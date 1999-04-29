« previous next »
Maradona 1960-2020

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on November 25, 2020, 04:36:44 PM
George Best and Maradona - November 25th both of them..

and Fidel Castro, who he admired and had a tattoo of him.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
'BBC Documentary - 'When Lineker met Maradona'':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AAyNTx6xefM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AAyNTx6xefM</a>



and the HBO 2019 doc on Maradona...

https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/11/25/diego-maradona-documentary

https://putlockers.fm/watch/VdPVYQKx-diego-maradona.html

https://ww3.123movies.domains/movie/diego-maradona/oQwfx3m9/9Haqf8lX
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
2nd best player of all time imo (pele is my first fyi), but for pure natural talent with a football at his feet - unrivalled, i've no doubt whatsoever about that

younger fans may wonder is it just nolstagia, surely they've seen the best of all time in ronaldo and messi in this modern era with their record breaking stats - all i can say is imagine messi in a stronger body, even better balanced, even better ball control in an era when defenders literally kicked the living shit out of you on pitches that were mudbaths compared to the 'snooker table' pitches of today, and you just start to get an idea how unique and exceptional a talent maradonna was

rip
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Golyo on November 25, 2020, 09:05:42 PM
It's a nice tribute from Manu Chao:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RM9JWCVG4v4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RM9JWCVG4v4</a>

    8)    :wave

Pimpinela & Maradona:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-ZzC_k4I8qo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-ZzC_k4I8qo</a>

Bersuit Vergarabat & Maradona:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qzxn85zX2aE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qzxn85zX2aE</a>

Los Piojos:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VRu0tB1bKfc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VRu0tB1bKfc</a>

Mano Negra:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3CUnwPgopIk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3CUnwPgopIk</a>

Charly Garcia & Claudio Gabis:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q6x0DWpOGN8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q6x0DWpOGN8</a>

Las Pastillas del Abuelo:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LLawlrInno8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LLawlrInno8</a>

Andres Calamaro:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9iDWAEqQM_I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9iDWAEqQM_I</a>

Rodrigo:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EAk-l1VHzBw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EAk-l1VHzBw</a>
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
That second clip is hilarious by the way! At the end, I could not count the panties he caught and sniffed.      :lickin
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Azteca Stadium.


Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quite a few people in this thread have posted about his larger than life personality and how his genius transcended sport. It's hard to disagree with that when the front pages of the biggest newspapers in a cricket-mad country like India carry the news and obituary celebrating the life of the genius.

Although I wasn't born during '86 World Cup I watched many videos of him while growing up. Two have always stuck in my memory: his hazy run against England and slotting it home to give Argentina a 2-0 lead and second, the video of him dribbling during warm-up to the music in the stadium.

The image of him hoisted by his teammates, holding the World Cup trophy aloft in '86 will always remain etched in my memory.

Rest in peace, you mad genius.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Billy The Kid on November 25, 2020, 10:22:54 PM
Poor taste dude. If that's your take on Maradona then you're obviously not much good at looking at things in context. Sure, he wasn't an angel, but look at what he was born into. Look at the environment he grew up in. Add to that the rapidity at which he shot to fame, how young he was when it happened, and the trappings that must have came with it all. He was arguably the most famous sportsman in the world before he hit his mid 20's. Does it really surprise you that he went off the rails in the way that he did?

For me, that's why he's a hero and why so many people love him. Human beings are flawed by nature. There's a fuck up inside all of us. We've all done things we're not proud of and have all fallen short of societal ideals in some way shape or form. That's why a lot of people don't relate to the squeaky clean whiter than white type figures that sporting institutions hold up as role models. Sure, those guys tick all the politically correct boxes, but there's very little about them that's actually relatable 

Maradona was to football what Tony Montana was to film, what Razor Ramon was to wrestling, what Mike Tyson was to boxing, what Ronnie is to snooker. A genius, who was just as mesmerising for his talents as he was for his villainy. A bad guy who was cooler than the good guys. A rogue who brought out the inner rebel that secretly lives in all of us. The fact that he just happened to be the best player to ever put on a pair of boots made it all the more enthralling to witness. To hate on Diego Maradona because he liked a drink and a few cheeky lines is to hate on both football and life itself.

