Would be pretty damning on the 'rising stars' of tennis if the semi finalists are Djokovic, Federer, Nadal and Wawrinka...



You can try and dress them up (as the media do) but they are nowhere near as good as those 30 - 40 year olds.Think Zverev and Wawrinka will be a very close match though.Like I said, if Stan is fully fit, I'd love to see him play Djokovic in the final. I think he's the only one who has a shot at beating him.