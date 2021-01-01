« previous next »
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16520 on: Today at 06:48:39 am
what a fight from Shapovalov to make this 2-2 in sets.

I think Nadal gets this set+match though.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16521 on: Today at 07:41:21 am
Sheer grit won that for Rafa, Shapavolov crumbled though. So many unforced errors. I really hope Rafa will be okay going forward, he looked really ragged there.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16522 on: Today at 07:42:26 am
Rafa had a stomach ache.

Huge grit and fight to win - semi against Monflis or Berrettini.

Other QF on other side are quite interesting.
Reply #16523 on: Today at 08:08:47 am
Rafa had a stomach ache.

Huge grit and fight to win - semi against Monflis or Berrettini.

Other QF on other side are quite interesting.

I hope that his journey ends at the semis but can't see him not making the final now.
Reply #16524 on: Today at 08:20:49 am
Rafa had a stomach ache.

Huge grit and fight to win - semi against Monflis or Berrettini.

Other QF on other side are quite interesting.
Monfils v Berrettini is going to be great fun to watch. Monfils is one of the true entertainers and Berrettini's touch and forehand are beautiful.

Glad it's not an injury for Rafa, but he's going to need some serious recovery between tonight and the semi's.
Reply #16525 on: Today at 08:44:32 am
Thats partially why Nadal and the other 2 all timers of this era have won so many. Theyre warriors. Dont seem that from the new players coming through. The will to just gut it out and see what tomorrow brings doesnt seem to be there.
Reply #16526 on: Today at 08:50:10 am
Monfils v Berrettini is going to be great fun to watch. Monfils is one of the true entertainers and Berrettini's touch and forehand are beautiful.

Glad it's not an injury for Rafa, but he's going to need some serious recovery between tonight and the semi's.

The semis are Friday so he has two days.
Reply #16527 on: Today at 09:07:00 am
Monfils v Berrettini is going to be great fun to watch. Monfils is one of the true entertainers and Berrettini's touch and forehand are beautiful.

Glad it's not an injury for Rafa, but he's going to need some serious recovery between tonight and the semi's.

I'd love Monfils to win the whole thing. He's 35 now and has been a semi-finalist twice.
Reply #16528 on: Today at 09:35:31 am
 Barty is so good will end up with more slams than that attention seeker Osaka who is only good on hard court.
Reply #16529 on: Today at 09:38:20 am
Barty is a very well spoken and such a humble and nice girl, always gives credit to opponents and has nothing bad to say about other wta names.
Reply #16530 on: Today at 09:45:33 am
Bad couple of sporting days for the Pegula family.
Reply #16531 on: Today at 10:47:00 am
Barty is so good will end up with more slams than that attention seeker Osaka who is only good on hard court.

What is wrong with Osaka?
Reply #16532 on: Today at 11:10:53 am
20 mins point in Monfils-Berrettini,  very good match.
Reply #16533 on: Today at 11:37:00 am
20 mins point in Monfils-Berrettini,  very good match.

Huge game in context of match

Think its done in 3 now
Reply #16534 on: Today at 11:51:12 am
Huge game in context of match

Think its done in 3 now
agreed, Berrettini played the criticical points better.
Reply #16535 on: Today at 11:55:18 am
agreed, Berrettini played the criticical points better.

He is class.

Looks to be playing well.
Reply #16536 on: Today at 12:15:44 pm
well well well
not playing bad for a 35 year old.
Reply #16537 on: Today at 12:19:36 pm
well well well
not playing bad for a 35 year old.

Shows what I know

Great to see
Reply #16538 on: Today at 12:20:17 pm
Barty is so good will end up with more slams than that attention seeker Osaka who is only good on hard court.
What exactly makes her an attention seeker?
Reply #16539 on: Today at 12:46:23 pm
Monfils has unlocked God mode. ;D
Reply #16540 on: Today at 12:50:56 pm
Barty is so good will end up with more slams than that attention seeker Osaka who is only good on hard court.

She took it really nice and easy though and such a great personality and attitude.

Her first grand slam was at 25. She turn down tournaments if she is burned out. Signed with smaller sponsors such as Fila instead of Nike who will milk you dry with all sorts of publicity and commitments. Even had the audacity to take a year off to play professional cricket earlier in her career to decide what was best for herself. She is the role model on how to manage a career.
Reply #16541 on: Today at 12:53:54 pm
What exactly makes her an attention seeker?
she has social media accounts!!  ;D
Reply #16542 on: Today at 12:58:23 pm
I wouldnt mind anyone winning from here, but would love to see Nadal go all the way. Going to be very hard though, and gruelling.
Reply #16543 on: Today at 01:01:00 pm
she has social media accounts!!  ;D
And all those interviews she gives. 
