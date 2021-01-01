« previous next »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:56:04 am
Was yet roaring and shouting away to his box in an otherwise empty stadium, first when he wasted a match point and then when he won.

On purely a sporting level, personality aside, I actually really liked seeing his reaction. The guy is one of the best players in the games history and I think him reacting like that after so many slams already shows what type of obsessive nutcase it takes to be that ridiculously good almost every single year. Sure Rafa and Federer have their own ways of showing it but everyone is different. Kind of like seeing that rage of passion though, much more revealing than a fall to the floor and then clapping the crowd with your racquet, not that there's anything wrong with that either  ;D
I dont dispute his insane talent and I dont dispute that you could easily make a case for him being the best ever.

Cant help it though, I just really dislike Djokovic. Hope Nadal wins but never, ever write off the Serb. Weird that Federer will eventually have the third most slams.
Quote from: S on Today at 11:51:34 am
I dont dispute his insane talent and I dont dispute that you could easily make a case for him being the best ever.

Cant help it though, I just really dislike Djokovic. Hope Nadal wins but never, ever write off the Serb. Weird that Federer will eventually have the third most slams.

I'll always love Federer the most, it would take a hell of a lot for me to stop disliking Nadal the most.

Djokovic may be the best of all time and he won't be as remembered as either man.
Quote from: S on Today at 11:51:34 am
I dont dispute his insane talent and I dont dispute that you could easily make a case for him being the best ever.

Cant help it though, I just really dislike Djokovic. Hope Nadal wins but never, ever write off the Serb. Weird that Federer will eventually have the third most slams.

He can be very dislikable for sure, and yes very odd Federer may well end up with less, he is the best ever imo but in the future some people tend to just gauge it on titles won.
Before this generation came along who was regarded as the greatest ever? Fairly sure it wasnt unanimously regarded as Sampras, more like Rod Laver or one of the older generation wasnt it?

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:03:38 pm
Before this generation came along who was regarded as the greatest ever? Fairly sure it wasnt unanimously regarded as Sampras, more like Rod Laver or one of the older generation wasnt it?



Tiger Tim
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:03:38 pm
Before this generation came along who was regarded as the greatest ever? Fairly sure it wasnt unanimously regarded as Sampras, more like Rod Laver or one of the older generation wasnt it?

Sampras never had much success on clay. Sure, Federer was always stopped by Nadal but he's one of the greatest clay courters of all time playing in an era where the greatest one is present. All the big three have won all 4 slams, Djoko has held them all simultaneously. This level of skill across all surfaces - and they are closer to uniform than back in the day, helping someone with Nadal's skillset - is almost unprecedented.

I think Laver was regarded as the best, though maybe not unanimously. Always difficult to say across eras but, for me, combining the skills that make you go 'wow' and the winning element, Novak is the one for me.
Everyone says Rafa Nadal is the king of clay, but I've never seen him make a ceramic bowl like I did at school.

Fraud.
What time is Nadal v Djokovic?
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 06:27:51 pm
What time is Nadal v Djokovic?
Tomorrow not before 4.30. Other men's semi is before it.

Cracking women's semi on at moment - 5-5 in last set.
Some game this.
