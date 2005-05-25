Wow. I already knew the score but just watched the replay and got emotional at the ending of that. What an incredible achievement. Up there with any British athletes in my lifetime.



The way she clearly has an ability to dismantle her opponents game is why tennis is such a fascinating sport to me. I'm happy that regardless of what happens in the rest of her career, the first qualifier to get to a Major final. No one can ever take that away from her, maybe no one will ever be able to repeat it.