Auxerre UEFA Cup 1991

Auxerre UEFA Cup 1991
February 21, 2013, 03:13:09 pm
An old poem I dug out...more of the same tonight please!!

Auxerre  UEFA Cup 1991

November the 6th 1991, the city was alight with fireworks the night before.
Liverpool now played Auxerre in the UEFA Cup, looking for a perfect 3-0 score.
We were 2-0 down from the first leg, and not given much of a chance by all.
But once again when the team needed us most, the Kop was on hand to answer
their call.

The Kop was full of die hards that night, looked  like only the loyal reds turned up.
The ground itself was half empty, as it looked like a lost cause in the UEFA Cup.
But the reds that turned up that night were fantastic, right from the very start.
If Liverpool were to turn this game around, then the Kop was going to play its part.

We got off to a great start, Mike Marsh scored a cracker at the Anny Road end.
But we still had lots to do, as the French team set up to stubbornly defend.
But we scored another before half time, Jan Molby scored it from the penalty spot.
It may have been 24 hours after bonfire night, but the kop was now smokin hot!

The second half was all Liverpool, the kop goal was under constant siege and attack.
But Auxerre held on with great determination, but how long could they hold us back!
Then as the game neared its end, Mark Walters was put through on goal.
And his low shot beat the keeper, and into the back of the kop net the ball did roll.

The Kop exploded with madness and delirium, the sort of celebrations I had very
rarely seen
We had won a brilliant game 3-0, as the Kop helped keep alive Liverpools UEFA Cup
dream.

Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Re: Auxerre UEFA Cup 1991
February 21, 2013, 03:33:17 pm
I was out of the country for this game , but watched a recording of it when I got back .

The Kop was immense that night , and proved the old maxim that it's more about quality than quantity .
Re: Auxerre UEFA Cup 1991
February 21, 2013, 03:46:08 pm
one skill walters
Re: Auxerre UEFA Cup 1991
February 21, 2013, 03:48:59 pm
Shit, was it that long ago!!  Still got a scarf I swapped with one of their supporters as we were leaving the ground.

Great poem and a fantastic night.
Re: Auxerre UEFA Cup 1991
February 21, 2013, 03:49:38 pm
Blimey



I went to this, I remember almost nothing of it.

Didn't we meet genoa next?
Re: Auxerre UEFA Cup 1991
February 21, 2013, 03:57:41 pm
Great game. Only about 20k there but they more than made up for the 20k who stayed away.  I took my mate from school and well he'd never experienced anything like it. Kop at full voice, non stop. Worse still in the programme the following week, there was his mug shot, in the middle of the kop as a permanent reminder while I was cropped from the scene.
Re: Auxerre UEFA Cup 1991
February 21, 2013, 04:33:44 pm
Probably my favourite night on the old standing Kop. The celebrations for the winner were like an explosion...one of the longest and maddest I've ever had the pleasure to be in the middle of. Couldn't believe the low attendance figure afterwards...okay, the stands were a bit sparse but The Kop was absolutely wedged. Everyone seemed to be about the same age as me at the time, late teens /early twenties. There was something a bit feral about the atmosphere. Raw and deafening. Fuckin brilliant. It was our St.Etienne (with about 35,000 less fans!!)
February 21, 2013, 05:30:24 pm
Re: Auxerre UEFA Cup 1991
July 18, 2021, 02:00:51 pm
.
Liverpool 3 - 0 Auxerre


1991/92 UEFA Cup: 2nd Round - 2nd leg. Liverpool lost the 1st leg 2-0. Wednesday 6th November, 1991.







LFC XI: Grobbelaar, Marsh, Ablett, Tanner, Burrows, McMahon, Molby, Houghton, Walters, McManaman, Rush.
Subs: Holcroft, Harkness, B Jones, Redknapp. (Liverpool only named 4 subs due to injuries)

Auxerre XI: Martini, Kaczmarek, Prunier, Roche, Mahe, Guerriero, Cocard, Dutiel, Kovacs, Ferreri, Vahirua.
Subs: Charbonnier, Goma, Mazzolini, Otokore, Deniaud.



LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1810

LFCInEurope.com Match Info Page: www.lfcineurope.com/9192-2.html

(this was back in the days when the UEFA Cup was a straight knockout cup competition - no Group Stages...)


RAWK 'Auxerre UEFA Cup 1991' thread: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=303793

Wikipedia page for Liverpool's 1991/92 season: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1991%E2%80%9392_Liverpool_F.C._season





Liverpool had lost the 1st leg 2-0 - 3 minute highlights...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LlMLQPLC3IY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LlMLQPLC3IY</a>

^ LFCHistory.net Match Info Page: www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1806





Match Highlights...



