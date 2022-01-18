« previous next »
Quote from: Ray K on January 18, 2022, 03:58:10 pm


Give him another knighthood.
Every time Murray opens his mouth, I love him a little bit more.  :wellin
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: Persephone on January 18, 2022, 09:03:02 pm
Every time Murray opens his mouth, I love him a little bit more.  :wellin
yeah he is one of a kind. really smart kid with character. He can be a great tennis commentator once he retires.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
not much surprise today in results, almost all favorites cruised except Hurkacz losing to Mannarino.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Lacklustre first set from Murray against Daniel. All Daniel has had to do is get the ball back and wait for the inevitable unforced error.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:41:13 am
Lacklustre first set from Murray against Daniel. All Daniel has had to do is get the ball back and wait for the inevitable unforced error.

Wouldnt want to do anything the easy way! Think he lost serve in the first game didnt he? Hopefully hell improve.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Any link for streaming live matches?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 08:02:04 am
Any link for streaming live matches?

https://www.vipboxtv.se/stream-john-cain-arena-andy-murray-vs-taro-daniel-live-2

For the Murray match.

You can click on the 'Tennis' tab at the top for links to other matches.

Murray broken in the third game of the second set after losing a 10 minute game in which he had 4 break points ::)

Think I'll be switching to watch Raducanu, it's so frustrating watching Murray play like this.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:04:38 am
https://www.vipboxtv.se/stream-john-cain-arena-andy-murray-vs-taro-daniel-live-2

For the Murray match.

You can click on the 'Tennis' tab at the top for links to other matches.

Murray broken in the third game of the second set after losing a 10 minute game in which he had 4 break points ::)

Think I'll be switching to watch Raducanu, it's so frustrating watching Murray play like this.
Ta mate.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Just a dreadful performance so far from Andy.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Work to do. Two sets down.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Throws a break away, very next game. Unfortunately theres not the consistency in his game anymore, lets face it he was always liable to throw in the odd poor game/set even at his very best.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Raducanu is really struggling with blisters on her hands. She was a double break up at 3-0 but has lost 4 straight games now. Doesn't look good at all.

Edit: Make that 5. This looks over, she has no power on her serve or forehand. 
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Medvedev (2) V Kyrgios is an interesting match.

Medvedev not getting his shots deep enough so they're sitting up for Kyrgios to return easily into the corners. Both players broke serve in this first set. Back on serve and currently 5-5
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:57:36 am
Raducanu is really struggling with blisters on her hands. She was a double break up at 3-0 but has lost 4 straight games now. Doesn't look good at all.

Edit: Make that 5. This looks over, she has no power on her serve or forehand.

Did she get those from the opening match? I mean blisters are just part of the second week, you need to learn to manage them, but second round is a bit early
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 09:12:02 am
Did she get those from the opening match? I mean blisters are just part of the second week, you need to learn to manage them, but second round is a bit early

She had them coming in to the tournament I think.

She's getting some joy with a weird sliced forehand anyway, she's got an early break in the second set.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
I know I said the other day shell begin working a slice into her game

Absolute idiocy from Kovinic.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:14:34 am
She had them coming in to the tournament I think.

She's getting some joy with a weird sliced forehand anyway, she's got an early break in the second set.

Yeah every forehand is a slice, quite unorthodox but seems to be working!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:14:49 am
I know I said the other day shell begin working a slice into her game

Absolute idiocy from Kovinic.

It's surprisingly fun to watch though ;D

Kovinic is struggling to adjust to Raducanu's unorthodox tactics.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Fair play to Daniel. From following the scores it seemed Murray was regularly pressuring his serve but he largely held on.

I know we were under no illusions about Murray winning or probably even being in the mix for Slams again but still feels very disappointing and a missed opportunity to get into the second week.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Doesn't feel like Murray has won back-to-back matches since his comeback when the first one has gone 3+ hours.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
He's not gonna Tiger Woods it, is he?  :(
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:37:14 am
Doesn't feel like Murray has won back-to-back matches since his comeback when the first one has gone 3+ hours.

He did it last week in Sydney to be fair.

Although that run to the final probably hasn't helped him this week.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Incredible effort from Raducanu want a talent and tennis brain she has

Really unlucky too clearly she wouldve won this easily
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Stupid question but blisters must affect all players a lot of the time with the amount of hitting they do? How do they normally deal with it? Or is it just bad luck?

If she somehow gets through this game will she be ducked for the next one or can something he done to sort it within 48 hours?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Its a shame for Murray.

He should have more Slams but still an incredible career.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Superb effort from Raducanu to win that set in the circumstances. Kovinic will be absolutely kicking herself, there's no way she should have let Raducanu get away with playing like that ;D

Would be incredible if she can somehow go on and win the match.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:57:46 am
Stupid question but blisters must affect all players a lot of the time with the amount of hitting they do? How do they normally deal with it? Or is it just bad luck?

If she somehow gets through this game will she be ducked for the next one or can something he done to sort it within 48 hours?



Nadal (2) looks to have spent a fair amount of time on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:07:34 am


Nadal (2) looks to have spent a fair amount of time on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

That's put me right off my pack of mini cheddars.   :(
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:06:22 am
Its a shame for Murray.

He should have more Slams but still an incredible career.

He's definitely been unlucky to peak at a time when Fed, Rafa and Novax were there too. But then also think he maybe should have won 2/3 more at least, and Novax seemed to have the indian sign over him (generally) in finals. And between 2011 and 2016 Fed and Rafa 'only' won 6 out of 24 majors, so considering his level of consistency 3 in that time does seem a bit low. Comfortably the best British tennis player of the modern era.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:15:42 am
He's definitely been unlucky to peak at a time when Fed, Rafa and Novax were there too. But then also think he maybe should have won 2/3 more at least, and Novax seemed to have the indian sign over him (generally) in finals. And between 2011 and 2016 Fed and Rafa 'only' won 6 out of 24 majors, so considering his level of consistency 3 in that time does seem a bit low. Comfortably the best British tennis player of the modern era.

Yeah .. he was super unlucky to get his first big injury when he was number 1 and absolutely at his peak

Also the two gold medals and basically winning britains first Davis cup in a century should always be included
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:22:51 am
Yeah .. he was super unlucky to get his first big injury when he was number 1 and absolutely at his peak

Also the two gold medals and basically winning britains first Davis cup in a century should always be included

The golds are huge achievements.

Federer said they are equal to a Slam.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Sir Andy gave it all and he can leave the court with a lot of pride.

Perhaps quite telling that he has lost the physicality to play grand slam tennis but still more than capable to win ATP tournaments.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
This crowd and Kyrgios.  :butt
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
God, I love the Aus open crowd so lively better than the boring posh farts at Wimbledon.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 10:36:07 am
God, I love the Aus open crowd so lively better than the boring posh farts at Wimbledon.

The Ronaldo chanting is horrible
