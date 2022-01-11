« previous next »
Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 635958 times)

Offline Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16320 on: January 11, 2022, 09:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on January 11, 2022, 08:01:56 pm
It is extremely fortunate for Djokovic that he caught covid the week before Christmas. He must not have been planning to turn up to the tournament until this happened.

Must be one of the luckiest guys around.

Mental isn't it.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16321 on: January 11, 2022, 09:48:14 pm »
Quote from: S on January 11, 2022, 08:56:45 pm
Yeah, whats the story here? I know inconsistency is to be expected at her age, but hasnt her form post-US Open been a bit weird considering she basically won that slam without much hassle?

Pretty much continued from where she left off in 2021. There was absolutely nothing that is reminiscent of her US Open victory.

Her timing was atrocious and she hardly had any rhythm to her strokes. And when she did get her ball into play it was in the hitting zone of her opponents. It was so one-dimensional I could not believe it was the same Raducanu who had won a major 3 months ago.The scoreline did not flatter Rybakina at all!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16322 on: January 12, 2022, 10:13:07 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 11, 2022, 06:03:05 pm
Raducanu got battered within 55 mins eh?

Expectation is way out of kilter with reality. Womens tennis is a lottery. They take it in turns to have a good week, so people shouldnt have much expectation for her in my opinion. She had the week of a lifetime and I cant see her replicating it ever again.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16323 on: January 12, 2022, 10:14:14 am »
Ben Rothenberg@BenRothenberg
New: In Instagram statement, Novak Djokovic says that he found out his positive PCR test after he went to the childrens award event but *before* he did a photoshoot and interview with LEquipe.
https://mobile.twitter.com/BenRothenberg/status/1481091814216302592
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16324 on: January 12, 2022, 10:16:31 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January 12, 2022, 10:13:07 am
Expectation is way out of kilter with reality. Womens tennis is a lottery. They take it in turns to have a good week, so people shouldnt have much expectation for her in my opinion. She had the week of a lifetime and I cant see her replicating it ever again.
Massive call to say she won't win a slam ever again. Inconsistency at her age is to be expected.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16325 on: January 12, 2022, 10:57:42 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 12, 2022, 10:14:14 am
Ben Rothenberg@BenRothenberg
New: In Instagram statement, Novak Djokovic says that he found out his positive PCR test after he went to the childrens award event but *before* he did a photoshoot and interview with LEquipe.
https://mobile.twitter.com/BenRothenberg/status/1481091814216302592

The PCR test from 26 December?

https://twitter.com/zerforschung/status/1480924207181611014
« Reply #16326 on: January 12, 2022, 11:06:14 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 12, 2022, 10:14:14 am
Ben Rothenberg@BenRothenberg
New: In Instagram statement, Novak Djokovic says that he found out his positive PCR test after he went to the childrens award event but *before* he did a photoshoot and interview with LEquipe.
https://mobile.twitter.com/BenRothenberg/status/1481091814216302592


What a crap statement, let's translate:

"I haven't really taken this pandemic too seriously, as evidenced by my anti-vaxx position where I can't be bothered to understand the science but when push comes to shove, I will pretend to comply with rules and give a bullshit apology as to why I attended an actual meeting when positive with Covid-19. Fuck y'all, I'm MASSIVE."
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16327 on: January 12, 2022, 01:28:43 pm »
How the fuck can this guy be allowed to play in this Tournament?

He had consistently lied and his apology might as well read 'I am sorry you feel this way'
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16328 on: January 12, 2022, 01:35:55 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 12, 2022, 10:16:31 am
Massive call to say she won't win a slam ever again. Inconsistency at her age is to be expected.

They didn't actually suggest that she wouldn't win a slam again, merely not replicating that level of form, don't forget she won the us open without even dropping a set, which is a higher level than would be necessary for subsequent wins.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16329 on: January 12, 2022, 01:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on January 12, 2022, 01:35:55 pm
They didn't actually suggest that she wouldn't win a slam again, merely not replicating that level of form, don't forget she won the us open without even dropping a set, which is a higher level than would be necessary for subsequent wins.

