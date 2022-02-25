« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 420 421 422 423 424 [425]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 664483 times)

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16960 on: February 25, 2022, 02:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on February 25, 2022, 01:31:20 pm
Sadly, Novak is a mile ahead of his challengers and, with him being a danger and all, tennis just isn't the same quality without him.

And, to be honest, bar Nadal picking up extra titles, I don't really mind.
That's not true, there are genuinely credible challengers now. Medevedev on the hardcourt is incredible, and Thiem and Tsitsipas on the clay can all challenge him and beat him. Novak is an amazing player but anyone is fallible, hence he just lost to Vesely and got smashed at the US Open last year.

Even if Novak is allowed to play the other 3 slams this year, I can only see him winning one and that's Wimbledon. A fully fit Nadal is a lock for the French and I'd pick Medvedev or Nadal for the US.

Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16961 on: February 25, 2022, 02:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on February 25, 2022, 02:36:22 pm
That's not true, there are genuinely credible challengers now. Medevedev on the hardcourt is incredible, and Thiem and Tsitsipas on the clay can all challenge him and beat him. Novak is an amazing player but anyone is fallible, hence he just lost to Vesely and got smashed at the US Open last year.

Even if Novak is allowed to play the other 3 slams this year, I can only see him winning one and that's Wimbledon. A fully fit Nadal is a lock for the French and I'd pick Medvedev or Nadal for the US.

In no world is Nadal going to be favourite over Djokovic at the US Open. Medvedev, I would give you.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16962 on: February 25, 2022, 05:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on February 25, 2022, 02:45:57 pm
In no world is Nadal going to be favourite over Djokovic at the US Open. Medvedev, I would give you.
I know you severely dislike Nadal, it's in almost every post you make here but he actually has more US Opens than Djokovic. For the best hardcourt player Djokovic has been relatively poor at the US, by his standards. Nadal has missed a few there through injury but his record is excellent, that court suits him and he is sure to be one of the favorites.

I wouldn't be surprised to see a Medevedev/Nadal US open final, even if Djokovic is allowed to play.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,892
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16963 on: February 25, 2022, 07:14:05 pm »
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16964 on: February 25, 2022, 07:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on February 25, 2022, 05:26:49 pm
I know you severely dislike Nadal, it's in almost every post you make here but he actually has more US Opens than Djokovic. For the best hardcourt player Djokovic has been relatively poor at the US, by his standards. Nadal has missed a few there through injury but his record is excellent, that court suits him and he is sure to be one of the favorites.

I wouldn't be surprised to see a Medevedev/Nadal US open final, even if Djokovic is allowed to play.

That is a stat that has surprised me. As you say  Djokovic has relatively underperformed there and I didn't take that in to account.

Still, I will leave this forum if Nadal wins the US this year. And, to sweeten the deal, I'll praise Sangria in the process.

And if he does win, there's not much I can say against it, much as I want to.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16965 on: February 25, 2022, 08:00:16 pm »
https://www.instagram.com/p/CaaPTOCoxz9/?utm_medium=copy_link

Ukranian WTA player Dayana Yastremskay and her sister, were forced to leave Ukraine by their family, for safety in Romania. This is after spending two days in an underground parking garage. Heart breaking.

Both Rublev and Medvedev have come out in support for peace. There is a pic that I can't find now, of Daniel's wife wearing the Ukranian colours. Good on them.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,611
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16966 on: February 26, 2022, 07:58:22 am »
Impressive win for Norrie over Tsitsipas overnight. Plays Nadal in the Acapulco final after he beat Medvedev.
« Last Edit: February 26, 2022, 08:15:40 am by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16967 on: February 27, 2022, 01:22:00 pm »
Rafa wins in Acapulco, Norrie really gave him a tough time especially in that second set. Seriously impressive from Rafa, unbeaten in 3 tournaments in a row now on the hardcourt.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,874
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16968 on: March 4, 2022, 12:29:45 pm »
Murray back with Lendl, feels very much the last ditch attempt.

Although, Id doubt Murray is going to be on the tour quite as much this time around, which was the main sticking point for Lendl.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,740
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16969 on: March 8, 2022, 11:31:49 am »
Quote from: Ray K on February 23, 2022, 08:58:04 am
Classy as always from Alex Zverev after a doubles loss

https://twitter.com/tumcarayol/status/1496360285745123329?s=20&t=uuZCYoQTnWnFHA16vStr3g

He's been disqualified from the singles event in Acapulco too.
Been given a suspended eight-week ban. What a fucking disgrace.

What do you need to do to get an actual suspension?  Shivving the umpire?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16970 on: March 8, 2022, 02:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on March  8, 2022, 11:31:49 am
Been given a suspended eight-week ban. What a fucking disgrace.

