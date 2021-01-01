« previous next »
Author Topic: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium

Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:18:56 pm
No way is Raducanu ranked 150 in the world. At least top 20 from where I see it.

Seasoned players like Svitolina has nothing over her.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:20:38 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 08:18:56 pm
No way is Raducanu ranked 150 in the world. At least top 20 from where I see it.

Seasoned players like Svitolina has nothing over her.
Where is the person shes playing placed? 40 isnt it?

Matches dont always go the way you think, but right now, she looks a class above that.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:21:29 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 08:18:56 pm
No way is Raducanu ranked 150 in the world. At least top 20 from where I see it.

Seasoned players like Svitolina has nothing over her.

Wimbledon was only her second WTA level tournament so she hasn't exactly had long to accumulate ranking points ;D

Won't be long at all before she's top 50 or even top 20 as you say. Sky's the limit for her.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:20:38 pm
Where is the person shes playing placed? 40 isnt it?

Matches dont always go the way you think, but right now, she looks a class above that.

Sorribes Tormo is ranked 41st in the world.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:21:33 pm
That return, jeez  :o
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:25:35 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 08:18:56 pm
No way is Raducanu ranked 150 in the world. At least top 20 from where I see it.

Early days in this match, Sorribes Tormo is still the favourite. I think Raducanu just came onto the tour this year and was ranked 300-something going into Wimbledon but given her results, it's no surprise she's shot up the rankings. This'll be her biggest win (I think) if she does it.

Her performances have certainly been great when I've seen her but Anne Keothavong made a good point in that she's unknown to most players she's facing and next year will be the key when a lot more players will be aware of her. How she navigates that will be telling. She certainly looks a talent though.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:31:27 pm
Bagel!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:32:33 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:25:35 pm
Early days in this match, Sorribes Tormo is still the favourite. I think Raducanu just came onto the tour this year and was ranked 300-something going into Wimbledon but given her results, it's no surprise she's shot up the rankings. This'll be her biggest win (I think) if she does it.

Her performances have certainly been great when I've seen her but Anne Keothavong made a good point in that she's unknown to most players she's facing and next year will be the key when a lot more players will be aware of her. How she navigates that will be telling. She certainly looks a talent though.

Can I withdraw my last remark please?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:36:03 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:25:35 pm
Early days in this match, Sorribes Tormo is still the favourite. I think Raducanu just came onto the tour this year and was ranked 300-something going into Wimbledon but given her results, it's no surprise she's shot up the rankings. This'll be her biggest win (I think) if she does it.

Her performances have certainly been great when I've seen her but Anne Keothavong made a good point in that she's unknown to most players she's facing and next year will be the key when a lot more players will be aware of her. How she navigates that will be telling. She certainly looks a talent though.

That is true. Players may start to figure out her game a bit more as time goes on. She wouldnt be finding it as easy.

But her ball striking every ball that goes into her strike zone has a amazingly high success rate of being returned at incredible speed and angle. I have seen Konta in all the years she has played on tour and even she doesnt have that kind of consistency.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:42:11 pm
This is just ridiculous ball striking.

Ive Jonahed her, havent I?
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 08:56:51 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:00:54 am
Sorribes Tormo is some kind of price today. She plays a funky kind of tennis compared to other players and I dont think Raducanu will be able to solve her.

This aged well  ;D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:07:12 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:00:54 am
Sorribes Tormo is some kind of price today. She plays a funky kind of tennis compared to other players and I dont think Raducanu will be able to solve her.

:lmao
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:08:36 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 08:36:03 pm
That is true. Players may start to figure out her game a bit more as time goes on. She wouldnt be finding it as easy.

But her ball striking every ball that goes into her strike zone has a amazingly high success rate of being returned at incredible speed and angle. I have seen Konta in all the years she has played on tour and even she doesnt have that kind of consistency.

Yeah agreed, she has more to her than the likes of Konta. And with Konta (and the other British women), I never got the feeling they could seriously challenge for a slam. It's early days of course but have a lot more confidence that Raducanu will be able to.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:09:31 pm
Incredible performance, she's very, very good, how far she'll go in her career we'll see but should be fun to watch. Hopefully being aggressive on big points isn't coached out of her along the way.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:09:31 pm
Well obviously I didnt see it coming. Sorribes Tormo has been in excellent form this year.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:10:43 pm
6-0 6-1 for Raducanu & has set up a potential last 16 tie with Ashleigh Barty (if she beats Shelby Rodgers).  Could be a cracker!!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:11:13 pm
Best win of the lot so far for Raducanu. Total domination from start to finish.

