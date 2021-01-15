« previous next »
The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15960 on: Today at 09:39:08 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:36:56 am
Probably not but we will never know if he could have bullshitted his way in.

He may well have been denied anyway but if he turns up out the blue, letters from Tennis Australia and the state, which they would call to verify, some bla bla about special circumstances for him he may have had a decent chance of blagging his way in before anything kicked off.

Instead he decided to tell the world hey fuckers, Australia have bowed down to my demands and greatness, Ill be flying in unvaccinated tomorrow I mean what the fuck did he think was going to happen after that.

Case has now been adjourned to Monday.

Assume his Team are all vaccinated if hes the only one in the Gov Hotel.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15961 on: Today at 10:20:32 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 06:35:44 am
Nadal on Djokovic.

"The world has been suffering enough. Get vaccinated."

"If he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without problems. He makes his own decision. Everyone is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences, no?"
Well said Nadal.
Wabaloolah

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15962 on: Today at 10:44:01 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 08:47:09 am
You would hope so but I doubt it. Most tournaments will bend over backwards to get Djokovic in to play. His anti vax views have been well known for over a year and until now has not really affected him playing.


I doubt he will get into France but he will be absolutely fine for Wimbledon, we pretty much take anyone now, and as an "elite" sportsman no doubt he will be exempt of any isolation requirements as the red list has now gone
amir87

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15963 on: Today at 10:48:11 am
RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15964 on: Today at 11:13:26 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:20:32 am
Well said Nadal.

Succinct and straight to the point. Get vaccinated, he would be in the practice court by now.

Apparently his missus was also spreading anti-vaccination messages through social media.

If he somehow managed to get into the tournament, expect some very hostile environment every time he steps out of the hotel. Australians are friendly but they hate being disrespected.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15965 on: Today at 11:14:42 am
I love the name Novaxx  ;D
Libertine

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15966 on: Today at 11:17:42 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:20:32 am
Well said Nadal.

Particularly liked this line:

"That's what the people who understand this say, and I am no-one to create a different opinion."

Someone with the humility to recognise that he doesn't know better than experts in the field and trusts their judgement.
IgorBobbins

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15967 on: Today at 11:25:34 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:14:42 am
I love the name Novaxx  ;D
;D Yep, he should always be referred to as Novaxx Djocovid from now on.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15968 on: Today at 11:30:43 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 11:25:34 am
;D Yep, he should always be referred to as Novaxx Djocovid from now on.

With NoVisa.
S

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15969 on: Today at 11:34:08 am
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:17:42 am
Particularly liked this line:

"That's what the people who understand this say, and I am no-one to create a different opinion."

Someone with the humility to recognise that he doesn't know better than experts in the field and trusts their judgement.
Nadal is a sheep, and it sounds like you are too. I get my medical research from Dr Rickie Lambert.
Andy82lfc

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15970 on: Today at 11:37:42 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:39:08 am
Case has now been adjourned to Monday.

Assume his Team are all vaccinated if hes the only one in the Gov Hotel.

Stranger things have happened so wouldnt shock me if some lobbying going on right now with the government gets him in, the messed up way the world works, but seen as the Aussies dont suffer stuff like this gladly Id not bet on it one bit.

My guess is hell scream and shout then be sent packing.
west_london_red

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15971 on: Today at 11:40:59 am
Cant they just deal with him the old fashioned way?

rafathegaffa83

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15972 on: Today at 11:44:11 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:40:59 am
Cant they just deal with him the old fashioned way?



If this isn't a bootable offence, then what is?
BarryCrocker

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15973 on: Today at 11:50:53 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:37:42 am
Stranger things have happened so wouldnt shock me if some lobbying going on right now with the government gets him in, the messed up way the world works, but seen as the Aussies dont suffer stuff like this gladly Id not bet on it one bit.

My guess is hell scream and shout then be sent packing.

If he's playing the 'previously had Covid' exemption then he's got little chance.

Quote
In relation to your specific questions, I can confirm that people who contracted COVID-19
within the past six months and seck to enter Australia from overseas, and have not received
two doses of a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)-approved or TGA-recognised
vaccine (or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine), are not considered
fully vaccinated.


Letter from Greg Hunt (Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care) to Craig Tiley (CEO Tennis Australia)



I reckon Tennis Australia have ballsed this up and it couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.
Ray K

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15974 on: Today at 11:52:31 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:44:11 am
If this isn't a bootable offence, then what is?
Novak is a funny name isn't it? I'd have called him Chazzwazzer.
Spezialo

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15975 on: Today at 11:58:34 am
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 05:49:54 pm
Guy is alternative medicine & history supporter. Fuck him and his kind. Australians should protest if he is allowed in their country after all theyve been through and put up with.

Are all alternative medicines bad?
RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15976 on: Today at 12:00:09 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:50:53 am
If he's playing the 'previously had Covid' exemption then he's got little chance.


Letter from Greg Hunt (Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care) to Craig Tiley (CEO Tennis Australia)

I reckon Tennis Australia have ballsed this up and it couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.

I rarely use this word except for Jordan Pickford but Craig Tiley is a scum for trying to deflect blame. He has allowed his personal interest to mislead Australian public. There has to be an inquiry into his selfish and potentially criminal behaviour.
Nick110581

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15977 on: Today at 12:03:26 pm
Reckon he leaves tomorrow myself
BarryCrocker

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15978 on: Today at 12:05:25 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:00:09 pm
I rarely use this word except for Jordan Pickford but Craig Tiley is a scum for trying to deflect blame. He has allowed his personal interest to mislead Australian public. There has to be an inquiry into his selfish and potentially criminal behaviour.

