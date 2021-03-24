Peter if the work to have 2 steps on the kopwas completed, what is the realistic capacity in Germany the ratio standing to seats is 1.8 so could the kop have a capacity of around 23000? compared to 13000 seats?.
Not really anything to do with what goes on in Germany.
The current density on the Kop is about 0.4 sqm per seat. The current UK standing regulations permit 47 people per 10sqm or about 0.2sqm per person. This is a ratio of about 1.8 standing to seating (ignoring whatever additional fire escapes might be needed). Current capacity of Kop is about 12,400 - so theoretically about 22,300.
Whatever the intangible attractions, there is a number of reasons this is unlikely to happen any time soon and not just about additional steps. There's:
- the additional weight to consider,
- potential additional fire escapes,
- the cost versus income,
- dilution of demand and knock-on effect for prices elsewhere,
- the aftermath of COVID and effect on club finances,
- Kirkby as a 'financial distraction',
- the low-debt business model,
- ethical and legislative resistance to anything other than one-to-one safe standing...