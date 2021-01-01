« previous next »
Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 628346 times)

Online Circa1892

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16120 on: Today at 07:30:12 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 06:54:27 am
I can't stand the man, but it isn't a bullshit decision.  Between the Australian government and Tennis Australia they've managed to royally fuck things up.  Left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing.

Tennis Australias guidance shouldnt have any standing though? Their say/influence in immigration/border policy is nil.

Regardless - this is a slap in the face for the people of that country whove sacrificed over the last few years. Obviously he wont care - but outside of his super fans, Djokovic has written his legacy this week.
Offline amir87

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16121 on: Today at 07:31:05 am »
He'll win the tournament pretty easily, sadly.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16122 on: Today at 07:33:01 am »
If the Australian fans have anything about them then they will boo him every time he takes to the Tennis court.

Its quite fun watching though. Exactly what the mess that is the sport of Tennis deserves.
Online Libertine

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16123 on: Today at 07:41:22 am »
On the plus side, this should be very damaging for the Australian PM in an election year.


The immigration minister Alex Hawke can still intervene -

@tompeck
My word it literally has been referred to Hawke A
Online Perkinsonian

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16124 on: Today at 07:42:45 am »
Either he lied about his illness or spread virus knowingly in public places. Who sponsors the f*cker?
Online Circa1892

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16125 on: Today at 07:47:25 am »
Quick skim read - looks like the decision has been made because Aus didnt follow timeframes etc. so a technicality.

What a colossal fuck up for all involved.

Im sure hell strike a line judge or something in the first game and get disqualified after all this.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16126 on: Today at 07:49:45 am »
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 07:14:05 am
Many will say justice has been served, others will say justice has been swerved

I can see the atmosphere being similar to an away game at a davis cup match x 2, as unvaccinated supporters ironically won't be allowed into the arena to support

If Novak wins the Australian open it will be the biggest display of mental strength I can remember in sports
Still a chance he gets sent packing.

Come on Aussies, do the right thing. Fuck him off.
Offline gjr1

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16127 on: Today at 08:02:41 am »
Well the Serbs will be out in force now at the AO. Sadly so will the Croats.

Ive nothing against each country but when they get together its usually carnage.

Glad Im not going this year.
Online OzBomber

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16128 on: Today at 08:09:43 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:33:01 am
If the Australian fans have anything about them then they will boo him every time he takes to the Tennis court.

Its quite fun watching though. Exactly what the mess that is the sport of Tennis deserves.
It'll be 50/50. There are that many Serbians in Australia they'll flock to Melbourne and it will be a Davis Cup-like atmosphere for him.

Could make for some epic atmospheres later in the tournament.

Kyrgios has covid, so there goes the fun of John Caine Arena.
Online Circa1892

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16129 on: Today at 08:18:12 am »
Quote from: OzBomber on Today at 08:09:43 am
It'll be 50/50. There are that many Serbians in Australia they'll flock to Melbourne and it will be a Davis Cup-like atmosphere for him.

Could make for some epic atmospheres later in the tournament.

Kyrgios has covid, so there goes the fun of John Caine Arena.

Im sure theres a loophole Novaks lawyers could find for Kyrgios to still play
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16130 on: Today at 08:25:26 am »
According to GMB, citing a Serbian journalist, Djokovic has been re-arrested. 
Online CraigDS

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16131 on: Today at 08:28:05 am »
So he admitted he tested positive on the 16th yet was pictured out, no mask, that day and the following?
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16132 on: Today at 08:28:39 am »
Quote from: OzBomber on Today at 08:09:43 am
It'll be 50/50. There are that many Serbians in Australia they'll flock to Melbourne and it will be a Davis Cup-like atmosphere for him.

Could make for some epic atmospheres later in the tournament.

Kyrgios has covid, so there goes the fun of John Caine Arena.

Good job you modified your post, you would have been accused of being racist.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16133 on: Today at 08:29:32 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:47:25 am
Quick skim read - looks like the decision has been made because Aus didnt follow timeframes etc. so a technicality.

What a colossal fuck up for all involved.

Im sure hell strike a line judge or something in the first game and get disqualified after all this.

The fans will rile him up from the moment he leaves the hotel room to the time he finished his match. He is in a no win situation but brought it upon himself.

Hope violence dont break out between the Serbs and Croats in Melbourne.
Online rob1966

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16134 on: Today at 08:31:19 am »
See that racist c*nt Frottage is all over this, just FOAD you piece of shit.

Non vaccinated millionaire allowed into a country when their own nationals have been forced into 2 week quarantine to go home.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16135 on: Today at 08:32:04 am »
Odd decision considering he got let off on a technicality.

What about getting Covid and then knowingly spreading it ?
Online Perkinsonian

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16136 on: Today at 08:37:27 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:32:04 am

What about getting Covid and then knowingly spreading it ?

