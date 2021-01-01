« previous next »
The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

dutchkop

  Kopite
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16000 on: Today at 05:52:13 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:46:35 pm
He wont get vaccinated and hasnt got time to have both.

he has a problem as does he stay unvacinated and not play in the majors this season.

This tournament has gone for him - they will not allow him in, not matter what his medical exception is - this is too big for Aussie politics.

while he will also miss French and US tournaments.
 Wimbledon is anyone's call.

Hopefully the Tennis associations all get behind this.

While I think if Nadal wins the Aussie open he will have to get a vaccination  for this summer's tournaments. Interesting to see how it develops.

For Aussie government & Aussie Tennis and their CEO what a ShIt show. dumb@sses will lose their jobs. it will probably be the best watched Aussie open for years
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16001 on: Today at 06:07:47 pm
Hes always been a c*nt.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16002 on: Today at 06:37:12 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 05:32:41 pm
I was pissed a few days ago when I saw the first report that he was allowed to travel on an exemption and thought this is going to blow up.
I think we need to nail the top sports people that are still not vaccinated - this is why I cannot understand why the Premier league is not doing the same - start publishing the %vaccinated at each Premier league club so we know who could be spreading COVID on match days.

NBA - Irving played this week for the first time - https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/588069-nba-superstar-kyrie-irving-set-for-season-debut   while NY has not  changed rules for top athletes  - So Novaxx will miss US Open this year and hopefully also the French open - unless he gets vaccinated.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/jan/06/kyrie-irving-return-brooklyn-nets


I've briefly watched about that basketball player. Does he still get paid properly?

If Novak has got legitimate reasons then he would have given it weeks ago when the tournament announced it's criteria for it, in terms of vaccination.

It'd be better for the men's tournament and would leave it wide open.
Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16003 on: Today at 07:56:11 pm
Novax's Dad seems like he isn't taking this well. I guess the apple doesn't fall far from the crazy tree.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16004 on: Today at 08:10:25 pm
His Mum seems a nice lady.

I assume they are all vaccinated as they arent in the Government hotel that he is.
Dazzer23

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16005 on: Today at 08:21:21 pm
Id like to think now that with weight of his expensive legal team, they find some loophole that allows him to play.

And then every shot he plays gets vociferously booed by the Australian crowd. Maybe then the thick twat will read the mood in the room, and realise hes got it badly wrong.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16006 on: Today at 08:55:30 pm
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 08:21:21 pm
Id like to think now that with weight of his expensive legal team, they find some loophole that allows him to play.

And then every shot he plays gets vociferously booed by the Australian crowd. Maybe then the thick twat will read the mood in the room, and realise hes got it badly wrong.

I dont think he will be playing

Cant see how they get round it but at least there is a vigil

https://twitter.com/najsambul/status/1479031963440668672?s=21
RJH

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16007 on: Today at 08:56:14 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:14:28 pm
I read somewhere that he has Celiac's disease and therefore that's why he doesn't want to get vaccinated.


He's fine with Mercury, aborted foetuses, and nanobots, but he draws the line at gluten!

Circa1892

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16008 on: Today at 10:03:39 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:14:28 pm
I read somewhere that he has Celiac's disease and therefore that's why he doesn't want to get vaccinated.

Pretty sure they haven't made the vaccines out of wheat...
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16009 on: Today at 10:08:10 pm
His dad comparing him to Jesus. :lmao
killer-heels

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16010 on: Today at 10:16:53 pm
Love the Serbian fans holding a candle light vigil near the hotel he is staying at.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16011 on: Today at 10:17:19 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:08:10 pm
His dad comparing him to Jesus. :lmao

Its genuinely mental how his parents have reacted.

But they must be vaccinated as I said.
Circa1892

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16012 on: Today at 10:18:56 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:17:19 pm
Its genuinely mental how his parents have reacted.

But they must be vaccinated as I said.

I wonder if its a generational thing? Djokovic has a lot of quite radical views does he not?
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16013 on: Today at 10:19:30 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:08:10 pm
His dad comparing him to Jesus. :lmao

On reflection I reckon Jesus had a better backhand volley.
newterp

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #16014 on: Today at 10:20:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:19:30 pm
On reflection I reckon Jesus had a better backhand volley.

was poor going cross court though.
