The debates are endless about who is the greatest.

However, in a world where TV was a rarity Pele at 17 was a global legend. As others have said, the anticipation for 1966 on Merseyside was heightened by the fact that Pele would play at Goodison. I can remember my dads disgust at the way Pele was kicked around the park and crocked.

I recall the 1970 WC, watching with my dad, wide eyed as the Brazilians played people off the park, Id never seen such attacking football.

That dummy on the keeper was outrageous, and I recall my dad saying it didnt matter that he missed, it was genius to even try something like that. Then there was the shot from the half way line. Everyone on the yard in school tried to emulate him. He was just the greatest player ever.

Someone has posted a compilation on Twitter showing Pele doing what later greats would do. Even the Cruyff turn was predated by one he did. Shuffles, swerves and dribbles, the guy was the first modern player.



Edit. And as I was typing this someone was posting the video