He'll be gone as a result of this. When a government minister writes to you 6 weeks ago clearly detailing what's the rules regarding anyone entering Australia and your organisation holds open the door for a 9-times champion then you've got to go.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15979 on: Today at 12:07:21 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:44:11 am
If this isn't a bootable offence, then what is?

Hang on, you can get deported from Australia?
Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15980 on: Today at 12:08:44 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:36:56 am
Probably not but we will never know if he could have bullshitted his way in.

He may well have been denied anyway but if he turns up out the blue, letters from Tennis Australia and the state, which they would call to verify, some bla bla about special circumstances for him he may have had a decent chance of blagging his way in before anything kicked off.

Instead he decided to tell the world hey fuckers, Australia have bowed down to my demands and greatness, Ill be flying in unvaccinated tomorrow I mean what the fuck did he think was going to happen after that.
He absolutely thought he'd get in because he's Djokovic. These guys are so used to everyone bending over backwards to them.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15981 on: Today at 12:10:51 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:07:21 pm
Hang on, you can get deported from Australia?

We've actually become experts at it with 200+ years experience.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15982 on: Today at 12:42:26 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:13:26 am
Succinct and straight to the point. Get vaccinated, he would be in the practice court by now.


Yep completely his own doing. IF he had legitimate reasons not to have vaccine it wouldn't have gotten this far?

I just hope the Aussies stand firm on their initial rhetoric about not allowing unvaccinated players in.
TheShanklyGates

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15983 on: Today at 12:46:51 pm
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 11:58:34 am
Are all alternative medicines bad?

You know what they call alternative medicine that actually works?

Medicine.
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15984 on: Today at 12:52:22 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:40:59 am
Cant they just deal with him the old fashioned way?


;D classic episode.
Spezialo

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15985 on: Today at 01:22:09 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:46:51 pm
You know what they call alternative medicine that actually works?

Medicine.

Ahh right.
Caligula?

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15986 on: Today at 02:14:28 pm
I read somewhere that he has Celiac's disease and therefore that's why he doesn't want to get vaccinated.

I don't know if it's true or not but I suspect he's just an anti-vaxer as most Eastern Europeans are and just doesn't want to get vaccinated. Good on Australia.
Persephone

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15987 on: Today at 02:29:40 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 11:34:08 am
Nadal is a sheep, and it sounds like you are too. I get my medical research from Dr Rickie Lambert.
Aussies like this.  :-X
Golyo

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15988 on: Today at 02:34:06 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:14:28 pm
I don't know if it's true or not but I suspect he's just an anti-vaxer as most Eastern Europeans are ...
Hold your fucking horses!
Crosby Nick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15989 on: Today at 02:36:46 pm
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 02:34:06 pm
Hold your fucking horses!

Its Caligula, he does more than hold them.
west_london_red

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15990 on: Today at 03:06:25 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:52:22 pm
;D classic episode.

Im just disappointed no one made the link before I did! There really is a Simpsons episode for every event!
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15991 on: Today at 04:53:10 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:46:51 pm
You know what they call alternative medicine that actually works?

Medicine.

Very good
The G in Gerrard

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15992 on: Today at 05:01:06 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:06:25 pm
Im just disappointed no one made the link before I did! There really is a Simpsons episode for every event!
To be fair I'd completely forgotten about that episode ;D

Simpsons at it's best then.

As for Novak I saw his mum being interviewed this afternoon. Made me even happier he hasn't been given visa yet ;D
RedForeverTT

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15993 on: Today at 05:24:30 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:05:25 pm
He'll be gone as a result of this. When a government minister writes to you 6 weeks ago clearly detailing what's the rules regarding anyone entering Australia and your organisation holds open the door for a 9-times champion then you've got to go.

Craig Tiley has not tweeted in the last 2 days. Quite unlike him to stop blowing his own trumpet.
Lad

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Reply #15994 on: Today at 05:32:12 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 11:34:08 am
Nadal is a sheep, and it sounds like you are too. I get my medical research from Dr Rickie Lambert.

Get my info from Matt Le Tissier BSc
dutchkop

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15995 on: Today at 05:32:41 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:01:06 pm
To be fair I'd completely forgotten about that episode ;D

Simpsons at it's best then.

As for Novak I saw his mum being interviewed this afternoon. Made me even happier he hasn't been given visa yet ;D

I was pissed a few days ago when I saw the first report that he was allowed to travel on an exemption and thought this is going to blow up.
I think we need to nail the top sports people that are still not vaccinated - this is why I cannot understand why the Premier league is not doing the same - start publishing the %vaccinated at each Premier league club so we know who could be spreading COVID on match days.

NBA - Irving played this week for the first time - https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/588069-nba-superstar-kyrie-irving-set-for-season-debut   while NY has not  changed rules for top athletes  - So Novaxx will miss US Open this year and hopefully also the French open - unless he gets vaccinated.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/jan/06/kyrie-irving-return-brooklyn-nets

Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15996 on: Today at 05:33:39 pm »
If Djokovic is booted Nadal will never have a better opportunity to get a long overdue 2nd Australian Open. About time he joined Djokovic from this era in terms of winning them all at least twice.
Online thegoodfella

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15997 on: Today at 05:39:04 pm »
Surely they are not going to let him in now, since this has become a political/legal thing. Anything other than him either getting vaccinated will be seen as 'weakness', so I think he will get deported.
