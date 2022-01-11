How the fuck can this guy be allowed to play in this Tournament?
He had consistently lied and his apology might as well read 'I am sorry you feel this way'
Considering Voracova got deported for less, I'd assume there's more than ample grounds here.
As for attending that L'Equipe interview, that's the sort of behaviour as to why this pandemic is being prolonged: I tested positive but I felt fine/had no symptoms, therefore I decided to proceed with my pre-arranged commitments in-person without letting others know, even though I could have done them over Zoom