« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 401 402 403 404 405 [406]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 630007 times)

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,473
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16200 on: Today at 11:54:34 am »
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-10/police-pepper-spray-novak-djokovic-supporters/100748684

And it turned ugly, it was always going to end up this way.

To add more fuel to the fire, Djokovic is apparently giving a press conference at 1:00pm GMT.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,360
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16201 on: Today at 11:55:14 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 11:54:34 am
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-10/police-pepper-spray-novak-djokovic-supporters/100748684

And it turned ugly, it was always going to end up this way.

To add more fuel to the fire, Djokovic is apparently giving a press conference at 1:00pm GMT.

Im sure hell be full of contrition.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,231
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16202 on: Today at 11:55:54 am »
How many challenges has he got left? Thought you're only allowed 2.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,594
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16203 on: Today at 11:56:51 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 11:54:34 am
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-10/police-pepper-spray-novak-djokovic-supporters/100748684

And it turned ugly, it was always going to end up this way.

To add more fuel to the fire, Djokovic is apparently giving a press conference at 1:00pm GMT.

Solidifying his position as the natural leader of the anti-vax movement, backed up by little Nigel. Fucking prick. As batshit mental off the court as he is dull on it
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,087
  • Truthiness
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16204 on: Today at 12:21:26 pm »
@sarahferrigan
Which prominent sports star and 'freedom fighter' went to Bosnia last year and met with a commander of the Drina Volves, a unit that took part in the 1995 Srebrenica genocide where more than 8,000 Bosniak men and boys were summarily executed for their nominal Muslim faith?

https://www.euronews.com/2022/01/07/novak-djokovic-the-tennis-superstar-the-anti-vaxxer-the-nationalist
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16205 on: Today at 12:24:33 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:21:26 pm
@sarahferrigan
Which prominent sports star and 'freedom fighter' went to Bosnia last year and met with a commander of the Drina Volves, a unit that took part in the 1995 Srebrenica genocide where more than 8,000 Bosniak men and boys were summarily executed for their nominal Muslim faith?

https://www.euronews.com/2022/01/07/novak-djokovic-the-tennis-superstar-the-anti-vaxxer-the-nationalist

Says he's done a lot for tennis but I don't really see it. Maybe in Serbia. But tennis without him over the last decade or so wouldn't be worse off in my opinion, as Federer and Nadal are much bigger draws than him.

At least that's how I see it. My partner had never heard of Djokovic until this happened.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,343
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16206 on: Today at 12:27:34 pm »
Hes using the Kyle Rittenhouse defense (or a version of it).
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,493
  • Boss Tha
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16207 on: Today at 12:37:47 pm »
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 09:17:18 am
Why do you guys care so much if a top tennis player can or can't enter Australia
I'm sure the tournament would be much better with him in it, it's not as if he's gonna spread covid everywhere. Weird, over the top, reactions from all sides here.

How dare you be so flippant. My Mum in Liverpool was ill last year, even if I could have been granted a visa to leave there was no guarantee I could get back in. We did it tough here in Melbourne, but we followed the rules.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,808
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16208 on: Today at 12:49:11 pm »
Frottage being involved is fucking mental.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16209 on: Today at 12:56:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:49:11 pm
Frottage being involved is fucking mental.

He has and got owned by Andy Murray tweet as well !
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,808
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16210 on: Today at 12:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:56:17 pm
He has and got owned by Andy Murray tweet as well !

I suppose a grifter has to grift.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,808
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16211 on: Today at 01:05:18 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:38 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,808
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16212 on: Today at 01:15:24 pm »
Novaks mum Dijana, says:

Were here to celebrate the victory of our son Novak. He always fought for justice. Hes done nothing wrong.

He went there to win that tournament. This situation has been extremely difficult. There has been a spectrum of emotions: sadness, fear, disappointment.

There were moments when he didnt have his mobile with him. we had no idea what was happening.

