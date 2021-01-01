« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 418 419 420 421 422 [423]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 650973 times)

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16880 on: Yesterday at 02:39:55 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 02:37:27 pm
I remember people (understandably) saying he wouldnt have a long career because of the physical demands he puts on his body. This was back in the peak days of Federer v Nadal around 2007-2010.
Most of us thought that, he'd be injured for large chunks of the season and then come back again just as determined. He for me is the greatest competitor of them all, setback after setback he's come back for more punishment. It's astounding.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,163
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16881 on: Yesterday at 02:41:26 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 01:51:35 pm
Hello Darkness my old friend.

We've banned you from the site again...
;D Brilliant.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,163
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16882 on: Yesterday at 02:41:59 pm »
Congratulations Rafa! Delighted for him.

Get stuffed Novak!
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,506
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16883 on: Yesterday at 02:42:44 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 01:51:35 pm
Hello Darkness my old friend.

We've banned you from the site again...
;D
Logged

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,982
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16884 on: Yesterday at 02:47:35 pm »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,905
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16885 on: Yesterday at 03:20:03 pm »
That was wow.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,826
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16886 on: Yesterday at 03:25:32 pm »
Who is the tennis GOAT is an insane conversaiton where you can aruge 3 cases coherently

Suspect it'll be clealry Djokovic when all is said and done but right now its a great debate
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16887 on: Yesterday at 03:29:30 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:25:32 pm
Who is the tennis GOAT is an insane conversaiton where you can aruge 3 cases coherently

Suspect it'll be clealry Djokovic when all is said and done but right now its a great debate

Im firmly Nadal but were very fortunate that its a great debate and theyve all been at it in the last 20 years. Itll never happen again.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,506
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16888 on: Yesterday at 03:34:00 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:25:32 pm
Who is the tennis GOAT is an insane conversaiton where you can aruge 3 cases coherently

Suspect it'll be clealry Djokovic when all is said and done but right now its a great debate
i don't think it's that clear given that he won't join French Open and especially if he can't enter Australia for 3 years.

Where is Roger these days?
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,781
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16889 on: Yesterday at 03:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 02:39:55 pm
Most of us thought that, he'd be injured for large chunks of the season and then come back again just as determined. He for me is the greatest competitor of them all, setback after setback he's come back for more punishment. It's astounding.
Absolute GOAT he is
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,403
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16890 on: Yesterday at 03:35:40 pm »
Well done to Nadal, doesn't know when he's beat. Incredible determination.

Honestly all controversies and personal opinions on all the top 3, we are really lucky to have witnessed what they do.

Each has their own style, their own approach. All are quite amazing.

Today is Rafa's, and all the power to him.
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,331
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16891 on: Yesterday at 03:57:38 pm »
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,168
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16892 on: Yesterday at 04:27:55 pm »
Genuinely one of the best ever slam wins
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16893 on: Yesterday at 04:30:04 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:25:32 pm
Who is the tennis GOAT is an insane conversaiton where you can aruge 3 cases coherently

Suspect it'll be clealry Djokovic when all is said and done but right now its a great debate

Federer is, you shouldnt be that good and so stylish, I wont put the other two above him till they create a clear distance.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16894 on: Yesterday at 04:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:23:27 pm
That's why Federer will always be the best for me. Won the other 3 at least 5 times and only prevented from having multiple French titles by a freak of nature on clay.
Will be a shame when Novax takes over both of them.

Yep and he plays by far the most beautiful tennis out the lot.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,167
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16895 on: Yesterday at 04:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:30:04 pm
Federer is, you shouldnt be that good and so stylish, I wont put the other two above him till they create a clear distance.

Even as a Federer fan, on pure stats its clearly Djokovic.

But Federer is the last of his breed. His style of play is being actively coached out of Tennis players by 99.9% of coaches. There is a chance you see more players like Djokovic in the future but there never will be another Federer.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16896 on: Yesterday at 04:33:51 pm »
Oh to be a fly on the wall in the Djokovic house. TV parts must be everywhere, he's probably shoveling gluten down his throat in anger ;D
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,905
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16897 on: Yesterday at 04:38:49 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 04:33:51 pm
Oh to be a fly on the wall in the Djokovic house. TV parts must be everywhere, he's probably shoveling gluten down his throat in anger ;D

with Joe Rogan playing on spotify in the background.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,168
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16898 on: Yesterday at 04:49:59 pm »
How did Medvedev take it ?

