Shelby Rogers has done it! From 5-2 down in the decider she takes it in the tie break. That was insane, Barty absolutely should have closed it out but Rogers found another level. Some of the shots she was making were ridiculous.



Emma Raducanu v Shelby Rogers up next. Another player ranked in the 40s for Raducanu to have a crack at, but it will be a new experience for her going up against a huge stadium crowd with majority support for her opponent. Raducanu definitely has the game to win, I think it will come down to how she handles the occasion after what happened at Wimbledon.