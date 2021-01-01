« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium  (Read 583600 times)

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15240 on: Today at 09:10:50 pm »
Fernandez is a quality player
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,837
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15241 on: Today at 09:11:06 pm »
It feels weird to be seeing them interviewed before the final. Great welcome for both girls. Come on Emma.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,984
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15242 on: Today at 09:11:38 pm »
Should be a great match
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,608
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15243 on: Today at 09:13:15 pm »
Watching those interviews made me feel nervous!
 :o
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15244 on: Today at 09:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:13:15 pm
Watching those interviews made me feel nervous!
 :o

Was just about to say the same!

Incredible what these two have achieved. Come on Emma!
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,076
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15245 on: Today at 09:18:51 pm »
I feel like I do before a Liverpool Champions League knock-out tie, can't imagine how the players are feeling!
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,837
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15246 on: Today at 09:22:57 pm »
Wins her serve game.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,608
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15247 on: Today at 09:23:15 pm »
Some brutal hitting from Emma there, difficult to get some of those returned.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,837
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15248 on: Today at 09:23:49 pm »
What a return that was.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,295
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15249 on: Today at 09:23:53 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:18:51 pm
I feel like I do before a Liverpool Champions League knock-out tie, can't imagine how the players are feeling!

Same.

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,860
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #15250 on: Today at 09:25:44 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 08:50:33 pm
That's exactly the point I was trying to make, the men's game is crying out for new, younger, hungrier genuinely talented players. I actually quite like Djokovic but to be still dominating at 34 because of the lack of competition is bad for the sport. 

Gotcha, agree with you there :wave
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 377 378 379 380 381 [382]   Go Up
« previous next »
 