I think the difficulty is timing. Nadal and Federer have incredible records despite having kicked on career wise at roughly the same time. Federer's first grand slam was 2003, Nadal's was 2005. Federer had won 16 of his 20 Grand Slams by 2010, Nadal was on 9 by that point.



Djokovic is a late bloomer relatively (not much younger than Nadal) so peaks when Federer is, to a large extent, on the decline. By 2010, he's only won 1 Grand Slam, and he dominates the Aussie open and Wimbledon thereafter, while Nadal continues to pick up all his Roland Garros titles.



My perception is that Nadal and Federer battled each other at the highest level, year in year out, from about 2005 to 2010. Their records are all the more impressive because they were competing against each other. If Nadal hadn't been there, maybe Federer has 30 titles, and vice versa?



The longevity of both Federer and Nadal is incredible, but when Djokovic has played his best tennis, they've not been at quite the same level they were in 2005-2010 (though Nadal obviously is such a clay court specialist that he continued to dominate in France). And that's not to knock his achievements, he's been incredibly consistent. But it's hard to compare.



Not sure about all of that to be honest. Nadal was more of an early bloomer than Djokovic was a late one. Its pretty normal for tennis players to peak in their early to mid-twenties. People underestimate the mental strength involved imo, especially those who haven't really picked up a racket too often themselves. Physically it's obviously gone to a whole new level with the slower courts and rise in athleticism but the mental fundamentals are still the same and most teenagers to early 20 yo's can't handle the pressure at the highest level on a consistent basis. Especially when you've got two established players like Roger and Rafa to overcome.It's probably fair to say injuries to those two did help Novak break that barrier but they've still come back almost as good as ever at various stages (Rafa more so than Roger, perhaps) and he's beaten them on all surfaces. For me, I think they're all unbelievable and GOATs in their own way. Roger the King of Grass, Rafa the King of Clay and Novak the King of hard courts. Roger capable of the highest highs and the lowest lows, Novak Mr Consistent and Rafa almost unbeatable on his day but plagued by injuries.Very difficult to separate them really, aesthetically it's Federer, emotionally its Rafa, but logically it's probably Djokovic as the most rounded with the fewest weaknesses.