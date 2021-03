A heart of the debate is a lack of trust and a lingering prejudice that football fans' misbehave. The Taylor Report is riddled with 80s rhetoric on Hooliganism. The logic is: to stamp hooliganism out, you need control. Lack of control was the root cause of Hillsborough. More control equals safer stadiums. Safer stadiums have less Hooliganism. The underlying and barely suppressed logic... Hooliganism caused Hlllsborough. All thanks to the media, she who has no name and the likes of Jimmy Hill (and Brian Clough), who wasted no time in jumping in at the first opportunity to lambaste the fans.The facts of stadium safety are rather different. As you say, none of those disasters were caused by fans misbehaviour. I never felt in danger in the old kop and looking back. There was always a helping hand. Someone always had your back. I was only ever worried the one time I went out over the back and down the long stairs - another Ibrox in the making.Nevertheless times and stadium design have moved on. Those stairs were the first to go. Then, more barriers and fewer gaps to stop the surges. While bunching actually was never much of a problem (it was actually much less comfortable when there was less of a crowd), a good standard of view (rake, step depth etc) was the best way of discouraging people moving about. Whereas sitting was seen as the panacea for all ills, it's actually ticketing (as recommended by Taylor) that has had the greater effect on safety. But where we insisted on sitting down to go with it (and then everyone breaks the rules) others have gone a different way.There are still 'old-style' terraces in Germany. Massive crowds (not just Exeter away in the FA Cup), open standing terraces with barriers every so many steps but ticketed. And ticketed in such a way that entry is to your section only. You need to scan your ticket to get in. You cannot move about. Bunching in a block of a 1,000 is not much of a bunch. Columns or no columns, you can't go far. All perfectly safe as can be, unless you want to include falling down perfectly adequate and well-design stairs - but I could that at home.And then there's safe standing/ rail seating (principally because UEFA insist on it in for European competitions - I would say for reasons of 'gentrification' and 'upmarketing' - safety as an excuse). You have a ticket. The club knows who you are. You are held responsible for what you do. You are 'clocked into' one section. There's a barrier for every 'seat'. It is designed for standing not standing in a stand designed for sitting.What's more, every knows that everyone is going to stand. There is no argument. If you don't want to stand, don't be there. If (and only if) there are 'double' the numbers standing, there will be more stewards to keep aisles free but that would happen anyway - in a stand designed for standing or a stand designed for sitting. It makes no difference.German clubs will and do say that "standing is perfectly safe" (and they have their share of policing issues as much as anyone else). UK clubs and the Sports Ground Safety Authority is moving that way https://sgsa.org.uk/safe-management-of-standing-at-football-emerging-findings/ . The Police agree.That said, there is a fundamental difference in attitude to the fans. In the UK and especially the Premier League, where money has run away with the game and in the context of income/revenue/cash being king, stadiums are a big expense for proportionately little gain. Ticket prices must be 'optimised'. Taylor made the huge mistake of underestimating the effect of all-seater stands on the pockets of the fans, whereas and for example, Schalke say "At Schalke, we have to – and want to – fulfill our social responsibility in the Ruhr region and enable people with lower incomes to attend matches as well,... Standing tickets and other offers contribute substantially to that." https://www.dw.com/en/how-does-safe-standing-work-in-germany/a-47328501 Standing is safe. Safe standing is even safer and a damn sight safer than standing in a sitting area and using safety to excuse prices is a lie.