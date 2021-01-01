Nadal has Mueller-Weiss syndrome, a rare and incurable disease and was on crutches just three weeks ago, a couple of days after Roland Garros win, but it seems he's had abdominal issues all week too the area where he has taped up. I am surprised he has reached the semi finals as Nadal hasn't played on grass for over three years.
I think Kyrgios will relish playing Nadal and be the underdog with nothing to lose, I think Nick will have a strong chance to win and get to the final. Still can't see past anyone beating Novak unless he himself has a mare.