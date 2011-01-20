« previous next »
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 3, 2022, 03:47:34 pm
Quote from: oojason on December 3, 2022, 01:17:01 pm
'Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as football icon stops responding to chemotherapy':-

Brazil legend Pele, the only player to have won the World Cup on three occasions, is receiving pain relief in an end-of-life ward, according to reports in his homeland

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-pele-moved-palliative-care-28645663


& https://www1.folha.uol.com.br/esporte/2022/12/pele-nao-responde-mais-a-quimioterapia-e-esta-em-cuidados-paliativos.shtml? ('right click' to translate article)

I hope he passes peacefully without pain. My Mum had to go into palliative care due to cancer, her bones were so brittle they just broke, they had to keep her under for about 2 weeks before she eventually died.


Quote from: richmond-red on February 27, 2013, 03:45:35 pm
One of my biggest disappointments was not seeing much of Pele in the 1966 World Cup. I had a set of tickets for all the games at Goodison where Brazil were scheduled to play  their group games. Unfortunately Pele got the shit kicked out of him in the first game against Bulgaria, missed the second game against Hungary and was far from 100% fit in the final game against Portugal, where he received another kicking!
Luckily the 1970 World Cup gave me the chance to see him at his best, even if only on tv.

This post was the same situation as my stepdad, he had tickets as well to all 3 games and told me about the attacks on Pele. Loved him as a kid growing up, wonderful footballer.
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 3, 2022, 04:02:19 pm
Quote from: oojason on December 3, 2022, 01:17:01 pm
'Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as football icon stops responding to chemotherapy':-

Brazil legend Pele, the only player to have won the World Cup on three occasions, is receiving pain relief in an end-of-life ward, according to reports in his homeland

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-pele-moved-palliative-care-28645663


& https://www1.folha.uol.com.br/esporte/2022/12/pele-nao-responde-mais-a-quimioterapia-e-esta-em-cuidados-paliativos.shtml? ('right click' to translate article)
Ah man this is sad news. Hope he doesn't suffer too much pain in his last days.
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 3, 2022, 04:28:17 pm
Such sad news coming out of Brazil. An interesting parallel to this damned World Cup. The man is everything the present event is not. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this horrible time.  :(
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 3, 2022, 04:54:01 pm
Ah damn.
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 3, 2022, 04:56:07 pm
Quote from: G Richards on December 3, 2022, 02:51:40 pm
Greatest player of all time. He had the lot.

Goals, skill, pace, strength, massive impact on the global game, long career, won loads of trophies, and since it is World Cup time I think he is the only one to win three World Cups and that could have been even more.

Death comes to us all, but my hope for Pele is that as it nears, he has his faculties about him and is able to keep watching and enjoying the World Cup.
I agree. Left foot, right foot, pace, strength, skill, passing, heading, freekicks...

Very sad news.
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 3, 2022, 05:05:40 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 3, 2022, 04:56:07 pm
I agree. Left foot, right foot, pace, strength, skill, passing, heading, freekicks...

Very sad news.
All this whilst getting booted up in the air and on pitches that were far inferior to today's billiard table-like surfaces. A peak time Pele could have played in any era and still would have shone, and that includes now.
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 3, 2022, 05:06:39 pm
Quote from: oojason on December 3, 2022, 01:17:01 pm
'Pele 'moved to end-of-life care' as football icon stops responding to chemotherapy':-

Brazil legend Pele, the only player to have won the World Cup on three occasions, is receiving pain relief in an end-of-life ward, according to reports in his homeland

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-pele-moved-palliative-care-28645663


& https://www1.folha.uol.com.br/esporte/2022/12/pele-nao-responde-mais-a-quimioterapia-e-esta-em-cuidados-paliativos.shtml? ('right click' to translate article)

At a time where Brazil as a nation is struggling with the aftermath of an difficult election cycle I can't help but fear for the country.

All in all, a very sad situation. I hope the world allows him to fade away with the grace and dignity that he showed as a footballer.
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 3, 2022, 05:19:13 pm
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December 3, 2022, 05:05:40 pm
All this whilst getting booted up in the air and on pitches that were far inferior to today's billiard table-like surfaces. A peak time Pele could have played in any era and still would have shone, and that includes now.