'Liverpool vs AJ Auxerre - 1991' - 8 mins:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rMJK7uHvqYs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rMJK7uHvqYs</a>



'Liverpool 3 Auxerre 0 1991' (full match):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iK-CGFzMTFM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iK-CGFzMTFM</a>



'Liverpool 3 Auxerre 0 1991' (full match; French comms):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U8aRWc8NiLA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U8aRWc8NiLA</a>



'3 minute highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RZUWhOM6G6A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RZUWhOM6G6A</a>



'4 minute highlights':-

www.dailymotion.com/video/x5c1s3b



'4 minute highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/csKcsDrX73U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/csKcsDrX73U</a>



'2 minute highlights':-

https://twitter.com/TOTKHQ/status/870726965199818752



'Mark Walters goes through to score to make it 3-0 vs Auxerre' ("Walters... ... ... scores!"):-

https://twitter.com/goals_lfc/status/1057915451160829952



'5 minute highlights' (with quality Liverpool themed intro):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jUy5xJIdKWE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jUy5xJIdKWE</a>














Match Reports & Info:-

http://www.lfcineurope.com/9192-2.html
www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/130169-marsh-calls-on-spirit-of-auxerre-91
www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/anfield-half-empty-what-noise-3322952
www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/match/4705--liverpool-vs-auxerre
www.footballdatabase.eu/en/match/summary/1046923-liverpool-auxerre
www.thisisanfield.com/2009/07/no-85-mark-walters-83rd-minute-strike
www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2016/04/15/liverpool-11-greatest-ever-european-nights-at-anfield/uefa-cup-2nd-round-2nd-leg-liverpool-3-v-auxerre-0liverpools-jan
www.theanfieldwrap.com/2015/02/top-5-uefa-cup-nights-anfield
www.thetimes.co.uk/article/top-five-liverpool-comebacks-in-european-competition-g7523zr36
https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2198093-reliving-12-great-european-nights-at-anfield

^ more match reports can be found at the superb - www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1810










Some memorable / atmospheric Liverpool matches in Europe (1991+) - Auxerre '91 : Barcelona '01 : Roma '02 : Olympiacos '04 : Juve '05 : Chelsea '05 : Barcelona '07 : Chelsea '07 : Inter '08 : Arsenal '08 : Real Madrid '09 : Man Utd '16 : Dortmund '16 : Man City '18 : Roma '18 : PSG '18 : Napoli '18 : Bayern '19 : Barcelona '19.



Re: Auxerre UEFA Cup 1991
July 18, 2021, 02:36:04 pm
First big European night I can really remember well
Yesterday at 09:00:40 pm
Was it not also on this epic night that MUFC were knocked out of Europe by, er, Rotor Volgograd?
Re: Auxerre UEFA Cup 1991
Yesterday at 10:15:16 pm
Ahhhhhhhh this takes me back. That Davewaller YouTube fellas also been uploading the 92 FA cup run game by game which has been flooding me with nostalgia. Was 10 then so everything seemed great. Looking back we were fucking garbage really. Meant a lot to me though.
Today at 12:28:37 am
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 10:15:16 pm
Ahhhhhhhh this takes me back. That Davewaller YouTube fellas also been uploading the 92 FA cup run game by game which has been flooding me with nostalgia. Was 10 then so everything seemed great. Looking back we were fucking garbage really. Meant a lot to me though.

I was in the Kop for St Etienne and the Main Stand for Chelsea both incredible nights but Auxerre was oddly up there. It was after the ban, two goals down and a team that was nowhere near the quality we had come to expect. Yet the Kop was loud, the players seemed so fired up and it was a seemingly lost cause. The never say die attribute that was a feature of the club was still there and it was marvellous to say that I was one of the few. I suppose it's nights like that that made me despise Rodgers surrendering at the Bernabeu and the pride I had in the lads that went out there and fought for the shirt. Lucas was everything that night that Rodgers wasn't.
Re: Auxerre UEFA Cup 1991
Today at 05:38:06 am
Quote from: jeremyh94 on Yesterday at 09:00:40 pm
Was it not also on this epic night that MUFC were knocked out of Europe by, er, Rotor Volgograd?

No, that was around the time we played Spartak Vladikavkaz (what a name!). Think they got battered by Atletico Madrid though (Paolo Futre maybe).
