Maybe but you might be confusing character with current ability level

The players that have lost to them this wimbledon have been pre peak in their careers. Djokovic is just a better player than 20 year old Sinner right now for example

Medvedev and Zverev have beaten Djokovic and Nadal plenty recently - theyre just not at this tournament



Meddy has a losing 4-1 record against Nadal, a losing 6-4 against Djokovic. He has 1 win against Djokovic at a GS.Zverev has a losing 7-3 record against Nadal and a losing 7-4 against Djokovic. No GS wins against the Big 2.Medvedev probably has the best chance on the hard but grass and clay is not his forte. Alcaraz and Sinner will go on to have better careers than Meddy and definitely Zverev who has only one Top 10 win at a Slam.At the Masters and lower levels it's best of 3 so it's more likely to upset the Big 2. At GS level they tower above the rest with their experience and their class shines through almost every time.