I was on Reddit earlier and came across a post about Nadal's foot. This was apparently on Spanish radio.



Nadal is expected to stop playing totally after RG because the bone necrosis in his foot has become unmanageable. Him and his team will still be looking for solutions for it, so it's not a retirement but the chances of seeing him back on court are slim. He's been playing with an anesthatized foot this RG but it's a risky option and not feasible going forward.



So this might be it for Rafa as a professional, which as much as I knew it was coming, I don't think I'm ready for it. Him, Murray, Federer and Djokovic have been what I've grown up watching and that era drawing to an end is sad.



I always hoped Rafa would win every tournament he's entered over the years, but if this it for him then it would be even more special to see him bite one more Coupe des Mousquetaires. There will be some ugly crying in my house come Sunday if this happens.