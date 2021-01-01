McEnroe being an utter twat here.



Nah, he's just pointing out that a player will say, 'what a shame I got through that way' but at the end of the day, wants to advance. Every player trying to get into their first major 1/4 final would rather advance because their opponent got injured than lose and go out. No one will say that but it's definitely true. He's just less willing to speak in empty platitudes than others which is refreshing.