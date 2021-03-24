« previous next »
Yes, hopefully we have been scoping out the options and will come up with something in the next 12 months.
Shame Dubai FC are looking to curry favour with gullible sports fans in their sportswashing attempt.

So empty standing spots rather than empty seats then. Maybe they intend to buy a load of mannequins and stand them there so it looks full.
They've got the terrace model in their club store

Safe standing has been approved for clubs from this season. Would love to see it in the Kop.
I maybe missing something obvious here but .... what is the difference between the "safe standing" in places like the away end at Spurs and what Anfield has at the back of the Kop and in the ARE ? Apart from there being far more legroom/space at Spurs than in the Kop  >:(

Is what Anfield has safe standing in all but name ? Personally, I hate the new setup at the back of the Kop; if you are someone who is above 5'10 or of even a slightly larger build you are screwed now in those rows compared to pre-rails. The official advice is that they are not safe standing areas and that they do not affect either sight lines or legroom - all of those 3 things are a complete lie [ with the reduced legroom meaning many people have little option but to now stand up ]. There were many disgruntled STHs on my row alone (myself included) who were talking, at the Wolves game, about how they were all waiting on the club getting back to them after filling in the "I want to move to get away from the rail seating" form. Luckily I was sorted out (and didn't have to move too far - just 8 rows down and onto an aisle seat :) - but I will find out at the Palace game if the others were so lucky

I'm not sure what it's like at Spurs, but I think the newer grounds being made in this country are in line with the potential for safe standing in the future.

What we have is rail seating, not safe standing. I imagine they've been put in for safety reasons but you aren't really allowed to stand during the games, whether people do it or not. I've not sat there yet so can't talk about what difference they make, though most people I've spoke too haven't pointed out much of a difference.

It's going to be interesting to see what clubs implement standing, especially in the Prem. Hopefully plenty do and it goes well. A lot of people think bringing it in will automatically improve atmospheres, but I think it revolves around other things too, like where in the ground you have it and how you can best get people in there who want to make a difference to the atmosphere for example.
Was in them 4 times last season, back in the seats in 306 I used to and now again have a share in. We've always stood there anyway, but it was nice at my mid 50's age to have something to lean on. With the height of the bars, I reckon if we had to sit, they'd spoil the view of the game.
