Lacklustre first set from Murray against Daniel. All Daniel has had to do is get the ball back and wait for the inevitable unforced error.
Any link for streaming live matches?
https://www.vipboxtv.se/stream-john-cain-arena-andy-murray-vs-taro-daniel-live-2For the Murray match. You can click on the 'Tennis' tab at the top for links to other matches. Murray broken in the third game of the second set after losing a 10 minute game in which he had 4 break points Think I'll be switching to watch Raducanu, it's so frustrating watching Murray play like this.
Raducanu is really struggling with blisters on her hands. She was a double break up at 3-0 but has lost 4 straight games now. Doesn't look good at all.Edit: Make that 5. This looks over, she has no power on her serve or forehand.
Did she get those from the opening match? I mean blisters are just part of the second week, you need to learn to manage them, but second round is a bit early
She had them coming in to the tournament I think. She's getting some joy with a weird sliced forehand anyway, she's got an early break in the second set.
I know I said the other day shell begin working a slice into her game
Doesn't feel like Murray has won back-to-back matches since his comeback when the first one has gone 3+ hours.
Stupid question but blisters must affect all players a lot of the time with the amount of hitting they do? How do they normally deal with it? Or is it just bad luck?If she somehow gets through this game will she be ducked for the next one or can something he done to sort it within 48 hours?
Nadal (2) looks to have spent a fair amount of time on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Its a shame for Murray. He should have more Slams but still an incredible career.
He's definitely been unlucky to peak at a time when Fed, Rafa and Novax were there too. But then also think he maybe should have won 2/3 more at least, and Novax seemed to have the indian sign over him (generally) in finals. And between 2011 and 2016 Fed and Rafa 'only' won 6 out of 24 majors, so considering his level of consistency 3 in that time does seem a bit low. Comfortably the best British tennis player of the modern era.
Yeah .. he was super unlucky to get his first big injury when he was number 1 and absolutely at his peak Also the two gold medals and basically winning britains first Davis cup in a century should always be included
God, I love the Aus open crowd so lively better than the boring posh farts at Wimbledon.
