An old poem I dug out...more of the same tonight please!!



Auxerre UEFA Cup 1991



November the 6th 1991, the city was alight with fireworks the night before.

Liverpool now played Auxerre in the UEFA Cup, looking for a perfect 3-0 score.

We were 2-0 down from the first leg, and not given much of a chance by all.

But once again when the team needed us most, the Kop was on hand to answer

their call.



The Kop was full of die hards that night, looked like only the loyal reds turned up.

The ground itself was half empty, as it looked like a lost cause in the UEFA Cup.

But the reds that turned up that night were fantastic, right from the very start.

If Liverpool were to turn this game around, then the Kop was going to play its part.



We got off to a great start, Mike Marsh scored a cracker at the Anny Road end.

But we still had lots to do, as the French team set up to stubbornly defend.

But we scored another before half time, Jan Molby scored it from the penalty spot.

It may have been 24 hours after bonfire night, but the kop was now smokin hot!



The second half was all Liverpool, the kop goal was under constant siege and attack.

But Auxerre held on with great determination, but how long could they hold us back!

Then as the game neared its end, Mark Walters was put through on goal.

And his low shot beat the keeper, and into the back of the kop net the ball did roll.



The Kop exploded with madness and delirium, the sort of celebrations I had very

rarely seen

We had won a brilliant game 3-0, as the Kop helped keep alive Liverpools UEFA Cup

dream.