RIP Diego!

 
Spot on this
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 25, 2020, 07:59:09 PM
It is a great photo, but you could take the same photo of any footballer receiving the ball from a short free kick.
I think the beauty of that photo is how the Belgian players looked against him.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
RIP football legend
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 06:18:39 AM
I think the beauty of that photo is how the Belgian players looked against him.

And the goals he scored in that game. I assume its the semi final in 86?
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 06:38:36 AM
And the goals he scored in that game. I assume its the semi final in 86?
No. Thats 1982 World Cup ... opening game
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
AFA:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lZ9iedaBfb8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lZ9iedaBfb8</a>

Boca Juniors:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HWrakrNLeug" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HWrakrNLeug</a>

Newell's Old Boys:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8_mJdc3sKlE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8_mJdc3sKlE</a>
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 03:07:27 AM
Andres Calamaro:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9iDWAEqQM_I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9iDWAEqQM_I</a>
The Off the Ball radio show in Ireland have used this as their closing theme for almost 20 years now.

Looked up the lyrics today and they made me sad all over again
Quote
Diego Armando estamos esperando que vuelvas
Siempre te vamos a querer
Por las alegrías que le das al pueblo
Y por tu arte también

Diego Armando we are waiting for you to come back
We will always love you
For the joys that you give to the people
And for your art too
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Billy The Kid on November 25, 2020, 10:22:54 PM
Poor taste dude. If that's your take on Maradona then you're obviously not much good at looking at things in context. Sure, he wasn't an angel, but look at what he was born into. Look at the environment he grew up in. Add to that the rapidity at which he shot to fame, how young he was when it happened, and the trappings that must have came with it all. He was arguably the most famous sportsman in the world before he hit his mid 20's. Does it really surprise you that he went off the rails in the way that he did?

For me, that's why he's a hero and why so many people love him. Human beings are flawed by nature. There's a fuck up inside all of us. We've all done things we're not proud of and have all fallen short of societal ideals in some way shape or form. That's why a lot of people don't relate to the squeaky clean whiter than white type figures that sporting institutions hold up as role models. Sure, those guys tick all the politically correct boxes, but there's very little about them that's actually relatable 

Maradona was to football what Tony Montana was to film, what Razor Ramon was to wrestling, what Mike Tyson was to boxing, what Ronnie is to snooker. A genius, who was just as mesmerising for his talents as he was for his villainy. A bad guy who was cooler than the good guys. A rogue who brought out the inner rebel that secretly lives in all of us. The fact that he just happened to be the best player to ever put on a pair of boots made it all the more enthralling to witness. To hate on Diego Maradona because he liked a drink and a few cheeky lines is to hate on both football and life itself.

RIP Diego!

 

Well said
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Pele's tweet  :)

Quote
What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
LIVE from Casa Rosada, coppers already outnumbered.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wHn1_QVoXGM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wHn1_QVoXGM</a>
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Grew up idolising him and John Barnes even though i have no memory in real time of seeing them even close to their prime.

He was football.

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Billy The Kid on November 25, 2020, 10:22:54 PM
Poor taste dude. If that's your take on Maradona then you're obviously not much good at looking at things in context. Sure, he wasn't an angel, but look at what he was born into. Look at the environment he grew up in. Add to that the rapidity at which he shot to fame, how young he was when it happened, and the trappings that must have came with it all. He was arguably the most famous sportsman in the world before he hit his mid 20's. Does it really surprise you that he went off the rails in the way that he did?

