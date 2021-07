The Olympic Final in Rio against Murray was one of the best matches I've ever seen. They both pushed each other to the brink of exhaustion and then some more. I'm not sure there's any proper tennis fan that doesn't love Del Potro's game and wishes that his body could have held up.



Yes! That was brilliant, great atmosphere too with the Argies that travelled and Murray had good support as well. Beat Djokovic and Nadal along the way too didn't he, fuck knows how he found that level when 2014 and 2015 was basically a write off for him and early 2016 was just trying to work his way back in to things. But he was that good! Hopefully Murray can have a similar run at Wimbledon.