She also won it without playing some of the best ranked players. Not her fault but it will be tough for her to win another. However shes clearly got the talent and its probably natural that her form will fluctuate quite wildly when shes still so young and inexperienced.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16330 on: January 12, 2022, 01:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 12, 2022, 01:28:43 pm
How the fuck can this guy be allowed to play in this Tournament?

He had consistently lied and his apology might as well read 'I am sorry you feel this way'

Considering Voracova got deported for less, I'd assume there's more than ample grounds here.

As for attending that L'Equipe interview, that's the sort of behaviour as to why this pandemic is being prolonged: I tested positive but I felt fine/had no symptoms, therefore I decided to proceed with my pre-arranged commitments in-person without letting others know, even though I could have done them over Zoom
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16331 on: January 12, 2022, 01:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on January 12, 2022, 01:35:55 pm
They didn't actually suggest that she wouldn't win a slam again, merely not replicating that level of form, don't forget she won the us open without even dropping a set, which is a higher level than would be necessary for subsequent wins.
Wasn't how I read it initially. So may have crossed wires.

She definitely has the ability to win major tournaments.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16332 on: January 12, 2022, 01:45:05 pm »
I thought that was you saying what you did at first there! :D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16333 on: January 12, 2022, 01:46:46 pm »
Quote from: S on January 11, 2022, 08:56:45 pm
Yeah, whats the story here? I know inconsistency is to be expected at her age, but hasnt her form post-US Open been a bit weird considering she basically won that slam without much hassle?

Wasn't she basically the same last year between Wimbledon and the US Open? Maybe a mentality/motivational issue as well as the fluctuations you'd accept for someone of her age and in women's tennis in general.
« Reply #16334 on: January 12, 2022, 10:22:41 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 12, 2022, 01:46:46 pm
Wasn't she basically the same last year between Wimbledon and the US Open? Maybe a mentality/motivational issue as well as the fluctuations you'd accept for someone of her age and in women's tennis in general.
The smaller tournaments are always a good way to prepare for the slams. I think it was her first match in Oz so there'll be some adjustment required. In the end, the expectations are going to be insane and we just have to let her develop properly than simply regarding her as a champion and taking any loss as a big issue.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16335 on: January 14, 2022, 08:03:59 am »
Murray just got to the final in Sydney

Not expecting a great Aussie Open but winning a few rounds would give him a lot of confidence
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16336 on: January 14, 2022, 08:41:58 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on January 14, 2022, 08:03:59 am
Murray just got to the final in Sydney

Not expecting a great Aussie Open but winning a few rounds would give him a lot of confidence

Where he could meet Evans - when was the last time 2 Brits met in a final?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16337 on: January 14, 2022, 08:44:25 am »
All this just so Leyton Hewitt can win
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16338 on: January 14, 2022, 08:52:58 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on January 14, 2022, 08:41:58 am
Where he could meet Evans - when was the last time 2 Brits met in a final?

Probably Henman - Murray? Or Henman - Rusedski?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16339 on: January 14, 2022, 08:58:03 am »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on January 14, 2022, 08:41:58 am
Where he could meet Evans - when was the last time 2 Brits met in a final?

Quote from: gjr1 on January 14, 2022, 08:52:58 am
Probably Henman - Murray? Or Henman - Rusedski?

A quick look up suggests this has never happened in the open era on the mens side
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16340 on: January 14, 2022, 08:58:38 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on January 14, 2022, 08:58:03 am
A quick look up suggests this has never happened in the open era on the mens side

Yeah, according to https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/tennis/59992967

Quote
If compatriot Dan Evans beats Russian top seed Aslan Karatsev in the other semi-final, it will set up the first all-British final at ATP Tour level.

I also wonder, while it's great for confidence for Murray, what impact all these back-to-back games the week before the Australian Open will have on his body.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16341 on: January 14, 2022, 09:08:27 am »
Evans has won every game this year apparently (appreciate thats not many!).

Murray plays the Georgian he beat here in the 1st round of the Aussie Open. Sounded a long, tight game though so wont be easy.

Evans plays Goffin who retired against Murray after losing the first set.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16342 on: January 14, 2022, 12:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 14, 2022, 09:08:27 am
Evans has won every game this year apparently (appreciate thats not many!).

