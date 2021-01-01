« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 410 411 412 413 414 [415]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 643542 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,126
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16560 on: Today at 10:22:10 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:21:33 am
Medvedev is done imo.

No way you can write him off at this stage.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,126
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16561 on: Today at 10:29:47 am »
2-0 to FAA
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,250
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16562 on: Today at 10:31:58 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:22:10 am
No way you can write him off at this stage.
He came back from 2 sets down vs Cilic at Wimbledon last year. This is not over, but FAA will never have a better chance to knock off a big name.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,126
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16563 on: Today at 10:44:07 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:31:58 am
He came back from 2 sets down vs Cilic at Wimbledon last year. This is not over, but FAA will never have a better chance to knock off a big name.

Thats true.

Be a very interesting last four if FAA makes it through.

Could argue that any of them can win it and doesnt seem a clear favourite.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,126
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16564 on: Today at 11:35:18 am »
2-1 now
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,523
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16565 on: Today at 11:37:49 am »
Really high quality tennis here. FAA is going to be a real super star, whether he wins or loses here.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,126
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16566 on: Today at 12:11:34 pm »
This has been a really great match - like both players. They both seem quite calm.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,126
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16567 on: Today at 12:24:15 pm »
Medvedev serving for the fourth.

Told you not to write him off.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,403
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16568 on: Today at 12:31:32 pm »
FAA has a habit of choking on the big stage - Medvedev is mentally strong.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,467
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16569 on: Today at 12:35:24 pm »
damn didnt see that coming, great fight from Medvedev.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,467
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16570 on: Today at 12:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:22:10 am
No way you can write him off at this stage.
i didn't, i was pissed at him as i want him to win the title ;D
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,250
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16571 on: Today at 01:01:10 pm »
Medvedev with a break in the 5th, FAA just had an injury time out. End might be coming soon.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,461
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16572 on: Today at 01:05:38 pm »
Becoming harder and harder to see past Nadal winning this.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16573 on: Today at 01:21:18 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:05:38 pm
Becoming harder and harder to see past Nadal winning this.

Medvedev in US Open mode breezes past Nadal but he is way off that.

Djokovic has had a mare :D

It's a two Slam swing if Nadal wins this. The definition of a six pointer in football terms. Instead of being one up in slams, he's going to find himself one down with the French to come. He would have been 21-21 after the French (assuming a fully fit Nadal took the French).

Instead it could be 22-20 to Nadal, rather than 21-21. Huge swing that considering there are only 2-3 years of winning Slams left in Djokovic.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:38:32 pm by Pradan »
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,126
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16574 on: Today at 01:30:53 pm »
FAA will be kicking himself.

Medvedev deserved it.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,523
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16575 on: Today at 01:38:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:30:53 pm
FAA will be kicking himself.

Medvedev deserved it.
Yup, match point in the 4th too. FAA will win a Slam, he's too good not to, but needs a more on court IQ to go with those huge groundstrokes. Taking Medvedev to the 5th set was a huge achievement and he'll have a lot to take from this experience.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,523
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16576 on: Today at 01:39:37 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:05:38 pm
Becoming harder and harder to see past Nadal winning this.
Don't jinx it.  :-X but I'm not close to certain about that, Rafa still looks quite a bit off his best. Berrettini will not be an easy match up for him.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,015
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16577 on: Today at 01:43:21 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 01:21:18 pm
Medvedev is US Open mode breezes past Nadal but he is way off that.

Djokovic has had a mare :D

It's a two Slam swing if Nadal wins this. The definition of a six pointer in football terms. Instead of being one up in slams, he's going to find himself one down with the French to come. He would have been 21-21 after the French (assuming a fully fit Nadal took the French).

Instead it could be 22-20 to Nadal, rather than 21-21. Huge swing that considering there are only 2-3 years of winning Slams left in Djokovic.
When all is said and done I think Djokovic ends up with the most out of all three of them, and by a distance.

I think it'll be something like Djokovic 25, Nadal 21, Federer 20.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,467
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16578 on: Today at 01:54:14 pm »
Tsitsipas Medvedev will be hostile and tasty, they have some history of exchanging words and trying to fight each other and spit shit about each other in interviews. Looking fwd to it.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,208
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16579 on: Today at 01:58:54 pm »
There are lots of Russians in Melbourne but there is definitely twice as many Greeks supporters over there. Will be a feisty atmosphere.

I am so looking forward to grand slams won by players outside of the big 3 I would be happy to accept  toilet break Tsisitpas as Aussie Open champion.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,126
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16580 on: Today at 02:17:41 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:54:14 pm
Tsitsipas Medvedev will be hostile and tasty, they have some history of exchanging words and trying to fight each other and spit shit about each other in interviews. Looking fwd to it.

Yeah - they hate each other.

