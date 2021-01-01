« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 447 448 449 450 451 [452]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 710967 times)

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,201
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18040 on: Today at 06:19:39 pm »
Fantastic display from Halep - perfect controlled aggression.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,912
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18041 on: Today at 06:29:10 pm »
Good win for Halep. Enjoyed watching her play.

Badosa even with her high ranking has never been one that pushes the boundary. Her victories relied on making fewer mistakes than her opponents. Not exactly fun to watch.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,468
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #18042 on: Today at 07:21:44 pm »
Is it confirmed that both of the men's SF are on Friday?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 447 448 449 450 451 [452]   Go Up
« previous next »
 