Yes, hopefully we have been scoping out the options and will come up with something in the next 12 months.
Shame Dubai FC are looking to curry favour with gullible sports fans in their sportswashing attempt.

So empty standing spots rather than empty seats then. Maybe they intend to buy a load of mannequins and stand them there so it looks full.
Safe standing has been approved for clubs from this season. Would love to see it in the Kop.
I maybe missing something obvious here but .... what is the difference between the "safe standing" in places like the away end at Spurs and what Anfield has at the back of the Kop and in the ARE ? Apart from there being far more legroom/space at Spurs than in the Kop  >:(

Is what Anfield has safe standing in all but name ? Personally, I hate the new setup at the back of the Kop; if you are someone who is above 5'10 or of even a slightly larger build you are screwed now in those rows compared to pre-rails. The official advice is that they are not safe standing areas and that they do not affect either sight lines or legroom - all of those 3 things are a complete lie [ with the reduced legroom meaning many people have little option but to now stand up ]. There were many disgruntled STHs on my row alone (myself included) who were talking, at the Wolves game, about how they were all waiting on the club getting back to them after filling in the "I want to move to get away from the rail seating" form. Luckily I was sorted out (and didn't have to move too far - just 8 rows down and onto an aisle seat :) - but I will find out at the Palace game if the others were so lucky