In all probability she'll play Ash Barty next which will be a big step up but she has at least a puncher's chance. Sorribes Tormo beat Barty at the Olympics...
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:12:52 pm
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on Yesterday at 09:10:43 pm
6-0 6-1 for Raducanu & has set up a potential last 16 tie with Ashleigh Barty (if she beats Shelby Rodgers).  Could be a cracker!!

Yep. Probably the night session though :(
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:15:10 pm
That girl is going to be special, the sky if definitely the limit for her
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:17:00 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:09:31 pm
Hopefully being aggressive on big points isn't coached out of her along the way.
Yeah, thats a great shout. Think someone on commentary the other night (probably Keovathong) mentioned about what set her apart was how she made her opponent play for every single big point.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm
Playing the works number 1 next.

A shame that, as the match will only end one way.

But such a quick rise from Raducanu
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:30:58 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:08:36 pm
Yeah agreed, she has more to her than the likes of Konta. And with Konta (and the other British women), I never got the feeling they could seriously challenge for a slam. It's early days of course but have a lot more confidence that Raducanu will be able to.

Like one poster said, hope her aggressive game doesn't get coached out of her. It would be a cracking game against Ashley Barty and I like her too. Both looks to be enjoying their tennis at this tournament and really embracing the attention.

I actually find Konta to be very impressive if you ignore her mental side of things. She does the basic things really well and her technique is a dream. If she had a stronger mind and body she would have been a top player on tour. Some of these things are endowed by higher forces and Raducanu looks to have it all at the moment - talent, physique and mentality.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 09:58:15 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:30:58 pm
Like one poster said, hope her aggressive game doesn't get coached out of her. It would be a cracking game against Ashley Barty and I like her too. Both looks to be enjoying their tennis at this tournament and really embracing the attention.

I actually find Konta to be very impressive if you ignore her mental side of things. She does the basic things really well and her technique is a dream. If she had a stronger mind and body she would have been a top player on tour. Some of these things are endowed by higher forces and Raducanu looks to have it all at the moment - talent, physique and mentality.

Konta's game is not technically great...she has a quit forehand often going long..it hurt her for about two seasons..and her backhand down the line has very poor footwork..thus she pushes far too many balls away into the trams..she does hit the ball very well across her body on both wings..which is largely her game... Raducanu is far superior technically


Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 11:09:19 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 09:58:15 pm
Konta's game is not technically great...she has a quit forehand often going long..it hurt her for about two seasons..and her backhand down the line has very poor footwork..thus she pushes far too many balls away into the trams..she does hit the ball very well across her body on both wings..which is largely her game... Raducanu is far superior technically

If you are referring to her game recently. Yes, I have no idea why her whole mechanics broke down from the one she had that gave her a good run into top 10 of the world. You can see glimpses of her old form but she would inexplicably break down during a match under no pressure at all. Even the change of coaches didnt helped.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Yesterday at 11:42:12 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 03:09:15 am
Treated to 2 wonderful games tonight. What an awesome game of tennis.

Those tantrums from Osaka were unsportsmanlike especially when she should be a role model for young players like Fernandez. What does she expect? That Fernandez lie down to give her a walkover?

Most players do shit like that. Not sure why Osaka should be any different.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 12:49:32 am
We may have been getting ahead of ourselves a bit in looking forward to a Barty v Raducanu match!

Rogers takes the first set comfortably, 6-2.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 01:30:46 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:49:32 am
We may have been getting ahead of ourselves a bit in looking forward to a Barty v Raducanu match!

Rogers takes the first set comfortably, 6-2.

Or maybe not ;D

Barty in full control now.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:07:18 am
Women's game much more interesting than men's ;D
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:09:51 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:07:18 am
Women's game much more interesting than men's ;D

This but completely unironically :P

Women's tennis is so much more exciting than the men's at the moment where only one player can win and the younger generations continue to flatter to deceive.

Can't believe Barty has blown a double break and we're back on serve in the third set!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:28:32 am
Shelby Rogers has done it! From 5-2 down in the decider she takes it in the tie break. That was insane, Barty absolutely should have closed it out but Rogers found another level. Some of the shots she was making were ridiculous.

Emma Raducanu v Shelby Rogers up next. Another player ranked in the 40s for Raducanu to have a crack at, but it will be a new experience for her going up against a huge stadium crowd with majority support for her opponent. Raducanu definitely has the game to win, I think it will come down to how she handles the occasion after what happened at Wimbledon.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
Today at 02:31:18 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:07:18 am
Women's game much more interesting than men's ;D

Enjoyed the Shelby - Barry match. Great sportsmanship from Barty who showed composure and grace despite losing to an unheralded opponent.

Will be interesting to see Raducanu against Shelby with home crowd supporting her.
