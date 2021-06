Nah, she's not really threatened to win a slam for a while now. The women's game is wide open at the moment, think I read there's been something like 13 different winners in the last 17 slams (much to the annoyance of Gerry's bank account).



I think it's better than one person like Serena Williams dominating against everyone else. The individual players mightn't be as good but it makes it interesting to watch.Williams going out is great in that respect, like you say, she's not threatened to win a slam for a while yet but at least there won't be the incessant talk about it all the time.