I want to thank everyone in the world who who stood up and supported him in Melbourne in front of that, so-called hotel.

This is his biggest win in his career, it is bigger than any Grand Slam.

 :-X
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,343
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16213 on: Today at 01:18:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:15:24 pm
Novaks mum Dijana, says:

Were here to celebrate the victory of our son Novak. He always fought for justice. Hes done nothing wrong.

He went there to win that tournament. This situation has been extremely difficult. There has been a spectrum of emotions: sadness, fear, disappointment.

There were moments when he didnt have his mobile with him. we had no idea what was happening.

I want to thank everyone in the world who who stood up and supported him in Melbourne in front of that, so-called hotel.

This is his biggest win in his career, it is bigger than any Grand Slam.

 :-X

I hope someone smacks her upside her head. Stupid fucker.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16214 on: Today at 01:19:04 pm »
He's basically Nelson Mandela
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,808
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16215 on: Today at 01:20:06 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 01:23:14 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,594
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16216 on: Today at 01:25:45 pm »
Djokovic has a platform because he's one of the most successful sportsmen of the modern era.

Quite why his anti-vax (allegedly) genocide denying family have a platform for an interntional press conference who knows...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,208
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16217 on: Today at 01:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:05:18 pm
Transcript of interview: https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/jan/10/i-am-not-vaccinated-novak-djokovics-interview-with-australian-border-force

So having Covid in the last 6 months doesn't give you an exemption to enter Australia but the border force didn't give him sufficient time to argue his case that he should be allowed in? Is that what it came down to?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:29:44 pm by Hazell »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,808
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16218 on: Today at 01:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:25:46 pm
So having Covid in the last 6 months doesn't give you an exemption to ensure Australia but the border force didn't give him sufficient time to argue his case that he should be allowed in? Is that what it came down to?

Yes but he didnt have Covid as posted above.

https://twitter.com/BenRothenberg/status/1480526579314814977?s=20
« Last Edit: Today at 01:33:53 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,208
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16219 on: Today at 01:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:27:50 pm
Yes but he didnt have Covid as posted above.

Yeah but irrespective of that - because that didn't come up in court as far as I can see - the judge basically said because of an admin error, he's allowed to stay even though having Covid in the last 6 months is not a valid exemption to enter Australia?

I'm just trying to get my head around the judge's reasoning.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,808
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16220 on: Today at 01:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:33:10 pm
Yeah but irrespective of that - because that didn't come up in court as far as I can see - the judge basically said because of an admin error, he's allowed to stay even though having Covid in the last 6 months is not a valid exemption to enter Australia?

I'm just trying to get my head around the judge's reasoning.

Seems he got through on a technicality.

But that technicality can't stand as he lied.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16221 on: Today at 01:34:55 pm »
How did he plan to enter Australia, since he had not been vaccinated or suffered from covid by December 16. Was he hoping to get infected just before the tournament starting in January or that he would have the appropriate certification regardless of infection?  ;D
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16222 on: Today at 01:37:07 pm »
From what I can see he said he had Covid on 16th Dec.

Now pictures apparently show him maskless and with kids on 17th Dec.

A media guy said his code shows as negative which explains the 17th Dec as he didnt have it.

Now put the code in again website has changed to say positive apparently, the Man City of tennis !
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,594
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16223 on: Today at 01:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 01:34:55 pm
How did he plan to enter Australia, since he had not been vaccinated or suffered from covid by December 16. Was he hoping to get infected just before the tournament starting in January or that he would have the appropriate certification regardless of infection?  ;D

He planned to get in because he's Novak, the nationalist anti-vaxxer who does what he wants.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,808
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16224 on: Today at 01:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:37:52 pm
He planned to get in because he's Novak, the nationalist anti-vaxxer who does what he wants.

And let in because of a technicality? (Or moment changing hands).
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 401 402 403 404 405 [406]   Go Up
« previous next »
 