Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 594805 times)

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15840 on: September 13, 2021, 07:47:26 am »
He should have lost the French anyway.

Good he got beaten here - hopefully a good thing for tennis
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15841 on: September 13, 2021, 07:51:53 am »
Morning all!

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15842 on: September 13, 2021, 08:00:47 am »
Medvedev just way fresher and better. Djokovic is a physical freak but he has played a lot of tennis leading up to the final in comparison to the Russian. You simply had to give him a chance on that.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15843 on: September 13, 2021, 08:51:49 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 13, 2021, 08:00:47 am
Medvedev just way fresher and better. Djokovic is a physical freak but he has played a lot of tennis leading up to the final in comparison to the Russian. You simply had to give him a chance on that.

Its only good for tennis to have new winners coming along. And Medvedev deserves it after being so consistent for so long.

I think Big3 is no more. Zverev and Tsitsipas showed that they have matured into grand slam players and so will Sinner/FAA and the likes in the coming year.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15844 on: September 13, 2021, 09:05:18 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on September 13, 2021, 08:51:49 am
Its only good for tennis to have new winners coming along. And Medvedev deserves it after being so consistent for so long.

I think Big3 is no more. Zverev and Tsitsipas showed that they have matured into grand slam players and so will Sinner/FAA and the likes in the coming year.

Dont forget big Dom too!

Zverev and Tsitipas need to win a Slam at some stage though
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15845 on: September 13, 2021, 09:23:30 am »
Interesting titbit around Raducanu:  If she wins the US Open next year, she'll end up losing ranking points because she gained 40 points coming through the qualifiers  :D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15846 on: September 13, 2021, 09:46:22 am »
Quote from: Ray K on September 13, 2021, 09:23:30 am
Interesting titbit around Raducanu:  If she wins the US Open next year, she'll end up losing ranking points because she gained 40 points coming through the qualifiers  :D

Literally the only person who can beat her, is herself  ;D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15847 on: September 13, 2021, 11:31:19 am »
US Open fans are a strange bunch at times. They gave hard time to Djokovic for years only until he became proven winner when he won his 3rd in 2018. It's like they support players and respect them only once they are "winners". Part of me thinks the reason Djokovic was crying yesterday was not because he was losing but he felt the first time he "won the fans". He never had this support when he was a US Open finalist against Federer, Del Potro, Nadal, Wawrinka and Murray.

And as for Medvedev, now that he is a winner, I can see him getting much more support from the fans next year.

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15848 on: September 13, 2021, 01:34:59 pm »
I thought it more likely that the crowd could say "I was there" if he made history and that's why they wanted him to win.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15849 on: September 13, 2021, 01:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on September 13, 2021, 01:34:59 pm
I thought it more likely that the crowd could say "I was there" if he made history and that's why they wanted him to win.

That's exactly the way I saw it too. There was a selfishness to it.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15850 on: September 13, 2021, 03:14:38 pm »
Might not have helped Medvedev that he is Russian, and he had that moment back in 2019 with the U.S crowd who were as per usual booing Medvedev and he responded in a speech after the match that he won because of them.

All credit to him for last night and getting to the final in 2019 too.   
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15851 on: September 13, 2021, 03:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on September 12, 2021, 12:46:00 pm
I'm not going to be the one to post it as there's so many cynical fuckers and anti-hype merchants on here but surely to fuck this unprecedented sporting achievement merits a dedicated thread of its own on a website that prides itself on its purist representation and championing of sport.

I've been around far too fucking long now but I cannot ever recall in all those years such a zero to hero gatecrashing of that all so rare and elusive sporting superstardom platform. From "virtual" obscurity to US Open tennis champion in a little over 48 hours is simply fucking absurd. Almost as absurd in fact as not having a separate thread for the girl on RAWK.  ;D

If others can cite some parallels of any sort that equate to it in the sporting world then feel free. I'd love to know. The nearest I can come up with is the 16 year old Pele back in the '58 World Cup Final in Sweden but even he was already widely acclaimed in his native Brazil prior to it. Maybe there are other examples but I can't think of any. Christ even George Best's meteoric rise from burgeoning talent to genuine superstar took a few years. I guess in music we have The Beatles virtual overnight explosion in America but they already had a number one album plus three number one singles in the UK when they exploded there.

