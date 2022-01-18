« previous next »
January 18, 2022, 09:03:02 pm
Quote from: Ray K on January 18, 2022, 03:58:10 pm


Give him another knighthood.
Every time Murray opens his mouth, I love him a little bit more.  :wellin
Yesterday at 12:31:54 pm
Quote from: Persephone on January 18, 2022, 09:03:02 pm
Every time Murray opens his mouth, I love him a little bit more.  :wellin
yeah he is one of a kind. really smart kid with character. He can be a great tennis commentator once he retires.
Yesterday at 12:33:04 pm
not much surprise today in results, almost all favorites cruised except Hurkacz losing to Mannarino.
Today at 07:41:13 am
Lacklustre first set from Murray against Daniel. All Daniel has had to do is get the ball back and wait for the inevitable unforced error.
Today at 07:48:57 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 07:41:13 am
Lacklustre first set from Murray against Daniel. All Daniel has had to do is get the ball back and wait for the inevitable unforced error.

Wouldnt want to do anything the easy way! Think he lost serve in the first game didnt he? Hopefully hell improve.
Today at 08:02:04 am
Any link for streaming live matches?
Today at 08:04:38 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 08:02:04 am
Any link for streaming live matches?

https://www.vipboxtv.se/stream-john-cain-arena-andy-murray-vs-taro-daniel-live-2

For the Murray match.

You can click on the 'Tennis' tab at the top for links to other matches.

Murray broken in the third game of the second set after losing a 10 minute game in which he had 4 break points ::)

Think I'll be switching to watch Raducanu, it's so frustrating watching Murray play like this.
Today at 08:11:02 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:04:38 am
https://www.vipboxtv.se/stream-john-cain-arena-andy-murray-vs-taro-daniel-live-2

For the Murray match.

You can click on the 'Tennis' tab at the top for links to other matches.

Murray broken in the third game of the second set after losing a 10 minute game in which he had 4 break points ::)

Think I'll be switching to watch Raducanu, it's so frustrating watching Murray play like this.
Ta mate.
Today at 08:38:10 am
Just a dreadful performance so far from Andy.
Today at 08:38:17 am
Work to do. Two sets down.
Today at 08:51:07 am
Throws a break away, very next game. Unfortunately theres not the consistency in his game anymore, lets face it he was always liable to throw in the odd poor game/set even at his very best.
Today at 08:57:36 am
Raducanu is really struggling with blisters on her hands. She was a double break up at 3-0 but has lost 4 straight games now. Doesn't look good at all.

Edit: Make that 5. This looks over, she has no power on her serve or forehand. 
Today at 09:07:07 am
Medvedev (2) V Kyrgios is an interesting match.

Medvedev not getting his shots deep enough so they're sitting up for Kyrgios to return easily into the corners. Both players broke serve in this first set. Back on serve and currently 5-5
