Hahaha, that shot to make it 3-0 in the tiebreak.
AHA!

Djokovic will still win but it's fun to see him being given the runaround by a teenager ;D
Its incredible to see how quickly a tennis match can change, once Novak is 2 sets down
Well it was fun whilst it lasted.
Tennis is quite unique in that respect.  He was always going to come back into it though, even at 2 sets down.
Novak might be the greatest of all time - an almost perfect combination of Federer and Nadal - but it's nice seeing him given the run around.

I don't think he has enough to beat Nadal here but he's so far ahead of him on every other surface that he will possibly break Nadal's, soon to be, grand slam record.
It's amazing what microdosing can do.
Once we go down that rabbit hole we are not looking at many players that come out of it well.

I'd bet the house on Murray - who always seemed consistent, if he was tired it showed - but I'm not quite so sure about the big three.

The truth is, tennis is a sport where recovery takes precedence and and it might be ideal for dopers.
Yeah agree here, I think the vast majority will take whatever they think they can successfully get away with. Tennis seems to take a blind eye to doping.
Badosa is a bit fit.

And shes out!
The highest seed left in the women's French is 8th ha ha.

If Swiatek or Gauff don't win it then the women's tennis is in deep trouble.
Bit misleading to refer to her as just the '8th seed' when she's the defending champion :P
Well considering the way women's tennis and it's best players are treated I'd say it's been in trouble for years. Osaka pretty much gets driven away but the red carpet is rolled out for Zverev.
This Tsitsipas - Medvedev match is going to be a good one. First set to Tsitsipas but Medvedev has gotten back into the 2nd.
Looks like Tsitsipas will go two sets up
Hugely impressive straight sets win by Tsitsipas. Medvedev tried an underarm serve at match point down and it ...did not work.

Tsitsipas has looked really good this clay court season and hopefully he can give Zverev a hiding in the semis.
The winner of the womens will come from the Swiatek vs Sakkari match.
Literally never heard of any of the female semi finalists.
Sakkari looks like she could snap you in two in an arm-wrestling contest.
Can't disagree with that.

Not a bad thing?
Good to see Nadal getting tested.
Would be nicer to see him getting booted but it's the hardest job in tennis to beat him here.

Maybe the hardest thing in anything sport.
Sometimes it feels less like a test and more like someone poking a bear
The French Open needs a new winner. Enter Sakkari.
Nadal just found another level.

Djokovic could still beat him here.
Probably Maria Sakkari v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a Roland Garros final.
What's the likelihood of 2 Greek winners in the French Open?  I think Tsitsipas & Sakkari will at least be finalists.  Greece not exactly a hotbed of tennis though.

Krejcikova is one of the best doubles player in the world, no 1 seed in the mixed (got beaten in the quarters) & is no 2 seed in the women's & through to the semis.  She's obviously on her way up in the singles rankings as well, well into the top 30.  She may suffer fatigue in either of her semi finals, having played 11 games already during the tournament.


 
It's always nice to get new, fresh faces into the mix.

The problem with women's tennis however, is it's been a revolving door for years now. Only Williams, and recently Osaka had shown any kind of consistency.

It just becomes meaningless after a while, one new face wins it, articles come out saying this player could go places, and you'd never hear from them in meaningful fashion again.

We had a few that reached no.1 world ranking without actually winning a grand slam. That can't be right. There aren't many (or any) rivalries, it's just put some names in a bag and pull out two for the final.

I'm not even sure what the solution to this revolving door is.
If Nadal plays to his best he'll beat Djokovic, he is just a level above at RG. I don't think there is a player that's ever existed whose more suited to a particular tournament.
Strange....I don't think it's even an issue that needs a solution.

I quite like the fact that the womens top 10 aren't streets ahead of the others, and that anyone in the top 50 has a chance of winning a competition, if they bring their best tennis.
Agreed.

I think some people are just pissed off they can't make easy money betting on the favourites :P
You follow tennis, so you know all these players. For a sport to continue to thrive it needs people at the top of the sport that people who don't follow the Strasbourg Open can recognise. Tennis is quite fortunate I suppose because most of their big events are held simultaneously with the men's, so they are guaranteed funding and sponsorship even when it doesn't have people like Serena Williams to carry it but people aren't tuning in numbers to watch the final on Saturday, like they will be on Sunday when Nadal or Djokovic are playing.
Not had the pleasure of posting this for a while.

But Djokovic, what a knobhead.
Someone told him he had to get another vaccine at the end there.

Serena is close to 40 and, amazing though she is, she has been managing her schedule for a while. The tennis players who will become the faces of the sport, on the women's side, will just come through exposure in tournaments such as this.

Tennis has taken a battering because of what happened with Osaka more than who made it through a tournament.

Don't worry, he's going out tomorrow. Sad for me though because I like the guy who is gonna do it even less.
