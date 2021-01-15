Probably not but we will never know if he could have bullshitted his way in.He may well have been denied anyway but if he turns up out the blue, letters from Tennis Australia and the state, which they would call to verify, some bla bla about special circumstances for him he may have had a decent chance of blagging his way in before anything kicked off.Instead he decided to tell the world hey fuckers, Australia have bowed down to my demands and greatness, Ill be flying in unvaccinated tomorrow I mean what the fuck did he think was going to happen after that.
Nadal on Djokovic."The world has been suffering enough. Get vaccinated.""If he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without problems. He makes his own decision. Everyone is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences, no?"
You would hope so but I doubt it. Most tournaments will bend over backwards to get Djokovic in to play. His anti vax views have been well known for over a year and until now has not really affected him playing.
Well said Nadal.
I love the name Novaxx
Yep, he should always be referred to as Novaxx Djocovid from now on.
Particularly liked this line:"That's what the people who understand this say, and I am no-one to create a different opinion."Someone with the humility to recognise that he doesn't know better than experts in the field and trusts their judgement.
Case has now been adjourned to Monday.Assume his Team are all vaccinated if hes the only one in the Gov Hotel.
Stranger things have happened so wouldnt shock me if some lobbying going on right now with the government gets him in, the messed up way the world works, but seen as the Aussies dont suffer stuff like this gladly Id not bet on it one bit. My guess is hell scream and shout then be sent packing.
In relation to your specific questions, I can confirm that people who contracted COVID-19within the past six months and seck to enter Australia from overseas, and have not receivedtwo doses of a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)-approved or TGA-recognisedvaccine (or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine), are not consideredfully vaccinated.
If this isn't a bootable offence, then what is?
Guy is alternative medicine & history supporter. Fuck him and his kind. Australians should protest if he is allowed in their country after all theyve been through and put up with.
If he's playing the 'previously had Covid' exemption then he's got little chance. Letter from Greg Hunt (Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care) to Craig Tiley (CEO Tennis Australia)I reckon Tennis Australia have ballsed this up and it couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.
I rarely use this word except for Jordan Pickford but Craig Tiley is a scum for trying to deflect blame. He has allowed his personal interest to mislead Australian public. There has to be an inquiry into his selfish and potentially criminal behaviour.
Succinct and straight to the point. Get vaccinated, he would be in the practice court by now.
Are all alternative medicines bad?
You know what they call alternative medicine that actually works? Medicine.
Nadal is a sheep, and it sounds like you are too. I get my medical research from Dr Rickie Lambert.
I don't know if it's true or not but I suspect he's just an anti-vaxer as most Eastern Europeans are ...
He'll be gone as a result of this. When a government minister writes to you 6 weeks ago clearly detailing what's the rules regarding anyone entering Australia and your organisation holds open the door for a 9-times champion then you've got to go.