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,986
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16899 on: Yesterday at 04:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:49:59 pm
How did Medvedev take it ?



Was pretty generous with his praise for Rafa on the post match interviews. Seemed to have taken it quite well to be fair.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,168
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16900 on: Yesterday at 05:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:53:18 pm
Was pretty generous with his praise for Rafa on the post match interviews. Seemed to have taken it quite well to be fair.

He seems to be gracious.

Thought Rafa was done after that tie break.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16901 on: Yesterday at 05:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:49:59 pm
How did Medvedev take it ?
I thought he took it really well. Him calling the lady's speech "boring" was funny but not a great after his previous indiscretions. I like him in that he's a bit of a mad cap who can seriously play.
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,203
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16902 on: Yesterday at 05:11:11 pm »
Made up for Rafa, what a great comeback from 2 sets down to win in 5 and a half hours at the ripe old age of 35. It takes 2 players to make a great Final and Medvedev more than played his part and showed plenty of resistance when his body was giving way.

Roger Federer showed humility afterwards.


Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,030
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16903 on: Yesterday at 06:02:58 pm »
Djokovic will be at the French Open for sure. Will probably just say he got vaccinated, forge a certificate or whatever.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,168
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16904 on: Yesterday at 06:11:27 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 06:02:58 pm
Djokovic will be at the French Open for sure. Will probably just say he got vaccinated, forge a certificate or whatever.

Assume he will get vaccinated now and not be such a massive c*nt about things.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,020
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16905 on: Yesterday at 06:37:49 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 03:25:32 pm
Who is the tennis GOAT is an insane conversaiton where you can aruge 3 cases coherently

Suspect it'll be clealry Djokovic when all is said and done but right now its a great debate

I think the difficulty is timing. Nadal and Federer have incredible records despite having kicked on career wise at roughly the same time. Federer's first grand slam was 2003, Nadal's was 2005. Federer had won 16 of his 20 Grand Slams by 2010, Nadal was on 9 by that point.

Djokovic is a late bloomer relatively (not much younger than Nadal) so peaks when Federer is, to a large extent, on the decline. By 2010, he's only won 1 Grand Slam, and he dominates the Aussie open and Wimbledon thereafter, while Nadal continues to pick up all his Roland Garros titles.

My perception is that Nadal and Federer battled each other at the highest level, year in year out, from about 2005 to 2010. Their records are all the more impressive because they were competing against each other. If Nadal hadn't been there, maybe Federer has 30 titles, and vice versa?

The longevity of both Federer and Nadal is incredible, but when Djokovic has played his best tennis, they've not been at quite the same level they were in 2005-2010 (though Nadal obviously is such a clay court specialist that he continued to dominate in France). And that's not to knock his achievements, he's been incredibly consistent. But it's hard to compare.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:39:34 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16906 on: Yesterday at 06:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 05:11:11 pm
Made up for Rafa, what a great comeback from 2 sets down to win in 5 and a half hours at the ripe old age of 35. It takes 2 players to make a great Final and Medvedev more than played his part and showed plenty of resistance when his body was giving way.

Roger Federer showed humility afterwards.


A lovely message that from Roger, but not unexpected from him. I think he and Rafa have such an enormous amount of respect for each other, and it's always showed through their interactions. They've certainly been the driving force in each others careers and probably without the other would never have been so outstanding for so many years. I hope we get to see at least one more Rafa v Roger classic, hopefully at the US Open.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,706
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16907 on: Yesterday at 06:58:31 pm »
Have to assume he has at least one more French in him, probably this year. Djokovic COULD get 3 more if hes able to go to more than 1 slam a year, but feel this a big step towards winning the race to being the most successful male player of all time
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,506
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16908 on: Yesterday at 07:48:25 pm »
good to see Roger and Djoker both congratulating Nadal. Did Murray say anything yet?
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,168
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16909 on: Yesterday at 09:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:58:31 pm
Have to assume he has at least one more French in him, probably this year. Djokovic COULD get 3 more if hes able to go to more than 1 slam a year, but feel this a big step towards winning the race to being the most successful male player of all time

Still Novak has 2/3 years left so will surely win another 3-4.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,826
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16910 on: Yesterday at 09:29:26 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:48:25 pm
good to see Roger and Djoker both congratulating Nadal. Did Murray say anything yet?

from a PR point of view they have to theyre in a race with him ..
dont see why Murray needs to comment
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16911 on: Yesterday at 10:06:31 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 01:51:35 pm
Hello Darkness my old friend.

