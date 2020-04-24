The heart of the debate for me is not about hooliganism, it is about the continued failure of the authorities in this Country to protect fans. There is a culture in this Country of reactive legislation. Disasters are allowed to happen, people die and only THEN do the authorities react. Near misses are ignored and people die.

Are you being serious here Peter, or is your memory failing you. Have you forgotten people being passed over the heads of the crowd so they could be treated at the front, people being crushed on the barriers in the centre of Kop every time there was a surge. Then there was the ability to lift your feet off the floor and be swept along as you left the ground.

Continually bringing up Germany has one massive flaw Peter. They have a very different culture regarding safety. Their attitude isn't reactive but pro-active. They believe in Heinrich's triangle and that for every serious accident you get a proportion of near misses and an even greater proportion of potential near misses. Act on the lesser events and you avoid tragedies.

The biggest problem with bring up Germany though is that didn't have disasters in the first place.



You are adamant that standing is perfectly safe, you agree that fan behaviour wasn't the cause so please enlighten me as to what you blame for Britain's appalling record of disasters. ?



In lieu of a crystal ball, I'm going to go with experience. You call it reactive, everyone else calls it lessons learned - in Germany and in any other country you care to think of.I remember like it was yesterday. I never felt in danger on the terraces and I spent most of the time 'on the bar', middle height, (slightly to the right of centre). But that was yesterday, today we'e taking about putting a barrier in front of every seat, not every 12 rows with gaps.You are of course talking about stadiums that still have open terracing and still have few incidents. You are talking about stadiums with safe standing with controlled access to sections to prevent bunching. You are talking about stadiums that are better managed backed by a better ethos of care. Think about it, you are arguing against a better safety record and regime, where fans are looked after and valued in favour of all-seater stadiums where everyone stands and to heck with it. Are you completely mad or just argumentative for the sake of it?And FYI Health and Safety regulations across every sphere of such UK legislation is based on hierarchy of risk and mitigation of risk to the lowest level. That is to say, eliminate the big risks, make your issues little ones and deal with them there. Much as the 'Heinrich Triangle'. It's a pity the deed or application did not so closely match the word.Mismanagement and lack of care combined with an unassailable attitude that fans are for the most part to blame or undeserving. A heady cocktail of prejudice and negligence. Not standing ever and not safe standing now.Are you seriously prepared to ignore the issue that all seater stadiums have a marginal impact on safety - Taylor's words (but he thought fans might find them 'more comfortable") while the control offered by ticketing had the greater collateral effect on safety but the very significant effect of controlling the issue of the 80s day - Hooliganism. Have you forgotten ID cards and Margaret Thatcher's (and the popular press) reaction to Hillsborough? Do you think she cared to question the leadership offered by the police on the day or did she prefer to take the opportunity to tackle the sins of the 'masses'. Did anyone really drill into the FA as to where exactly was Hillsborough's updated safety certificate? Are we all such mugs as to miss the real purpose of the Taylor Report? Have you not noticed that almost the whole of the first half and much of the second is about Hooliganism?Do you not think that the formation of the Premier League and the the attitude of FIFA and UEFA had in some significant part more to do with gentrification of the game and taking the game away from its historic (and less affluent and implicitly less well-behaved) fan base? Ask yourself this - how much of FIFA's guidelines to stadium design revolve around safety and how much is devoted to upmarketing of facilties and to TV?