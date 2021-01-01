Fair play to her, muchos respect for going out at that age.



With sportspeople its not quite 'You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain' but its definitely 'You either retire early or carry on long enough to tarnish your legacy a little'. Messi and Ronaldo could have retired 2/3 years ago at least and had some more 'family time' whilst they're still pretty young instead of the last few years of starting to get criticism, playing for unsuccessful teams. I quite like that Prince Naseem retired young with one loss to a great rather than doing a David Haye and getting taken out by a bum like Bellew. You've got someone like Fed who probably should have called it a day four years ago. Andy Murray probably the same for different reasons. Obviously you can't tell someone they need to retire....but I definitely like that someone like Barty can go 'right I've done what I wanted, earned a fuck tonne of money, won everything I wanted to win, and now I can live like a queen at 25' and call it a day.