What do you need to do to get an actual suspension?  Shivving the umpire?
The ATP are a joke, it's absolutely disgusting that he has gotten away with assaulting an Umpire. At this point they are complicit in his pattern of abuse, and can continue now knowing there are almost no repercussions for him.
Logged

Offline red number 9

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 204
  • Moses said "come forth" but we came first
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16971 on: March 8, 2022, 05:53:19 pm »
Murray donating his prize money for the rest of the season to help Ukrainian children. Fair play.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/60667095
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,611
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16972 on: March 8, 2022, 06:08:39 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on March  8, 2022, 05:53:19 pm
Murray donating his prize money for the rest of the season to help Ukrainian children. Fair play.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/60667095

Saw that earlier. Top stuff.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16973 on: March 10, 2022, 08:20:06 am »
More doors closing for the Serb.

Quote
Novak Djokovic pulls out of Indian Wells as vaccine stance derails US trip

> Serb unable to gain entry to US due to unvaccinated status
> World No 2 also ruled out of this months Miami Open

Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to compete at the Indian Wells and Miami ATP Masters 1000 tournaments this month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention definitively ruled that he cannot enter the United States while he remains unvaccinated from Covid-19.

Despite acknowledging two weeks ago that he would not be able to compete in the US as things stood due to the country forbidding unvaccinated foreign travellers, Djokovic surprisingly remained on the Indian Wells entry list this week and he was placed into the main draw on Tuesday.

On Wednesday evening, Djokovic finally announced that he would not be able to play in the United States: While I was automatically listed in the BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open draw I knew it would be unlikely Id be able to travel, said Djokovic in a statement. The CDC has confirmed that regulations wont be changing so I wont be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments.

Much like the Australian Open in January, when he was deported on the eve of the tournament, Djokovics last minute withdrawal means that the Indian Wells lineup will be lopsided. Grigor Dimitrov, previously unseeded, moves into Djokovics place at the foot of the draw as the new 33rd seed and there will now be a lucky loser.

Djokovic has now been unable to compete at the three big tournaments at the beginning of the season. In Australia, Rafael Nadal won a surprise record 21st grand slam title in his absence and the points Djokovic lost after being unable to defend his title played a significant role in Daniil Medvedev usurping him to reach the No 1 ranking last month.

Djokovic is likely to return in mid-April at the Monte Carlo Masters, which is based in France, as Frances Covid passport system is expected to be relaxed on 14 March. He will likely be able to compete at the French Open in May for the same reason.

While Djokovic did not concede defeat until the last moment, the BNP Paribas had already come to its own conclusions. On the we miss you mural recognising stars that are absent from Indian Wells, Djokovics likeness has sat front and centre since the beginning of the week.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/mar/10/novak-djokovic-pulls-out-of-indian-wells-as-vaccine-stance-puts-paid-to-us-trip
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,874
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16974 on: March 11, 2022, 09:10:23 pm »
Great win for Murray at Indian Wells, for so many reasons. 1-6 down, a little bit of revenge on Taro Daniel and a 700th career win.

Was very much the inconsistent match from him that weve come to expect these days, but hes still capable of taking some big wins. Still cant close a match out with any ease :D
Logged
AHA!

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,557
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16975 on: March 11, 2022, 09:41:21 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on March 11, 2022, 09:10:23 pm
Great win for Murray at Indian Wells, for so many reasons. 1-6 down, a little bit of revenge on Taro Daniel and a 700th career win.

Was very much the inconsistent match from him that weve come to expect these days, but hes still capable of taking some big wins. Still cant close a match out with any ease :D

The problem with Murray is fitness. He always got himself so knackered playing 3 set or 5 set matches in the first round that he lost any kind of fitness by the time he play his second round, normally someone with a lower ranking than his first round.

With a situation is like this he will never be able improve his ranking and it is Groundhog Day every tournament.
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,528
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16976 on: March 12, 2022, 08:37:48 am »
Raducanu finally won a match last night! Against a very decent opponent too in Caro Garcia. Felt like she'd lost every single match since the New York win.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,693
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16977 on: March 12, 2022, 11:13:47 pm »
Korda has absolutely fucked it against Nadal. 5-2 up in the third and serving for the match and lost ::)
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,923
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16978 on: March 13, 2022, 11:37:44 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/mar/13/naomi-osaka-reduced-to-tears-heckled-tennis-indian-wells-defeat

The woman is for sure a proper scumbag shouting shit at someone who has had problems mentally and even besides that what a shitty thing to shout out like that. I know some will say everyone gets shit and she needs to toughen up, maybe some of that is true, but I also get why when it's one lone person in the crowd it feels a lot more personal rather than pantomime. Not nice to see though.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1502890569663717379

She then addressed the crowd about it afterwards:

https://twitter.com/TWDTV1/status/1502896400736137217
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,557
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16979 on: March 13, 2022, 11:53:41 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 13, 2022, 11:37:44 am
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/mar/13/naomi-osaka-reduced-to-tears-heckled-tennis-indian-wells-defeat

The woman is for sure a proper scumbag shouting shit at someone who has had problems mentally and even besides that what a shitty thing to shout out like that. I know some will say everyone gets shit and she needs to toughen up, maybe some of that is true, but I also get why when it's one lone person in the crowd it feels a lot more personal rather than pantomime. Not nice to see though.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1502890569663717379

