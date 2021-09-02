Aggressive ball striker but lacking good footwork to push Tsisitpas.



There's been a few occasions where it's cost him but it's not been that bad. His forehand went after the first part of the second set and Tsitsipas took control and while Tsitsipas really should have won that third set and beat himself, he's been terrific after 5-2 and was playing with a lot more variety which helped him win the set.Great match this one, Tsitsipas already breaks in the 4th. If it goes to a 5th I'm going with the old cliche of experience and fitness will win out for Tsitsipas.