable mental fragility in the so-called next-gen. Even when the big three were in their prime, there still were players like Wawrinka, Murray and Del Potro, who would occasionally spoil the party on big occasions. The next-gen is getting dominated by players in their mid 30's, by sheer talent and power of will. Only Medveded looks capable of beating them on the big stage, and he has also stumbled way more than he has succeeded.

Maybe but you might be confusing character with current ability level
The players that have lost to them this wimbledon have been pre peak in their careers. Djokovic is just a better player than 20 year old Sinner right now for example
Medvedev and Zverev have beaten Djokovic and Nadal plenty recently - theyre just not at this tournament
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18272 on: Today at 09:23:59 pm
Nadal or Krygios to win the whole thing please.

Jabeur to get to the final as well. Fun player to watch.
Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18273 on: Today at 09:52:45 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:17:26 pm
Maybe but you might be confusing character with current ability level
The players that have lost to them this wimbledon have been pre peak in their careers. Djokovic is just a better player than 20 year old Sinner right now for example
Medvedev and Zverev have beaten Djokovic and Nadal plenty recently - theyre just not at this tournament
Meddy has a losing 4-1 record against Nadal, a losing 6-4 against Djokovic. He has 1 win against Djokovic at a GS.

Zverev has a losing 7-3 record against Nadal and a losing 7-4 against Djokovic. No GS wins against the Big 2.

Medvedev probably has the best chance on the hard but grass and clay is not his forte. Alcaraz and Sinner will go on to have better careers than Meddy and definitely Zverev who has only one Top 10 win at a Slam.

At the Masters and lower levels it's best of 3 so it's more likely to upset the Big 2. At GS level they tower above the rest with their experience and their class shines through almost every time.

JackWard33

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #18274 on: Today at 09:58:24 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:52:45 pm
Meddy has a losing 4-1 record against Nadal, a losing 6-4 against Djokovic. He has 1 win against Djokovic at a GS.

Zverev has a losing 7-3 record against Nadal and a losing 7-4 against Djokovic. No GS wins against the Big 2.

Medvedev probably has the best chance on the hard but grass and clay is not his forte. Alcaraz and Sinner will go on to have better careers than Meddy and definitely Zverev who has only one Top 10 win at a Slam.

At the Masters and lower levels it's best of 3 so it's more likely to upset the Big 2. At GS level they tower above the rest with their experience and their class shines through almost every time.



That doesnt have much to do with my post - I was just pointing out theyve both beaten them and both have just reached their peak years
The post I was replying to suggested that the younger generation flake against the big two  historically they just havent been as good as them rather than there being a character problem
Thats started to change recently - but in this tournament the best two of the next gen are absent
The key point was that you cant point at Sinner and Fritz not getting over the line as some generic character problem with younger players
