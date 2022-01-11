Yeah, whats the story here? I know inconsistency is to be expected at her age, but hasnt her form post-US Open been a bit weird considering she basically won that slam without much hassle?



Pretty much continued from where she left off in 2021. There was absolutely nothing that is reminiscent of her US Open victory.Her timing was atrocious and she hardly had any rhythm to her strokes. And when she did get her ball into play it was in the hitting zone of her opponents. It was so one-dimensional I could not believe it was the same Raducanu who had won a major 3 months ago.The scoreline did not flatter Rybakina at all!