For me, that's why he's a hero and why so many people love him. Human beings are flawed by nature. There's a fuck up inside all of us. We've all done things we're not proud of and have all fallen short of societal ideals in some way shape or form. That's why a lot of people don't relate to the squeaky clean whiter than white type figures that sporting institutions hold up as role models. Sure, those guys tick all the politically correct boxes, but there's very little about them that's actually relatable 

Maradona was to football what Tony Montana was to film, what Razor Ramon was to wrestling, what Mike Tyson was to boxing, what Ronnie is to snooker. A genius, who was just as mesmerising for his talents as he was for his villainy. A bad guy who was cooler than the good guys. A rogue who brought out the inner rebel that secretly lives in all of us. The fact that he just happened to be the best player to ever put on a pair of boots made it all the more enthralling to witness. To hate on Diego Maradona because he liked a drink and a few cheeky lines is to hate on both football and life itself.

RIP Diego!

 

Spot on. Absolutely this.

RIP Diego. The greatest of all time.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: AndyInVA on November 25, 2020, 08:27:55 PM
Couldnt agree more.

Gifted as he was with a staggering second goal against England, Im that generation and my own mindset was then that I could never respect him again. Gifted footballer, but a disgrace on the field and more so off it.

Terrible opinion this to be fair.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 02:10:09 AM
Thought this (and your subsequent post about Messi) was interesting. Personally I would pick out Pele, Maradona, Cruyff and Best as the four players where when I watch back the footage it looks like they are playing a different sport to everyone else on the pitch. When I see that footage it stirs the artistic/romantic side of me in terms of the beauty we are capable of producing as humans.

I think Messi is a wonderful player and by far the best I've seen play 'live'. Some of the stuff he does is breath-taking. But for me when I watch him play it feels more like a 'sporting' experience in terms of pushing the boundaries of modern top-level competition. It's great but it just feels like a level below in terms of how it engages those 'deeper feelings'. To be clear I think that it maybe says more about how football has evolved than it does about Messi.

Good post, but we all have to remember no one can ever decide who is the greatest ever player. We can all have our own opinion as to who we think that player is, but there is no definitive view its all very subjective. I would agree with your choice above over who are the best, but how anyone defines the best ever from that group is unclear.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Great post by Billy The Kid

Irvine Welsh tweeted this out last night

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wYbd4S-fbwc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wYbd4S-fbwc</a>
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Boca Juniors turned off all the lights in their stadium apart from one...Maradona's VIP box.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Fans outside Napoli's ground tonight.

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 25, 2020, 07:59:09 PM
It is a great photo, but you could take the same photo of any footballer receiving the ball from a short free kick.
That's true, but those photos wouldn't be iconic several decades later. What makes it great is that Maradona's in it, and it tells a little bit of the story about him as a player, and his 'I'll beat all of you on my own if I have to' attitude. Which he often did.

Regardless of the context, you can imagine him taking those 6 players on. The way he's poised on the ball with his trademark left foot (whilst they're all completely focused on him) is why the picture endures. It's the thought of what might happen next when Maradona has the ball.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
A tribute to Diego Maradona
Max Rushden is joined by Barry Glendenning, Jonathan Wilson, Philippe Auclair, Marcela Mora y Araujo and Asif Kapadia to celebrate the life of Diego Maradona, the footballing genius who died on Wednesday aged 60
https://www.theguardian.com/football/audio/2020/nov/26/a-tribute-to-diego-maradona-football-weekly-podcast

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
    :'(


Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Shame that rag is on there or that would be a great pic.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
The best sports journalist in Scandinavia; Erik Niva - does his piece.. The translation doesn't do him justice, but still..