I agree Terry. I get really infuriated when people almost talk down his talent in comparison to some other player. The amount of time he was being kicked around the park was so much a part of what made his huge talent stand out, even more. No one could stop him whatever they did. I really encourage people to watch his documentary on Netflix it shows so much of what made Pele the unique player he was.
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 3, 2022, 06:16:53 pm
The Torch Tower in Doha is lit up for Pele.


Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 3, 2022, 06:45:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on December 3, 2022, 06:16:53 pm
The Torch Tower in Doha is lit up for Pele.

That's amazing, love that.
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 4, 2022, 09:10:31 am
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on December 3, 2022, 05:19:13 pm
I agree Terry. I get really infuriated when people almost talk down his talent in comparison to some other player. The amount of time he was being kicked around the park was so much a part of what made his huge talent stand out, even more. No one could stop him whatever they did. I really encourage people to watch his documentary on Netflix it shows so much of what made Pelé the unique player he was.

Pelé was magnificent. There aren't enough superlatives to describe how good this bloke was from well before he was just 17 playing and scoring twice for Brazil in a 5 -2 walloping of a pretty useful Swedish outfit in the World Cup final of 1958 in Stockholm.
"The press proclaimed Pelé the greatest revelation of the 1958 World Cup, and he was also retroactively given the Silver Ball as the second best player of the tournament, behind Didi."
Just spotted the above quote in Wiki and it made me think if he was 2nd behind another Brazilian, Didi, how bloody good must Didi have been??
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 4, 2022, 10:22:30 am
https://twitter.com/Mfutebolisticos/status/1462036496995737607?t=JG4RxwZRCxlajXKOM5j9Cg&s=19

Quote
Pelé vinha do futuro, o MAIOR, MELHOR e não tem jeito.

Que vídeo foda.

Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 4, 2022, 10:37:47 am
Really saddened to hear this news.

One of the best players the world has ever seen :(
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 4, 2022, 12:44:45 pm
The debates are endless about who is the greatest.
However, in a world where TV was a rarity Pele at 17 was a global legend. As others have said, the anticipation for 1966 on Merseyside was heightened by the fact that Pele would play at Goodison. I can remember my dads disgust at the way Pele was kicked around the park and crocked.
I recall the 1970 WC, watching with my dad, wide eyed as the Brazilians played people off the park, Id never seen such attacking football.
That dummy on the keeper was outrageous, and I recall my dad saying it didnt matter that he missed, it was genius to even try something like that. Then there was the shot from the half way line. Everyone on the yard in school tried to emulate him. He was just the greatest player ever.
Someone has posted a compilation on Twitter showing Pele doing what later greats would do. Even the Cruyff turn was predated by one he did. Shuffles, swerves and dribbles, the guy was the first modern player.

Edit. And as I was typing this someone was posting the video
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 4, 2022, 01:26:39 pm
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on December 4, 2022, 10:22:30 am
https://twitter.com/Mfutebolisticos/status/1462036496995737607?t=JG4RxwZRCxlajXKOM5j9Cg&s=19


Along those lines, a video compilation featuring Kante and other midfield greats destroying opposition play. And Pele doing much the same thing as no.10.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ViasIkTUXM
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 4, 2022, 01:39:46 pm
Overrated, only scored goals in shite 'farmers' leagues, never played in the Prem etc ;)

Also, this...

https://www.sportbible.com/football/news-reactions-fails-pele-once-named-his-125-greatest-players-20201023
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 5, 2022, 10:34:51 am
A wonderful player, such sad news. Thoughts are with his family of course.
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 21, 2022, 11:16:37 pm

'Pelés cancer has advanced, say doctors, and he will spend Christmas in hospital':-

Pelé, 82, has had colon cancer since September 2021
During World Cup he said he was strong, with a lot of hope

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/21/peles-cancer-has-advanced-say-doctors-and-he-will-spend-christmas-in-hospital


'Pelés cancer has advanced and the winner of three World Cups with Brazil requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction, according to a medical report released on Wednesday.

Pelé, 82, has had colon cancer since September 2021 and has been in hospital since 29 November for doctors to reevaluate his treatment. He will remain an inpatient over Christmas, his daughter said in an Instagram post.

There was a scare in early December that he was beginning end-of-life care after not responding to chemotherapy. At the time he replied to that by saying on Instagram: My friends, I want to keep everyone calm and positive. Im strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received.

