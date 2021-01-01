Rafa had a stomach ache.Huge grit and fight to win - semi against Monflis or Berrettini. Other QF on other side are quite interesting.
Monfils v Berrettini is going to be great fun to watch. Monfils is one of the true entertainers and Berrettini's touch and forehand are beautiful.Glad it's not an injury for Rafa, but he's going to need some serious recovery between tonight and the semi's.
Barty is so good will end up with more slams than that attention seeker Osaka who is only good on hard court.
20 mins point in Monfils-Berrettini, very good match.
Huge game in context of match Think its done in 3 now
agreed, Berrettini played the criticical points better.
well well wellnot playing bad for a 35 year old.
What exactly makes her an attention seeker?
she has social media accounts!!
