I can't stand the man, but it isn't a bullshit decision. Between the Australian government and Tennis Australia they've managed to royally fuck things up. Left hand not knowing what the right hand is doing.
Many will say justice has been served, others will say justice has been swervedI can see the atmosphere being similar to an away game at a davis cup match x 2, as unvaccinated supporters ironically won't be allowed into the arena to supportIf Novak wins the Australian open it will be the biggest display of mental strength I can remember in sports
If the Australian fans have anything about them then they will boo him every time he takes to the Tennis court. Its quite fun watching though. Exactly what the mess that is the sport of Tennis deserves.
It'll be 50/50. There are that many Serbians in Australia they'll flock to Melbourne and it will be a Davis Cup-like atmosphere for him. Could make for some epic atmospheres later in the tournament. Kyrgios has covid, so there goes the fun of John Caine Arena.
Quick skim read - looks like the decision has been made because Aus didnt follow timeframes etc. so a technicality.What a colossal fuck up for all involved.Im sure hell strike a line judge or something in the first game and get disqualified after all this.
What about getting Covid and then knowingly spreading it ?
Grounds for canceling a visa. The dude is a threat to public safety and health.
See that racist c*nt Frottage is all over this, just FOAD you piece of shit.Non vaccinated millionaire allowed into a country when their own nationals have been forced into 2 week quarantine to go home.
So he admitted he tested positive on the 16th yet was pictured out, no mask, that day and the following?
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
I doubt it will be cancelled now. Staggering decision but shows money and fame go a long way.
It really doesn't. A technicality and muddled communication between two bodies has resulted in this mess.
As bad as that is, I would imagine that the fact it happened in Serbia rather then Australia doesnt mean its grounds to boot him out of the country sadly.
Of course it does. Millions wouldnt be allowed to enter the country if in the same boat so why can he ?
Because of a bureaucratic clusterfuck between two organisations. He might have access to better legal resources because of his wealth, but unfortunately the actual decision to let him stay looks like it was the correct one. Looks like the Australian government are considering some sort of executive power to send him on his way anyway.
It really doesn't. A technicality and muddled communication between two bodies has resulted in this mess.The Guardian are reporting that Australia's immigration minister is considering exorcising 'personal power' to cancel Djokovic's visa, essentilly banning him from the country for three years.
What about the female player who was recently deported in exactly the same boat ? Djokovic has really misread the room and wonders why he is universally disliked.
He's arguing an Eastern European should be allowed into a country despite there being question marks over whether or not they meet the country's entry policy, and upset that the hotel Djokovic was being put up in was not some luxury 5 star job?The world is upside down.
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]