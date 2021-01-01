« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 393 394 395 396 397 [398]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 596137 times)

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,516
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15880 on: Today at 12:56:10 pm »
A homecoming event for US Open champion Emma Raducanu will be shown live on the BBC on Friday.

The 18-year-old's historic win in New York this month ended Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam title.




I shall be watching this cringefest with full Union Jack outfit on!
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15881 on: Today at 07:29:57 pm »
Just stupid. I hope to God she doesn't, but if she breaks down mentally in a couple of years they'll be wondering where it went wrong with absolutely no self awareness whatsoever.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 393 394 395 396 397 [398]   Go Up
« previous next »
 