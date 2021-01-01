Who is the tennis GOAT is an insane conversaiton where you can aruge 3 cases coherently
Suspect it'll be clealry Djokovic when all is said and done but right now its a great debate
I think the difficulty is timing. Nadal and Federer have incredible records despite having kicked on career wise at roughly the same time. Federer's first grand slam was 2003, Nadal's was 2005. Federer had won 16 of his 20 Grand Slams by 2010, Nadal was on 9 by that point.
Djokovic is a late bloomer relatively (not much younger than Nadal) so peaks when Federer is, to a large extent, on the decline. By 2010, he's only won 1 Grand Slam, and he dominates the Aussie open and Wimbledon thereafter, while Nadal continues to pick up all his Roland Garros titles.
My perception is that Nadal and Federer battled each other at the highest level, year in year out, from about 2005 to 2010. Their records are all the more impressive because they were competing against each other. If Nadal hadn't been there, maybe Federer has 30 titles, and vice versa?
The longevity of both Federer and Nadal is incredible, but when Djokovic has played his best tennis, they've not been at quite the same level they were in 2005-2010 (though Nadal obviously is such a clay court specialist that he continued to dominate in France). And that's not to knock his achievements, he's been incredibly consistent. But it's hard to compare.