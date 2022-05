any reason why Djokovic is heavily favored against Nadal? It's French Open ffs, you just don't male Nadal the underdog there.



It's at night, that does swing it more in Djokovic's favour. Less bounce and grip for Nadal, but honestly it's because this is Nadal on his last legs. He's the greatest clay courter that's ever existed but this version of him is vulnerable and it really could end tonight.