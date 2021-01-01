Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
393
394
395
396
397
[
398
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium (Read 596137 times)
Red-Soldier
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,516
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
«
Reply #15880 on:
Today
at 12:56:10 pm »
A homecoming event for US Open champion Emma Raducanu will be shown live on the BBC on Friday.
The 18-year-old's historic win in New York this month ended Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam title.
I shall be watching this cringefest with full Union Jack outfit on!
Logged
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Legacy Fan
Posts: 44,968
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
«
Reply #15881 on:
Today
at 07:29:57 pm »
Just stupid. I hope to God she doesn't, but if she breaks down mentally in a couple of years they'll be wondering where it went wrong with absolutely no self awareness whatsoever.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
393
394
395
396
397
[
398
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.18]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2