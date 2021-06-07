Not a bad thing?

It's always nice to get new, fresh faces into the mix.The problem with women's tennis however, is it's been a revolving door for years now. Only Williams, and recently Osaka had shown any kind of consistency.It just becomes meaningless after a while, one new face wins it, articles come out saying this player could go places, and you'd never hear from them in meaningful fashion again.We had a few that reached no.1 world ranking without actually winning a grand slam. That can't be right. There aren't many (or any) rivalries, it's just put some names in a bag and pull out two for the final.I'm not even sure what the solution to this revolving door is.