Said it before, Osaka needs help and clearly shouldn't be on a tennis court. She has to work on healing herself and getting to a healthy state. Her health is the most important thing.



When she comes out and says she doesn't feel well when she wins, then maybe it's time to assess your options.



There are plenty of avenues for her to stay around the game if she wants to: coaching, mentoring, perhaps charitable stuff, take to social media, and that's not a bad thing.



While not nice, heckling (even in Tennis) goes back as far as I can remember. Breaking down because of "Naomi, You Suck" tells a deeper story. As unpleasant as it is, you can't muzzle the whole crowd in every tournament.



There's something more here, and Osaka needs to put tennis in a secondary place -at least for the time being- as cleary it is hurting her, even if she wins.



Your health is your wealth.