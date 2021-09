Carlos Alcaraz comes through another 5 setter against Peter Gojowczyk to make the quarter finals at the age of 18. That makes him the youngest ever US Open quarter finalist in the open era apparently. He'll play the winner of Tiafoe v Auger-Aliassime next and I wouldn't be at all surprised if he wins that as well - this kid is something special.



Just need Raducanu to win tomorrow to make it a hat trick of teenagers through to the quarters.