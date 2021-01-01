« previous next »
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14520 on: Yesterday at 09:30:43 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 09:24:47 pm
She's not Andy Murray..her match didn't need to be the TV ratings draw for people coming in from work...get her out in an environment she's familiar with...a match under the roof at 8pm in the evening?  give the young British girl a chance..

She shouldn't be given any preferential treatment over any other nationality
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14521 on: Yesterday at 09:32:38 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:20:49 pm
McEnroe being an utter twat here.

Nah, he's just pointing out that a player will say, 'what a shame I got through that way' but at the end of the day, wants to advance. Every player trying to get into their first major 1/4 final would rather advance because their opponent got injured than lose and go out. No one will say that but it's definitely true. He's just less willing to speak in empty platitudes than others which is refreshing.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14522 on: Yesterday at 09:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:30:43 pm
She shouldn't be given any preferential treatment over any other nationality

She totally should. She got a wildcard for a start. She's only there because she got preferential treatment. If we can't use Wimbledon to help out British tennis players then I don't know when we're going to seek to support our players.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14523 on: Yesterday at 09:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:32:38 pm
Nah, he's just pointing out that a player will say, 'what a shame I got through that way' but at the end of the day, wants to advance. Every player trying to get into their first major 1/4 final would rather advance because their opponent got injured than lose and go out. No one will say that but it's definitely true. He's just less willing to speak in empty platitudes than others which is refreshing.

He has no idea what is wrong with the girl, yet he's talking like he knows she's fine. For all he knows it could be serious (ironically)
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14524 on: Yesterday at 09:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:30:43 pm
She shouldn't be given any preferential treatment over any other nationality

I'm this case, she's had the exact opposite of preferential treatment because of her nationality! Do you think the World number 338 against the World number 74 would be the headline match on Court 1 if she wasn't English? It'd be on Court 18 normally!
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14525 on: Yesterday at 10:21:51 pm »
Dont know why they dont start play a bit earlier on the show courts. Seems daft to make her wait around all day (or anyone really, but especially someone so inexperienced)
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14526 on: Yesterday at 11:55:18 pm »
Panic attacks are horrible, if that's what ended up happening. Every sympathy. Been a crazy week for her! Hopefully we'll see her Wimbledon plenty more times to come.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14527 on: Today at 12:03:30 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:18:38 pm
If she's not up for it then maybe she shouldn't have entered the tournament.

Jesus. This is like one of those Daily Mail comments.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14528 on: Today at 09:11:34 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:03:30 am
Jesus. This is like one of those Daily Mail comments.

Yeah, it's not cool.

Hopefully, when the dust has settled, she can look back on a tournament where she has shined and, potentially, set herself up for a successful career. She has done herself very proud.
Re: The Tennis Thread - Sponsored By Melt-downium
« Reply #14529 on: Today at 01:02:53 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:41:24 pm
I'm this case, she's had the exact opposite of preferential treatment because of her nationality! Do you think the World number 338 against the World number 74 would be the headline match on Court 1 if she wasn't English? It'd be on Court 18 normally!

It's was the first Ladies singles match that was scheduled to be the last on a show court since 2009 apparently (I presume that's on the 2nd Monday/last 16 rather than during the first week).  Presumably because the ladies are in 1/4 final action today, whilst the men have the day off and you'd could have a situation where one competitor is finishing a tough match at 10:30 Monday night and then back on court in the next round about 14 hours later, whilst the other has had nearly a whole day.
