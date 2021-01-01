« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 414 415 416 417 418 [419]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 647790 times)

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,340
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16720 on: Today at 09:21:05 am »
This is an impressive amount of sweat, Nadal is producing

Medvedev in cruise control so far
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,157
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16721 on: Today at 09:26:12 am »
Medvedev is a machine.

Hes not particularly great to watch but so effective.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,492
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16722 on: Today at 09:27:44 am »
this is a piece of cake thus far for Medvedev.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,492
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16723 on: Today at 09:30:35 am »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 09:21:05 am
This is an impressive amount of sweat, Nadal is producing
Still not as much as Sweatlana Kuznetsova.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,478
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16724 on: Today at 09:30:46 am »
Excellent first set from Medvedev.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,285
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16725 on: Today at 09:34:11 am »
Hugely impressive tennis from Daniil. His game - or maybe his confidence - has gone up another level since failing to turn up at last year's final. Now he looks like a machine.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,157
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16726 on: Today at 09:35:40 am »
Medvedev just stays in every point.

Really hard to see past him winning.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,080
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16727 on: Today at 09:46:18 am »
I realise he's a great guy off the court and a consummate professional at all times but, man, this bum sniffing OCD routine and excruciatingly slow service games really get on my tits. I've never been able to support him. Medvedev all the way.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,478
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16728 on: Today at 09:49:11 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:35:40 am
Medvedev just stays in every point.

Really hard to see past him winning.

I'd never write off Nadal.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,285
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16729 on: Today at 09:50:01 am »
Umpire looks like Martin Freeman wearing a tache for a role.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,492
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16730 on: Today at 09:51:20 am »
Damn Nadal that was insane
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,157
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16731 on: Today at 10:04:59 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:49:11 am
I'd never write off Nadal.

Agree but he cant get any momentum here.

His first serve % has been awful. Broken three times already.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,486
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16732 on: Today at 10:18:45 am »
What a dropshot from Nadal to save the breakpoint.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16733 on: Today at 10:21:01 am »
These boys play at such a high level for a ridiculously long period of time. The elite tennis players are warriors.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,157
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16734 on: Today at 10:24:43 am »
Medvedev just wont go away
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,478
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16735 on: Today at 10:29:44 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:24:43 am
Medvedev just wont go away

There are some supremely talented players in the 21-25 age bracket but Medvedev is the only one who has it between the ears in the way that Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray do/did.

His mental toughness on big points and against partisan crowds is incredible.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,486
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16736 on: Today at 10:32:07 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:29:44 am
There are some supremely talented players in the 21-25 age bracket but Medvedev is the only one who has it between the ears in the way that Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray do/did.

His mental toughness on big points and against partisan crowds is incredible.

It's fascinating. I know he's not everyone's favourite but you have to admire it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16737 on: Today at 10:32:51 am »
Medvedev is the Djokovic of his era. Just makes the opponent suffocate under their own game. Not that interesting to watch in my opinion, but god he's good these days.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16738 on: Today at 10:35:23 am »
If Nadal loses this set you'd fancy he could be done in 3. If he wins it it's game on again.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,153
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16739 on: Today at 10:54:10 am »
Ah shit. He's in trouble now.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,157
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16740 on: Today at 10:54:25 am »
Hes mentally so tough

Rafa blew that set
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,478
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16741 on: Today at 10:54:28 am »
G'wan Medvedev!

My stream cut to fucking adverts on set point but I see Medvedev won it ;D
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16742 on: Today at 10:54:58 am »
One of the best tie breaks I've ever seen. Awful long way back now.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16743 on: Today at 10:55:16 am »
Rafa shouldve won that set. Messed up!!

Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,153
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16744 on: Today at 10:55:39 am »
The top Rafa is wearing is available to purchase?
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,285
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16745 on: Today at 10:56:56 am »
Medvedev is so strong mentally. Broke Rafa 4 times so far, but twice at crucial moments in that set. Just the edge in the big points.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,157
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16746 on: Today at 10:57:41 am »
Rafas serving has been so poor

Medvedev is quite annoying but insane resilience
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,779
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16747 on: Today at 10:58:36 am »
Game (match) over for Rafa unfortunately
Needs a instanbul style miracle to come back now  :D
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16748 on: Today at 11:00:45 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:57:41 am
Rafas serving has been so poor

Medvedev is quite annoying but insane resilience

Higher percentage of first serves would help but Medvedev stands so deep to return it's hard to get free points anyway. Nadal is winning about half of the first serve points he's played. Only way there's any way back is if Nadal just starts teeing off on what comes back off the serve and see if it can carry him back into it or just do what Cressy did against Medvedev and become a serve and volleyer.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,478
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16749 on: Today at 11:01:14 am »
It's not over until it's over. Nadal wins this next set and it's all to play for.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,492
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16750 on: Today at 11:01:36 am »
i feel like Medvedev is not even close to playing at his best but handling this final just fine
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16751 on: Today at 11:11:18 am »
As a big Federer fan, this makes me so happy. Hopefully Nadal never wins anything ever again.
Logged

Online Darkness

  • Tedious WUM, loves betting on Man U
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 183
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16752 on: Today at 11:14:06 am »
Omg, I called Nadal losing in straight sets on this thread I truly am a genius when it comes to predicting this sports thing!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 414 415 416 417 418 [419]   Go Up
« previous next »
 