Grounds for canceling a visa. The dude is a threat to public safety and health.
Online AndyMuller

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16137 on: Today at 08:38:37 am »
Wow this is a complete mess, beautiful to watch.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16138 on: Today at 08:38:49 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 08:37:27 am
Grounds for canceling a visa. The dude is a threat to public safety and health.

I doubt it will be cancelled now.

Staggering decision but shows money and fame go a long way.
Offline Qston

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16139 on: Today at 08:38:50 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:19 am
See that racist c*nt Frottage is all over this, just FOAD you piece of shit.

Non vaccinated millionaire allowed into a country when their own nationals have been forced into 2 week quarantine to go home.

And I think that is why the government are about to exercise their discretion and cancel it anyway.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16140 on: Today at 08:41:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:19 am
See that racist c*nt Frottage is all over this, just FOAD you piece of shit.

Non vaccinated millionaire allowed into a country when their own nationals have been forced into 2 week quarantine to go home.

The irony of his Brexit poster that stated 'We must break free of the EU and take back control of our border'.
Online west_london_red

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16141 on: Today at 08:43:46 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 08:28:05 am
So he admitted he tested positive on the 16th yet was pictured out, no mask, that day and the following?

As bad as that is, I would imagine that the fact it happened in Serbia rather then Australia doesnt mean its grounds to boot him out of the country sadly.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16142 on: Today at 08:46:45 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:38:49 am
I doubt it will be cancelled now.

Staggering decision but shows money and fame go a long way.

It really doesn't.  A technicality and muddled communication between two bodies has resulted in this mess.

The Guardian are reporting that Australia's immigration minister is considering exorcising 'personal power' to cancel Djokovic's visa, essentilly banning him from the country for three years.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16143 on: Today at 08:49:12 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:46:45 am
It really doesn't.  A technicality and muddled communication between two bodies has resulted in this mess.

Of course it does.

Millions wouldnt be allowed to enter the country if in the same boat so why can he ?
Online Perkinsonian

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16144 on: Today at 08:49:39 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:43:46 am
As bad as that is, I would imagine that the fact it happened in Serbia rather then Australia doesnt mean its grounds to boot him out of the country sadly.

In the country where I live, people suspected of criminal behavior abroad may have their visas canceled for security reasons.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16145 on: Today at 08:52:53 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:49:12 am
Of course it does.

Millions wouldnt be allowed to enter the country if in the same boat so why can he ?

Because of a bureaucratic clusterfuck between two organisations. He might have access to better legal resources because of his wealth, but unfortunately the actual decision to let him stay looks like it was the correct one.  Looks like the Australian government are considering some sort of executive power to send him on his way anyway.
Online Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16146 on: Today at 08:54:14 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:52:53 am
Because of a bureaucratic clusterfuck between two organisations. He might have access to better legal resources because of his wealth, but unfortunately the actual decision to let him stay looks like it was the correct one.  Looks like the Australian government are considering some sort of executive power to send him on his way anyway.

What about the female player who was recently deported in exactly the same boat ?

Djokovic has really misread the room and wonders why he is universally disliked.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16147 on: Today at 08:54:19 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 08:46:45 am
It really doesn't.  A technicality and muddled communication between two bodies has resulted in this mess.

The Guardian are reporting that Australia's immigration minister is considering exorcising 'personal power' to cancel Djokovic's visa, essentilly banning him from the country for three years.

If they do, they'll defer the 3 year ban. It would be a major blemish on the tourism industry and it would mean he can't grand slam for those years.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16148 on: Today at 08:59:46 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:54:14 am
What about the female player who was recently deported in exactly the same boat ?

Djokovic has really misread the room and wonders why he is universally disliked.

I'm in complete agreement regarding your second sentence.  As for your first, very few details have been made public regarding Renata Voráčová's Visa cancellation and she seemingly accepted the decision without challenging it.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16149 on: Today at 09:00:31 am »
Not a good look for the Aus government if they just let it go now.  I suspect they'll lose a lot of voters.
Online Kekule

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16150 on: Today at 09:00:33 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:19 am
See that racist c*nt Frottage is all over this, just FOAD you piece of shit.

Non vaccinated millionaire allowed into a country when their own nationals have been forced into 2 week quarantine to go home.

He's arguing an Eastern European should be allowed into a country despite there being question marks over whether or not they meet the country's entry policy, and upset that the hotel Djokovic was being put up in was not some luxury 5 star job?

The world is upside down.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #16151 on: Today at 09:01:27 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:00:33 am
He's arguing an Eastern European should be allowed into a country despite there being question marks over whether or not they meet the country's entry policy, and upset that the hotel Djokovic was being put up in was not some luxury 5 star job?

The world is upside down.

Anything that suits his current agenda.