She then addressed the crowd about it afterwards:

https://twitter.com/TWDTV1/status/1502896400736137217

There has been a crowd problem with America for a long time. I would have thought the others near him would at least shit him up or get him ejected but clearly that is thought of as an acceptable behaviour over there.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16980 on: March 13, 2022, 01:19:58 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on March 13, 2022, 11:53:41 am
There has been a crowd problem with America for a long time. I would have thought the others near him would at least shit him up or get him ejected but clearly that is thought of as an acceptable behaviour over there.
It's not just the US, Australia this year was appalling at times. Tournaments need to get stricter and start tossing out this despicable element that has crept in over the years.

No player needs to be abused by a crowd.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,372
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16981 on: March 13, 2022, 01:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on March 13, 2022, 11:37:44 am
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/mar/13/naomi-osaka-reduced-to-tears-heckled-tennis-indian-wells-defeat

The woman is for sure a proper scumbag shouting shit at someone who has had problems mentally and even besides that what a shitty thing to shout out like that. I know some will say everyone gets shit and she needs to toughen up, maybe some of that is true, but I also get why when it's one lone person in the crowd it feels a lot more personal rather than pantomime. Not nice to see though.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1502890569663717379

She then addressed the crowd about it afterwards:

https://twitter.com/TWDTV1/status/1502896400736137217

Appalling. She should forget that tournament in the future. She also shouldn't play for a while and focus on herself imo.
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,562
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16982 on: March 13, 2022, 04:49:51 pm »
Said it before, Osaka needs help and clearly shouldn't be on a tennis court. She has to work on healing herself and getting to a healthy state. Her health is the most important thing.

When she comes out and says she doesn't feel well when she wins, then maybe it's time to assess your options.

There are plenty of avenues for her to stay around the game if she wants to: coaching, mentoring, perhaps charitable stuff, take to social media, and that's not a bad thing.

While not nice, heckling (even in Tennis) goes back as far as I can remember. Breaking down because of "Naomi, You Suck" tells a deeper story. As unpleasant as it is, you can't muzzle the whole crowd in every tournament.

There's something more here, and Osaka needs to put tennis in a secondary place -at least for the time being- as cleary it is hurting her, even if she wins.

Your health is your wealth.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,242
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16983 on: March 13, 2022, 07:10:35 pm »
Raducanu takes the first set against Martic 7-6. Raducanu played some terrific shots in that tie break.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,242
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16984 on: March 13, 2022, 09:14:48 pm »
Raducanu loses in 3 sets, played a horrible last game in the sec9nd set to lose that one and then came back from a break down in the last set to serve for the match before losing it.

Murray loses a long tiebreak in the first set to Bublik.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,557
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16985 on: March 13, 2022, 10:14:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 13, 2022, 09:14:48 pm
Raducanu loses in 3 sets, played a horrible last game in the sec9nd set to lose that one and then came back from a break down in the last set to serve for the match before losing it.

Murray loses a long tiebreak in the first set to Bublik.

Its a reset for Raducanu. Frustrating especially when she came so close to winning it.

As for Murray, Groundhog Day and he isnt going to improve on his ranking for getting repeatedly knocked out in the second round. He should review his options with his team to look at what is best for him because I cant see how he is enjoying losing in the early rounds of tournaments.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16986 on: March 14, 2022, 06:49:51 am »
Zverev the twat gets knocked out by Tommy Paul, Umpires and women everywhere are relieved.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,693
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16987 on: March 14, 2022, 08:20:51 pm »
Medvedev knocked out of Indian Wells by Monfils :o

That'll be enough to knock him off the top spot in the rankings as well.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,562
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16988 on: March 14, 2022, 11:18:53 pm »
Amazing how Nadal keeps doing it. Especially with his style of play.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16989 on: March 18, 2022, 07:05:15 am »
Nadal beats Kyrgios and meets Alcaraz in the semi's. Kyrgios apparently had his usual meltdown, fighting with the crowd and even at one point Ben Stiller?! Then almost hit a ball kid with a flung racquet.
https://mobile.twitter.com/villievang/status/1504631788416630784?s=21
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,693
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16990 on: March 21, 2022, 12:19:25 am »
Taylor Fritz beats Nadal and wins Indian Wells!
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16991 on: March 21, 2022, 08:18:08 am »
Fritz has really come of age now. Remember being big on him a few years ago when he first broke through. It's cool to see.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16992 on: March 21, 2022, 09:15:20 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on March 21, 2022, 12:19:25 am
Taylor Fritz beats Nadal and wins Indian Wells!

Not that it will mean much in the long run but yesterday was a great day for sport for me.
Logged

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16993 on: Today at 02:30:04 am »
« Last Edit: Today at 02:32:45 am by Rosario »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 420 421 422 423 424 [425]   Go Up
« previous next »
 