However, to quote my own musical hero this kid really has just burst like a supernova and has done it with a level of tennis that is scarcely believable. To paraphrase whoever it was who fucking said it - if the ultimate purpose of sport is to inspire and amaze even arl farts like me then this incredible young woman has just volleyed that aspiration onto a whole new higher plane/plain [spell - who gives a fuck].

Timbo - West Derby wannabe tennis correspondent for the Blackmoor Drive Gazette  ;D

Straight away, I thought of Boris Becker:-

As a teenager, Becker won the Tennis World Young Masters at the NEC in Birmingham in 1985, before taking his first top-level singles title in June that year at Queen's Club. Two weeks later, on 7 July, he became the first unseeded player and the first German to win the Wimbledon singles title, defeating Kevin Curren in four sets.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boris_Becker
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15852 on: September 13, 2021, 03:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on September 13, 2021, 03:17:31 pm
Straight away, I thought of Boris Becker:-

As a teenager, Becker won the Tennis World Young Masters at the NEC in Birmingham in 1985, before taking his first top-level singles title in June that year at Queen's Club. Two weeks later, on 7 July, he became the first unseeded player and the first German to win the Wimbledon singles title, defeating Kevin Curren in four sets.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boris_Becker
It is similar but not quite the same as this is Radacanu's first-ever singles title. That must be a first?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15853 on: September 13, 2021, 03:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on September 13, 2021, 03:27:27 pm
It is similar but not quite the same as this is Radacanu's first-ever singles title. That must be a first?

Surprisingly not that rare. Swiatek won the French last year and that was her first title.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15854 on: September 13, 2021, 03:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on September 13, 2021, 03:33:49 pm
Surprisingly not that rare. Swiatek won the French last year and that was her first title.

Yep. 

All these facts are spoiling the hype  ;)
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15855 on: September 13, 2021, 03:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 13, 2021, 03:44:13 pm
Yep. 

All these facts are spoiling the hype  ;)
Still incredible. Do think it is less so for women than men as women tend to develop earlier and so the winners of grand slams tend to be younger.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15856 on: September 13, 2021, 04:06:32 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on September 13, 2021, 03:27:27 pm
It is similar but not quite the same as this is Radacanu's first-ever singles title. That must be a first?

Trust me, at the time Becker's title was a bigger achivement given the competiton, his age and nationality. I'd argue even by today's standards it is a greater achivement.

He was the youngest ever male Grand Slam singles champion at 17 years, 227 days

I've very pleased for Emma, it was a fantastic final and she throughly deserved her victory and I hope she wins loads more but I can't help thinking that we wouldn't be having these 'best ever' conversations if she wasn't British. The British sports media is hardly known for being balanced, just look at how the average England football team is hyped up. 
« Reply #15857 on: September 13, 2021, 04:11:30 pm »
For those who follow her closely, can we say she will be in this stage many years to come? I jist don't want Raducanu to be like Ostapenko, Sloane Stephens etc the ones that gets a grand slam and disappear. Although her game has rare weaknesses, she is great at some things and good at some others compared to many others that we may call flash in the pan.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15858 on: September 13, 2021, 04:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on September 13, 2021, 04:06:32 pm
Trust me, at the time Becker's title was a bigger achivement given the competiton, his age and nationality. I'd argue even by today's standards it is a greater achivement.

He was the youngest ever male Grand Slam singles champion at 17 years, 227 days

I've very pleased for Emma, it was a fantastic final and she throughly deserved her victory and I hope she wins loads more but I can't help thinking that we wouldn't be having these 'best ever' conversations if she wasn't British. The British sports media is hardly known for being balanced, just look at how the average England football team is hyped up.
Not to take anything away from Emma, but a year ago a low ranked 19 old Iga Swiatek won the Roland Garros without dropping a set, beating way better competition on her way there, but Emma's title is the most unprecedented sporting achievement ever. Yes, Iga was a little more established on the circuit, but here run there was every bit as impressive as what Emma did, maybe even more so when you consider how she dominated the #2 ranked and former RG champion Halep. I can't imagine the level of hype she would have got if she was English and not Polish.
« Reply #15859 on: September 13, 2021, 08:45:28 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on September 13, 2021, 04:06:32 pm
Trust me, at the time Becker's title was a bigger achivement given the competiton, his age and nationality. I'd argue even by today's standards it is a greater achivement.

