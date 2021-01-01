« previous next »
Online Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17200 on: Yesterday at 05:21:36 am »
I was on Reddit earlier and came across a post about Nadal's foot. This was apparently on Spanish radio.

Nadal is expected to stop playing totally after RG because the bone necrosis in his foot has become unmanageable. Him and his team will still be looking for solutions for it, so it's not a retirement but the chances of seeing him back on court are slim. He's been playing with an anesthatized foot this RG but it's a risky option and not feasible going forward.

So this might be it for Rafa as a professional, which as much as I knew it was coming, I don't think I'm ready for it.  Him, Murray, Federer and Djokovic have been what I've grown up watching and that era drawing to an end is sad.

I always hoped Rafa would win every tournament he's entered over the years, but if this it for him then it would be even more special to see him bite one more Coupe des Mousquetaires. There will be some ugly crying in my house come Sunday if this happens.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17201 on: Yesterday at 09:07:40 am »
Well appreciate these guys more when we end up with a WTA situation and random bums are winning every other week. Just the other day you had prime examples of extreme mental fortitude from the best to ever do it. Up 2 breaks in the second set and loses it; he then comes back and wins the next one. Djokovic got off to a roaring start in the fourth; keeps battling and breaks him when hes serving for the set. You can take it for granted with Nadal because weve seen it forever but that second set in particular wouldve crushed almost every other player and Djokovic wouldve trampled all over them. Theres never been a better fighter in tennis and never will be again.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17202 on: Yesterday at 05:21:23 pm »
Great to see Gauff make her first grand slam final. Hopefully she can at least make a game of it against Swiatek.
Logged





Online Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17203 on: Yesterday at 05:36:59 pm »

Great to see Gauff make her first grand slam final. Hopefully she can at least make a game of it against Swiatek.
She's going to get smashed, Swiatek has waltzed through this tournament like Rafa in his prime.
Logged

Online Lastrador

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17204 on: Yesterday at 06:19:11 pm »
Iga Swiatek really is smashing the WTA tour, isn't she? 34 matches winning streak and no signs of slowing down. It's rare to see her losing a set, let alone a match. Always thought she was the most talented player on the tour, but never imagined she would reach these heights, this fast. Makes the Pole part of me proud.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17205 on: Yesterday at 07:29:53 pm »

Iga Swiatek really is smashing the WTA tour, isn't she? 34 matches winning streak and no signs of slowing down. It's rare to see her losing a set, let alone a match. Always thought she was the most talented player on the tour, but never imagined she would reach these heights, this fast. Makes the Pole part of me proud.

I think she beats V Willaims' record, if she wins the final.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17206 on: Yesterday at 09:01:35 pm »
Rafa is first up in the semis - think tomorrow will be tough.
Logged


Offline jizzspunk

  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17207 on: Yesterday at 09:28:29 pm »

She's going to get smashed, Swiatek has waltzed through this tournament like Rafa in his prime.

I went to Roland Garros on Sunday after the final on Saturday..saw Gauff..played some really good tennis..zero chance she gets smashed...she may lose in her first slam final but expect her to play well
Logged


Online Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17208 on: Today at 07:40:06 am »
Id be amazed if Swiatek loses a set. Shes crushed her the previous couple of meetings and Gauff has only won more than 3 games in 1 out of 4 sets.
Logged

Online Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17209 on: Today at 03:38:14 pm »
Nadal played shots in that tie-break that were just pornographically obscene.
Logged




Online DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17210 on: Today at 03:39:04 pm »
Some of the best defending and shotmaking you'll ever see in that tie break, well from 6-2 anyway, he hadn't turned up till then! Can't even say Zverev choked either.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17211 on: Today at 04:30:32 pm »
Rafa hasnt held his serve in the second set.

Hes 4-2 down.
Logged


Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17212 on: Today at 04:43:29 pm »
Rafa has been broken every game this set.

Zverev serving for set.
Logged


Online Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17213 on: Today at 05:09:34 pm »
3 hours in, and they're about to start the 2nd set tie break.

Looks like Zverev has a serious injury though.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:11:50 pm by Ray K »
Logged




Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17214 on: Today at 05:16:00 pm »
That looks pretty nasty in slow motion.

Epic match but the second set was full of errors.
Logged


Offline The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17215 on: Today at 05:19:45 pm »
Gutted for Zverev. I was really enjoying that, now I'm stuck with the fucking jubilee again.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17216 on: Today at 05:20:54 pm »
Was a good match.

Never really seen an injury like that in such a big match.
Logged


Online Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17217 on: Today at 05:38:23 pm »
Wanted Rafa to win but horrible to see that. Was an excellent Atcham as well.
Logged


Online Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17218 on: Today at 06:12:09 pm »

That looks pretty nasty in slow motion.

Epic match but the second set was full of errors.
Looks like he's done his ligaments. I'm no Zverev fan but it's not nice to see that.

That match was exhausting, both were great for a few points and then awful, repeated ad nauseam.  Rafa will be thankful to have gotten out of there when he did, he was looking very fatigued. I'm sure he's hoping Cilic/ Ruud goes the distance.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #17219 on: Today at 06:23:48 pm »

Looks like he's done his ligaments. I'm no Zverev fan but it's not nice to see that.

That match was exhausting, both were great for a few points and then awful, repeated ad nauseam.  Rafa will be thankful to have gotten out of there when he did, he was looking very fatigued. I'm sure he's hoping Cilic/ Ruud goes the distance.

That second set was huge for match and could have gone either way.

Zverev really fucked up that second set and had chances especially as he served for it.

Rafa in his 14th Final!
Logged

