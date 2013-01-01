« previous next »
Maradona 1960-2020

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Reply #920
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo
    :'(



Its quite interesting and thought provoking that almost all - no, most definitely all - the major newspapers/media in every part of the world gave Maradona the major part of their front pages. It's the same even in the case of a local newspaper here in India. Not only that, news channels, even  in regional languages, have day long commemoration programs and are covering it as if for a national hero. Wonder whether any other person, let alone a sport personality, has received such an adulation in the recent past or has a chance in the future. Whether or not you see him as GOAT, it is undeniable that his influence on the world is unmatched. 