He was the youngest ever male Grand Slam singles champion at 17 years, 227 days

I've very pleased for Emma, it was a fantastic final and she throughly deserved her victory and I hope she wins loads more but I can't help thinking that we wouldn't be having these 'best ever' conversations if she wasn't British. The British sports media is hardly known for being balanced, just look at how the average England football team is hyped up.

Apparently, she's going to be an all-time-great who will win 10 or more Grand Slams.
« Reply #15860 on: September 13, 2021, 09:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on September 13, 2021, 04:43:20 pm
Not to take anything away from Emma, but a year ago a low ranked 19 old Iga Swiatek won the Roland Garros without dropping a set, beating way better competition on her way there, but Emma's title is the most unprecedented sporting achievement ever. Yes, Iga was a little more established on the circuit, but here run there was every bit as impressive as what Emma did, maybe even more so when you consider how she dominated the #2 ranked and former RG champion Halep. I can't imagine the level of hype she would have got if she was English and not Polish.

Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 13, 2021, 08:45:28 pm
Apparently, she's going to be an all-time-great who will win 10 or more Grand Slams.

Yeah, Swiatek's run in the French Open was terrific, thought she should have beaten Bencic in their match in this tournament, which meant she would have played Raducanu in the next round.

Thought Swiatek would have won another Grand Slam as well but I don't think she's been close since (?). Which is kind of the way women's tennis is at the moment, no one's really been consistent in getting to finals, Osaka aside. So yeah, who knows what's going to happen, Raducanu looks like she can be up there competing and hope she does but it's no gimme.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15861 on: September 14, 2021, 01:05:05 am »
Only time will tell I guess as to where she goes from here in the tennis pantheon. Hopefully the trajectory will continue on its upward path as the ingredients are all in place in every aspect.

But whatever happens I still maintain weve not seen owt like it before. The accompanying hype which many struggle with is simply inevitable when you get zero to hero, obscurity to supernova in little more than 48 hours.

What took place and the manner in which it was accomplished in what was for 99% of those witnessing it a relatively minuscule time period is just absurd and no amount of churlish naysaying has come up with any fairy tale remotely approaching it either on here or elsewhere.

Fact is for most folks without some degree of miserabilist axe to grind it was simply incredible to witness the events of that 48 hour period. As one guy said the ultimate grandiose aim of sport is to amaze and inspire and boy oh boy did Radacanu do just that - with a little bit of help from the little Canuck gem too of course.

 :)
« Reply #15862 on: September 14, 2021, 01:08:38 am »
I'm not really too much into tennis, but my God this guy Medvedev was a beast in the final.
« Reply #15863 on: September 14, 2021, 04:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on September 13, 2021, 03:33:49 pm
Surprisingly not that rare. Swiatek won the French last year and that was her first title.

Did Swiatek have to qualify for it though? I think that's the most amazing thing about Emma, it's come from absolutely nowhere.

It seems like Kloppo is a fan too. From his press conference.

On whether he watched Emma Raducanus US Open tennis triumph

I watched the game, the final, and it was absolutely impressive. Its long ago that I watched a full tennis game, its long ago that I watched a full womens tennis game, and I was really impressed by the power and the speed and the whole game. I think womens tennis is obviously in a brilliant moment. These two girls were 18 and 19 and what they showed was massively impressive during the game and then we watched the interviews and the trophy ceremony as well and both girls, how they spoke, at 18 and 19  that was inspiring, to be honest, maybe more than the tennis and that was already inspiring enough. But I was absolutely overwhelmed by the way the two girls presented themselves. Fernandez was obviously disappointed losing the game, rightly so, it was a really close game. Emma showed great respect for her. They knew and they hoped they would face each other in the future very often and be in many more finals  I wish that for them as well. It was just a great show of sportsmanship, of elite sport, how humble you can be when you are that young and already on the top of the world, even when it is only for a few hours but they were, obviously. It was really nice. Thats what you can take. About the tennis story I dont know enough, but when you are 18 years old and able to win the US Open, its clear there is one thing that happened in the last 10 or 15 years and that is the hardest work because otherwise it wouldnt happen. She is for sure a talent of the century but without hardest work, its not possible to be there. That she did that, and now she is there in that moment and you see her smiling during the game, thats just the nicest thing I can imagine. I will watch womens tennis for sure much more now again, than I did in the last few years.
« Reply #15864 on: September 14, 2021, 05:33:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on September 14, 2021, 04:48:00 pm


It seems like Kloppo is a fan too. From his press conference.

