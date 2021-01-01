« previous next »
The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17000 on: Yesterday at 08:50:03 am
Good for her. The circuit is a grind, and when you've won Wimbledon and your home grand slam in the last 6 months, she probably felt she had nothing else to conquer. She never looked like one of those players chasing records or titles for the sake of them, so where better to retire than being at the top of the world.
RedForeverTT

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17001 on: Yesterday at 08:58:06 am
Maybe she will return to cricket just to torture us at the ladies Ashes series.
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17002 on: Yesterday at 09:06:33 am
Fair play to her, muchos respect for going out at that age.

With sportspeople its not quite 'You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain' but its definitely 'You either retire early or carry on long enough to tarnish your legacy a little'. Messi and Ronaldo could have retired 2/3 years ago at least and had some more 'family time' whilst they're still pretty young instead of the last few years of starting to get criticism, playing for unsuccessful teams. I quite like that Prince Naseem retired young with one loss to a great rather than doing a David Haye and getting taken out by a bum like Bellew. You've got someone like Fed who probably should have called it a day four years ago. Andy Murray probably the same for different reasons. Obviously you can't tell someone they need to retire....but I definitely like that someone like Barty can go 'right I've done what I wanted, earned a fuck tonne of money, won everything I wanted to win, and now I can live like a queen at 25' and call it a day.
Roger Federer

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17003 on: Yesterday at 10:34:01 am
Obviously she's free to do as she wants, and I wish her the best, but it's a sad day for the sport.

By far the best and most skilled player on the tour, her variety and shotmaking will be missed.
Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17004 on: Yesterday at 11:14:18 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 04:52:57 am
Pretty sure she walked away before back in 2015. She's played first class cricket and is supposed to be very decent at golf. Apparently, she's not too foul a kicking a Sherrin so AFLW could also be an option.

She's reached all her tennis goals, won over $23m in prize-money alone and probably didn't want to be away from home on the world tour like others have done. I wouldn't be surprised if she's decided to have a family and live the good life. She'll never be short of speaking engagements or short of a $.

She's a bloody legend and a superstar ambassador for indigenous athletes down in here in Australia.

Yep.  Absolutely no need to carry on with the slog of the tour!  She's reached all her professional goals and is made for life - why wouldn't you want to settle down and have a family....?
Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17005 on: Yesterday at 11:14:50 am
Quote from: Roger Federer on Yesterday at 10:34:01 am
Obviously she's free to do as she wants, and I wish her the best, but it's a sad day for the sport.

By far the best and most skilled player on the tour, her variety and shotmaking will be missed.

I agree.
TheShanklyGates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17006 on: Yesterday at 04:39:35 pm
Very few top sportspeople get to go out on their own terms rather than being forced into it as age/injuries catch up to them.

A big loss for tennis but don't begrudge her her decision one bit.
slimbo

  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17007 on: Today at 04:56:18 am
Quote from: Roger Federer on Yesterday at 10:34:01 am
Obviously she's free to do as she wants, and I wish her the best, but it's a sad day for the sport.

By far the best and most skilled player on the tour, her variety and shotmaking will be missed.

Totally agree. She's been a breath of fresh air for the game and made other players rethink how to play the game after trying to overcome her variety and spin. A wonderful ambassador for the sport too.

I personally thought she might go for the US Open this year. It's the only major she hasn't won and only two other Australians in history have done it... and they both have arena's named after them. Typical Ash though, she's not really fussed about being great or the focus of attention, which is why people love her. What you see is what you get... and it's beautiful
Wild Romany Boy

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17008 on: Today at 06:49:57 am
She has been superb to watch, fantastic as an ambassador, and she's been very successful.

Leaving at the top will help her in whatever she wants to do next. A wonderful talent. Best of luck to her.
BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #17009 on: Today at 07:15:36 am
She asked he coach 'can I retire now?' after she won the 2019 French Open. It sounds like she had certain goals (win a Grand Slam) and then was probably convinced theres a chance she could push on give Wimbledon a crack which she won also. The Australian Open looks to be a potential opportunity to end things on home turf.

Even removing the sentimentality of her being an Aussie and also an indigenous woman I loved watching her play. Someone has to a some sort of pastry/cake/dessert after her 'The Barty Slice'.

Can't wait to see what she's up to next.