Murray plays the Georgian he beat here in the 1st round of the Aussie Open. Sounded a long, tight game though so wont be easy.

Evans plays Goffin who retired against Murray after losing the first set.

Murray beat him at Wimbledon last year as well so it seems to be a good match up for him.

Really hope he can finish the job and win the final. Yes, it may harm his chances at the Australian Open, but he was never realistically going to win that and a title would do his confidence the world of good.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16343 on: January 14, 2022, 12:47:28 pm »
The Georgian had a strong 2021..probably had his best year on tour..will be rested..best of 5 sets...will depend how Murray holds up physically...tough draw...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16344 on: January 14, 2022, 05:33:28 pm »
Guesses for the men and women's champions?

I'd go Medvedev and Barty.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16345 on: January 14, 2022, 05:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on January 14, 2022, 05:33:28 pm
Guesses for the men and women's champions?

I'd go Medvedev and Barty.
Hope its not Novax.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16346 on: Yesterday at 03:56:25 am »
Quote from: Persephone on January 14, 2022, 05:33:28 pm
Guesses for the men and women's champions?

I'd go Medvedev and Barty.

I've had a wager on Badosa in the ladies

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16347 on: Yesterday at 07:43:48 am »
Murray final is on the BBC red button, for anyone interested.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16348 on: Yesterday at 09:01:34 am »
Quote from: Persephone on January 14, 2022, 05:33:28 pm
Guesses for the men and women's champions?

I'd go Medvedev and Barty.
Medvedev and a very underdog player for women's.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16349 on: Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm »
Djokovic Court hearing under way
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16350 on: Yesterday at 10:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:34:41 pm
Djokovic Court hearing under way

Live stream if anyone is interested.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YRxyGJGi6OE
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16351 on: Yesterday at 11:06:21 pm »
Quote
Court acknowledges need for quick hearing

A judge has just explained the need for the Sunday hearing - noting that if the case didn't get under way this weekend then Djokovic wouldn't get an outcome in time for tomorrow's tournament.

"Unless the court... finalised the matter by today or tomorrow, any right of appeal of Djokovic if he lost would or may be at least in part be made [useless] because of proximity of the commencement of the event being the purpose of his visit," said one of the judges.

They say the hearing could end by lunchtime. Lawyers on both sides agree.


What time is lunchtime there?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16352 on: Yesterday at 11:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:06:21 pm
What time is lunchtime there?

They are aiming for 12:30 AEST

PS - Within in the next 2 hours
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16353 on: Today at 12:24:18 am »
Seems like the defence is "if you deport him it'll piss people off"
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16354 on: Today at 12:30:56 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:24:18 am
Seems like the defence is "if you deport him it'll piss people off"

Would be interesting to see the blow back if he stays and riots break out in the streets and at the tournament.

His barrister is obviously getting paid by the word.

Also, he keeps saying the minister never asked Djokovic for his current stance on vaccination. Why don't the judges ask?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16355 on: Today at 12:59:55 am »
Far from me to question the Government's lawyers, but surely it would have been better to concentrate on him lying (or his team) on his visa documents than to rely on fanning anti vax sentiment
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16356 on: Today at 01:01:13 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:59:55 am
Far from me to question the Government's lawyers, but surely it would have been better to concentrate on him lying (or his team) on his visa documents than to rely on fanning anti vax sentiment

I assumed that's what it was going to boil down to 
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16357 on: Today at 01:06:45 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:59:55 am
Far from me to question the Government's lawyers, but surely it would have been better to concentrate on him lying (or his team) on his visa documents than to rely on fanning anti vax sentiment

Yeah that's exactly what I've been thinking. That would seem pretty open and shut to me, especially since Spanish authorities seem to be investigating him for the same thing. Also heads should roll at Tennis Australia for causing this shitshow given he likely would not have qualified for an exemption had he been an ordinary tourist.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16358 on: Today at 01:11:34 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 12:59:55 am
Far from me to question the Government's lawyers, but surely it would have been better to concentrate on him lying (or his team) on his visa documents than to rely on fanning anti vax sentiment

I think he's dodged that by throwing his manager/agent under the bus for filling it on his behalf. Might even been backed up by an affidavit. For mere mortals like us we'd be out on our arse.