On whether he watched Emma Raducanus US Open tennis triumph

I watched the game, the final... I was absolutely overwhelmed...It was just a great show of elite sport, how humble you can be when you are that young and already on the top of the world....She is for sure a talent of the century

Oh fer fuck sake Jurgen stop going overboard. Leave the fucking hyperboles to the fucking experts like me!!

 8)  ;D
« Reply #15865 on: September 14, 2021, 11:06:29 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on September 14, 2021, 05:33:40 pm
Oh fer fuck sake Jurgen stop going overboard. Leave the fucking hyperboles to the fucking experts like me!!

 8)  ;D

I thought youd try harder. 😀
« Reply #15866 on: September 15, 2021, 12:01:05 am »
Quote from: jillc on September 14, 2021, 11:06:29 pm
I thought youd try harder. 😀

Ha ha. You know me Jill  ;D

Seriously tho Im delighted Jurgen watched. Probably under orders from Mrs Jurgen  :)
« Reply #15867 on: September 15, 2021, 02:00:52 pm »
Great to see another Canadian born, Romanian-Chinese British sporting success story.
« Reply #15868 on: September 15, 2021, 02:45:06 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 15, 2021, 02:00:52 pm
Great to see another Canadian born, Romanian-Chinese British sporting success story.

What are you trying to get at?
« Reply #15869 on: September 15, 2021, 02:46:05 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 15, 2021, 02:45:06 pm
What are you trying to get at?

That its a pretty niche combination I think. :D

Unless Ive missed an obvious other?!
« Reply #15870 on: September 15, 2021, 04:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on September 13, 2021, 03:33:49 pm
Surprisingly not that rare. Swiatek won the French last year and that was her first title.

French Open womans are full of one slam wonders. Istapenko, if anyone remembers her
« Reply #15871 on: September 15, 2021, 04:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 15, 2021, 02:00:52 pm
Great to see another Canadian born, Romanian-Chinese British sporting success story.

Yeah. Whats happened to all those good old fashioned Ancient Brit, Celt, Anglo, Saxon, Pict, Irish, Viking, Norman, Germanic, Africano tennis heroes of yesteryear?

 ;D
« Reply #15872 on: Today at 10:10:26 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on September 15, 2021, 04:26:21 pm
French Open womans are full of one slam wonders. Istapenko, if anyone remembers her
Id be very surprised if Swiatek is another one slam wonder though (if that is what you implied). Shes won three titles this year I think, and made the second week of every slam. Not quite matched the expectations but shes still only 20 and has a very well rounded game. I think shell win a lot more in the coming years.
« Reply #15873 on: Today at 10:57:02 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 15, 2021, 02:00:52 pm
Great to see another Canadian born, Romanian-Chinese British sporting success story.

Yeah its fantastic to see a great example of multi-cultural Britain isn't it?
« Reply #15874 on: Today at 11:56:49 am »
Pretty sure FD is Irish therefore hates anything Britain related.
« Reply #15875 on: Today at 12:33:20 pm »
I'm pretty sure she's English anyway, she's not been relegated to British yet
« Reply #15876 on: Today at 12:34:40 pm »
Quote from: Roger Federer on Today at 10:10:26 am
Id be very surprised if Swiatek is another one slam wonder though (if that is what you implied). Shes won three titles this year I think, and made the second week of every slam. Not quite matched the expectations but shes still only 20 and has a very well rounded game. I think shell win a lot more in the coming years.

Maybe not Swiatek, still very young. But Ostapenko looks like she couldnt win a WTA event let alone another slam.
« Reply #15877 on: Today at 01:16:57 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:33:20 pm
I'm pretty sure she's English anyway, she's not been relegated to British yet

Nope.  Wait until she's been crap for a few years, then she'll be British, then Canadian, Chinese and Romanian  ;)
