She's not Andy Murray..her match didn't need to be the TV ratings draw for people coming in from work...get her out in an environment she's familiar with...a match under the roof at 8pm in the evening? give the young British girl a chance..
McEnroe being an utter twat here.
She shouldn't be given any preferential treatment over any other nationality
Nah, he's just pointing out that a player will say, 'what a shame I got through that way' but at the end of the day, wants to advance. Every player trying to get into their first major 1/4 final would rather advance because their opponent got injured than lose and go out. No one will say that but it's definitely true. He's just less willing to speak in empty platitudes than others which is refreshing.
If she's not up for it then maybe she shouldn't have entered the tournament.
Jesus. This is like one of those Daily Mail comments.
I'm this case, she's had the exact opposite of preferential treatment because of her nationality! Do you think the World number 338 against the World number 74 would be the headline match on Court 1 if she wasn't English? It'd be on Court 18 normally!
Page created in 0.092 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]