We've banned you from the site again...

Seriously this is the best post of the 21st century 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,030
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16912 on: Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:58:31 pm
Have to assume he has at least one more French in him, probably this year. Djokovic COULD get 3 more if hes able to go to more than 1 slam a year, but feel this a big step towards winning the race to being the most successful male player of all time
Djokovic will almost certainly end up with the most slams. Winning this took everything from Nadal, and thats without Djokovic even being there. Theres a good chance that Nadal has just won his last slam that isnt the French. Even there I think he could get 2 at the absolute max. Wouldnt be surprised to see Djokovic get 5 more.

Nadals best chance to finish ahead actually lies more with the likes of Medvedev than his own performances. He needs others to beat Djokovic wherever possible.
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,125
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16913 on: Today at 01:59:46 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 06:37:49 pm
I think the difficulty is timing. Nadal and Federer have incredible records despite having kicked on career wise at roughly the same time. Federer's first grand slam was 2003, Nadal's was 2005. Federer had won 16 of his 20 Grand Slams by 2010, Nadal was on 9 by that point.

Djokovic is a late bloomer relatively (not much younger than Nadal) so peaks when Federer is, to a large extent, on the decline. By 2010, he's only won 1 Grand Slam, and he dominates the Aussie open and Wimbledon thereafter, while Nadal continues to pick up all his Roland Garros titles.

My perception is that Nadal and Federer battled each other at the highest level, year in year out, from about 2005 to 2010. Their records are all the more impressive because they were competing against each other. If Nadal hadn't been there, maybe Federer has 30 titles, and vice versa?

The longevity of both Federer and Nadal is incredible, but when Djokovic has played his best tennis, they've not been at quite the same level they were in 2005-2010 (though Nadal obviously is such a clay court specialist that he continued to dominate in France). And that's not to knock his achievements, he's been incredibly consistent. But it's hard to compare.

Not sure about all of that to be honest. Nadal was more of an early bloomer than Djokovic was a late one. Its pretty normal for tennis players to peak in their early to mid-twenties. People underestimate the mental strength involved imo, especially those who haven't really picked up a racket too often themselves. Physically it's obviously gone to a whole new level with the slower courts and rise in athleticism but the mental fundamentals are still the same and most teenagers to early 20 yo's can't handle the pressure at the highest level on a consistent basis. Especially when you've got two established players like Roger and Rafa to overcome.

It's probably fair to say injuries to those two did help Novak break that barrier but they've still come back almost as good as ever at various stages (Rafa more so than Roger, perhaps) and he's beaten them on all surfaces. For me, I think they're all unbelievable and GOATs in their own way. Roger the King of Grass, Rafa the King of Clay and Novak the King of hard courts. Roger capable of the highest highs and the lowest lows, Novak Mr Consistent and Rafa almost unbeatable on his day but plagued by injuries.

Very difficult to separate them really, aesthetically it's Federer, emotionally its Rafa, but logically it's probably Djokovic as the most rounded with the fewest weaknesses.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:07:56 am by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,548
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16914 on: Today at 04:51:05 am »
From what Rafa said yesterday at his post match interview it sounds as though this foot injury was far worse than anyone outside of his team knew about. I know it's something he's consistently had since 16/17 years old but to have had the career he's had with chronic foot and knee conditions is almost outrageous.

Sadly though I feel as though it's definitely his twilight, we may see him for one more season after this, if we're lucky. Either way, what a ride and what a great champion.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16915 on: Today at 05:36:18 am »
I find it a bit pathetic of Medvedev complaining about the crowd. Of course the crowd is going to support arguably the best tennis player of all times and also a brilliant role model and a humble hard worker.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob
Pages: 1 ... 418 419 420 421 422 [423]   Go Up
« previous next »
 