I could replicate the contents of the Taylor Report and its belabouring of identity cards and hooliganism and the effect of alcohol and ticket touts or even just the contents pages to demonstrate the point but I've done that before. I could replicate where Taylor says the effect of sitting on safety is marginal or where he says the real remedy is control but I've done that too. You probably ignored it then as you ignore it now. Much as most of your skim-reading of anything you pick up ignores most of anything relevant.
I've been through your failure 'examples'. The connection to standing demonstrably tenuous. I'm not going to go through them again.
I imagine you are of a certain age as you seem to recall some some things but you actually talk like a six-year old with his dad's internet account and more time on his hands than is healthy. You really need to look at the events. Draw rational conclusions, not jump from A to Z =Y. Comparing sitting in football stadiums to sitting in planes is a cracker. I hope you are well as otherwise I might find myself mocking the afflicted.
No, what's worse is I suspect that you actually don't care. You like to make your 'points', spurious and messed up as they are but it actually doesn't bother you one way or another. You would rather moan about what others might have done than change what is done. You would rather be right than others be safe.
Which is a shame. Because this is important. Sanctimonious as it might sound and after all it is only watching a game but it's an important part of who we are and we ought to be safe doing it.
Bye now. Now is not the time to spending so much time in such negative ways.
Peter why are you still purporting the lie that the Taylor report was all about tackling Hooliganism.
Taylor made 4 suggestions to tackle hooliganism.
Suggested Strategy
425. As has been said many times, there is no single measure which will defeat football hooliganism and
even a package of measures will take time to have effect.
426. That said, the strategy I would suggest is to consider relying upon a combination of all or some of the
following measures:-
(i) Developing the detection and evidential potential of CCTV and the new National Football
Intelligence Unit;
(ii) Prohibiting, by creating criminal offences, three specific activities in the ground:
(a) throwing a missile;
(b) chanting obscene or racialist abuse;
(c) going on the pitch without reasonable excuse;
(iii) Extending the courts' power to make attendance centre orders, in conjunction with exclusion orders,
for football related offences on occasions of specified matches so as to keep hooligans away from
football grounds;
(iv) Using electronic monitoring (tagging) for the same purpose.
427. These four measures are all aimed solely at the hooligans and will impinge only on them. Moreover,
(iii) and (iv) are the only measures, other than imprisonment, aimed not only at banning hooligans from the
ground but also at preventing them from getting into it or near it during matches. Put together with progress
towards all-seating, improved accommodation, better facilities, improved arrangements for crowd control
and better training of police and stewards to achieve it, I believe these measures would give the best chance of
eliminating or minimising football hooliganism.
That amounted to less than 1 page.
Regarding safety, he made 76 recommendations amounting to 7 pages.
Those included.
PARTY-FINAL RECOMMENDATIONS 76
All-Seated Accommodation 1
Advisory Design Council 5
National Inspectorate and Review Body 6
Maximum Capacities for Terraces 7
Filling and Monitoring Terraces 11
Gangways 13
Fences and Gates 14
Crush Barriers 22
Safety Certificates 24
Duties of Each Football Club 32
Police Planning 44
Communications 54
Co-ordination of Emergency Services 59
First Aid, Medical Facilities and Ambulances 64
Offences and Penalties 70
Green Guide 74
You asked for Taylor, you have got it. Unfortunately it demolishes your argument. Whilst the Taylor report was not perfect it has probably done more to keep fans safe than anything else in the history of the game for me.