We can't deny the fact that people from that part of Europe aren't well educated and well informed. As a result of that, you have bunch of ignorant people on the street supporting Djokovic and comparing him to Jesus.
I assume by 'that part of Europe' you're referring to some of the Balkan states? The likes of Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Macedonia, Slovenia and Bosnia? Former communist countries that have seen massive political upheaval, wars, famines, economic collapse, propaganda, oppressive leadership, in-fighting and genocide?
Is it them who aren't 'well educated and well informed' or the ones that criticise them?