Before this generation came along who was regarded as the greatest ever? Fairly sure it wasnt unanimously regarded as Sampras, more like Rod Laver or one of the older generation wasnt it?



Sampras never had much success on clay. Sure, Federer was always stopped by Nadal but he's one of the greatest clay courters of all time playing in an era where the greatest one is present. All the big three have won all 4 slams, Djoko has held them all simultaneously. This level of skill across all surfaces - and they are closer to uniform than back in the day, helping someone with Nadal's skillset - is almost unprecedented.I think Laver was regarded as the best, though maybe not unanimously. Always difficult to say across eras but, for me, combining the skills that make you go 'wow' and the winning element, Novak is the one for me.