I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. Thank you so much for everything.

He had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021.

Pelé won the World Cup in 1958 when only 17, followed by wins in 1962 and 1970 during what was also a glittering club career with Santos.'
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 21, 2022, 11:47:54 pm
He once stated A penalty is a cowardly means to score

Pele scored only 7 penalties (and never ever missed a penalty)
Messi's goal total includes 109 penalties (he missed 31)
Ronaldo's goal total includes 146 penalties (he missed 29)
Maradona has 53 penalties (missing 3)
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 22, 2022, 05:20:03 pm
Most modern players are jumped up annoying cheating pricks...Pele was in a different class on so many levels.
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 22, 2022, 10:29:39 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December 21, 2022, 11:47:54 pm
He once stated A penalty is a cowardly means to score

Pele scored only 7 penalties (and never ever missed a penalty)
Messi's goal total includes 109 penalties (he missed 31)
Ronaldo's goal total includes 146 penalties (he missed 29)
Maradona has 53 penalties (missing 3)

What about Teddy Sheringham?
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
December 23, 2022, 01:48:00 pm
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on December 22, 2022, 10:29:39 pm
What about Teddy Sheringham?
Or Jan Molby?

Just found this on google.

"While at Liverpool, he scored a total of 62 goals, 42 of which were from penalties. During Mølby's time with Liverpool, he only failed to score three times from the penalty spot (penalties against Sheffield Wednesday and QPR in 198586 and Chelsea in 198990 were saved)."
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
Yesterday at 06:49:22 pm
Oh shit.  :(

https://twitter.com/AP_Sports/status/1606712803909312519

Quote
Family members of Brazilian soccer great Pelé are gathering Saturday at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November.
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
Yesterday at 07:01:37 pm

Aye mate, not good news.


Pele's daughter, Kely Nascimento, posted this on Instagram: Seguimos aqui, na luta e na fé. Mais uma noite juntos. - www.instagram.com/iamkelynascimento

It translates to... "Here we go, in the fight and in faith. One more night together." - https://twitter.com/StoolFootball/status/1606636396327964673


Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
Yesterday at 07:22:22 pm
  Very sad 
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
Yesterday at 08:25:22 pm
Pele always conducted himself so well.

Yea he had a tendency to spout shit at times but i never recalled him being disrespectful. A great ambassador and icon for the beautiful game.
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
Yesterday at 11:31:22 pm
Would it be fair to call him the first modern forward? He had a penchant for playing on the shoulder, where his pace was threatening. But he also dropped deep to create. While one of the best controllers of the ball of any era (and probably the best controller of the aerial ball), he also released the ball as early as possible, dwelling on the ball as little as he could manage. And he tracked back with a vengeance. And of course, despite his diminutive stature, he was a supreme header of the ball.

Has there ever been a more complete forward?
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
Today at 12:40:00 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:31:22 pm
Would it be fair to call him the first modern forward? He had a penchant for playing on the shoulder, where his pace was threatening. But he also dropped deep to create. While one of the best controllers of the ball of any era (and probably the best controller of the aerial ball), he also released the ball as early as possible, dwelling on the ball as little as he could manage. And he tracked back with a vengeance. And of course, despite his diminutive stature, he was a supreme header of the ball.

Has there ever been a more complete forward?


No, and people talk about his goals but much of his play came from deep, often in his own half. There was nothing he could not do at a fantastic level plus he improvised, which in those days was new. We take things like shooting from the half way line for granted these days but you just did not do that in those days.


He was Messi, Ibrahamovic, Maradona and Ronaldo rolled up in one.


Strange how Pele, Messi and Ronaldo have all been in the headlines in the last month for very different reasons
Re: A reminder of Greatness - Pele
Today at 01:59:39 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:31:22 pm
Would it be fair to call him the first modern forward? He had a penchant for playing on the shoulder, where his pace was threatening. But he also dropped deep to create. While one of the best controllers of the ball of any era (and probably the best controller of the aerial ball), he also released the ball as early as possible, dwelling on the ball as little as he could manage. And he tracked back with a vengeance. And of course, despite his diminutive stature, he was a supreme header of the ball.

Has there ever been a more complete forward?
I haven't seem him play live, but that's a great description from the videos I saw of him. I do think that the world hasn't seen an equal yet; maybe equally exciting like Messi and Maradona.