I like that sort of rivalry.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,250
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16581 on: Today at 02:30:07 pm »
Tsitsipas is such an odd one, but I kinda hope he wins it now. He did come out with some, let's call them Joshua Kimmich-type musings about the vaccine. But at least he actually went ahead and took it.  Maybe I'm warming to him cos he's a Liverpool fan.

Basically my bar for supporting tennis players is 'Don't be Djokovic or Zverev'.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16582 on: Today at 02:48:36 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:43:21 pm
When all is said and done I think Djokovic ends up with the most out of all three of them, and by a distance.

I think it'll be something like Djokovic 25, Nadal 21, Federer 20.

Yeah, for all the talk of Djokovic having 2-3 years left, he's competitive in all of them (probably favourite)

It's a shock that Nadal has gotten this far in Australia, he will need a very favourable draw at the US, and he's not a factor for Wimbledon. If Djokovic comes to France then he might be able to knock off Rafa there.

I hope neither one wins any of it though.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,467
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16583 on: Today at 02:52:19 pm »
Tsitsipas is Liverpool and AEK fan
Medvedev is Bayern Munich fan
Nadal is Real Madrid fan
Berrettini is a Fiorentina fan
« Last Edit: Today at 02:55:49 pm by elsewhere »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,888
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16584 on: Today at 02:54:22 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:52:19 pm
Tsitsipas is Liverpool fan
Medvedev is Bayern Munich fan
Nadal is Real Madrid fan
Berrettini is a Fiorentina fan


Whys Tstisipas support us? Maybe hes already? Nadal supporting Real when hes from Majorca screams glory hunter. Whys Medvedev supporting Bayern? Berretini supporting Fiorentina seems alright, at least its not Juve.

Tsitsipas v Berretini final then please.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,467
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16585 on: Today at 02:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:54:22 pm
Whys Tstisipas support us? Maybe hes already? Nadal supporting Real when hes from Majorca screams glory hunter. Whys Medvedev supporting Bayern? Berretini supporting Fiorentina seems alright, at least its not Juve.

Tsitsipas v Berretini final then please.
not sure, you reckon he started supporting us after Tsimikas? Then again he is AEK fan, he wouldn't want Olympiakos player to do that well:)

here is his tweet

https://twitter.com/steftsitsipas/status/1348184849585201153?s=21
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,467
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16586 on: Today at 02:59:07 pm »
Medvedev: To be honest, I really fell in love with soccer and with Bayern when I was maybe 12 years old. That's when it really started. But even before that, when I was 6 years old, I remember that I already liked Bayern. They were really good at that time and I remember telling my parents that Bayern is playing, we need to watch it."

Initially, Medvedev cheered for a local team however lack of success prompted a switch:

"When I was younger I supported CSKA Moscow, but they were not playing in the Champions League or when they were playing in it, they would often lose. So I needed a team in Europe that I can support and be a fan of. So I remembered that I really liked Bayern and said: That's my team now."
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,467
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16587 on: Today at 03:01:39 pm »
Born and raised in Rome, Berrettini does not support either Roma or Lazio. Berrettini inherited from his grandfather Piero the passion for Fiorentina.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,250
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16588 on: Today at 03:15:46 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:57:34 pm
not sure, you reckon he started supporting us after Tsimikas? Then again he is AEK fan, he wouldn't want Olympiakos player to do that well:)

here is his tweet

https://twitter.com/steftsitsipas/status/1348184849585201153?s=21
I reckon Tsitsipas is best mates with Yiannis on here - he's a big AEK fan as well.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16589 on: Today at 03:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:54:22 pm
Whys Tstisipas support us? Maybe hes already? Nadal supporting Real when hes from Majorca screams glory hunter. Whys Medvedev supporting Bayern? Berretini supporting Fiorentina seems alright, at least its not Juve.

Tsitsipas v Berretini final then please.

Because we're awesome?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,888
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16590 on: Today at 03:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 03:36:02 pm
Because we're awesome?

Its as good a reason as any!

Sorry, that read a bit abruptly! Just assumed hed have a Greek team, and looking at elsewheres tweet maybe he does, he just says were his favourite English team.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,467
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16591 on: Today at 04:17:11 pm »
Berrettini has been banging on the door for a while, i won't be surprised if he wins against Nadal.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,888
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16592 on: Today at 04:21:16 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:17:11 pm
Berrettini has been banging on the door for a while, i won't be surprised if he wins against Nadal.

I still reckon Wimbledon is his best chance. Although maybe not the way grass courts have slowed down in recent times.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,403
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16593 on: Today at 04:52:53 pm »
Can see a couple of five setters in the semis.

The womens could be goiod too - Barty huge favourite of course.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16594 on: Today at 05:52:14 pm »
Amazing to think that when Barty wins this she'll only need Roland Garros to do the lot.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,250
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16595 on: Today at 06:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:52:14 pm
Amazing to think that when Barty wins this she'll only need Roland Garros to do the lot.
US Open. She won the French in 2019.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 410 411 412 413 414 [415]   Go Up
« previous next »
 