"Here you have a football. Most people pump it full of air. Diego Maradona filled it with meaning, with color, with genius and madness, with indomitable struggle and enchanting magic. He's gone now.
Football just looks like a football again.
Was he the best of all time?
Honestly, I hardly care. That's not the most important thing to me.
It is often teased about how football is about winning titles, but that is simply not true.
Not my football. My football is about bringing people closer together, about togetherness and community. About creating joy, pride and hope, especially where things like that are otherwise hard to find. Titles are the means, not the end.
Diego Maradona won the World Cup. Diego Maradona won Serie A.There are very many football players who have done that, even though there is hardly anyone who has been as close to actually winning them on their own.
But the dents themselves, the titles themselves? They did not make him unique. It was who he won the titles with, the times when he did it - and what he made them mean.
He never became one of them
No one has ever made football an act of resistance and an act of restoration in the same way as Diego Maradona. When Argentina won the World Cup in 1986, it was only a few years after the humiliating defeat in the war over the Malvinas Islands, that which was about to destroy the self-image of a hard-pressed people.The quarter-final against England was not a football match, it was a single major national catharsis.

When Napoli then lifted the Serie A shield the following year, it did not mean that a light blue sports club won a competition. It meant the restoration, redemption and liberation of all the oppressed, humiliated, mocked southern Italy.

Diego Maradona knew all this. He understood it, he valued it - and he played his football for a reason and for a purpose.

Today, many of us look at hypercommercialized elite football with increasingly dual feelings, which have a hard time reconciling with how what was once created by the people is now hijacked by industry.

This transformation coincided with the culmination of Diego Maradona's career, yet he never became the type of footballer who let the market rule either his heart or his ball shoes.

He never changed sides. He never became one of them.

Over time, he became increasingly lost, making increasingly difficult decisions at an ever-increasing cost to both himself and his loved ones.

Yet he always remained both forgiven and loved, as an eternal thank you for the football he played and the matches he fought. He was human - so very human - and he was vulnerable, defective and marginalized rather than mechanical, robotic and indestructible.

They used to call  Garrincha "Alegria do Povo", Portuguese for "People's joy". There was nothing wrong with that, but where Garrincha remained local, Diego Maradona was global.

He was Argentinas, he was Naples - but he was also a leader of the poor, the forgotten and the marginalized throughout the Third World.

That's how I mainly remember him. And that's why the whole football round planet is crying tonight.

Was he the best of all time?

Maybe maybe not. It is possible to argue for both him and Pelé and Leo Messi - but it would still be to miss the point itself.

Diego Maradona was the greatest. Diego Maradona was most important. Diego Maradona meant more to more people than any other athlete has ever done.

No one has done what he did with a football, and then I do not write about the dribbles, deep passes or free kicks. I am referring to the primordial power itself, the ability to actually change the world with a pair of studded shoes on my feet.
That power was so strong in Diego Maradona that he never managed to channel it within himself - instead, he passed it on to the masses who made it his own.

Maybe they will forget some of the goals he scored. Maybe they were too young to experience them at all. Yet they will never forget the feeling, the strength, and the joy he gave them.

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
New and ongoing in Plaza de Mayo.


Milik commissioned this mural in 2017.


An oldie.

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Brilliant piece from Jorge Valdano:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/nov/26/maradona-the-footballer-had-no-flaws-maradona-the-man-was-a-victim
Maradona the footballer had no flaws; Maradona the man was a victim

'The virtuosity he reached with the ball, so admired by us all, was taken to the game itself, his understanding such that he made a habit of perfection. He had the peripheral vision of an owl; the elegant nobility of a magician performing an illusion that tricks everyone; the power of a 4x4 to pull away, escaping; flawless passing to combine with teammates; lethal shooting, and a Napoleonic personality with which to go into the greatest battles.

Nowhere was he as happy as on the pitch, where he had a date with his true love: the ball. And yet, out there he also had the ability to dominate the stage, as if he did not feel part of the team, but unique, alone. More like a rock star sending the crowd wild than a footballer. That self-assurance he had with the ball, that abusive superiority over it, dominance, became part of his mentality, forging him until that dark day when the personality became bigger than the person. He was different, he felt different, he behaved differently.

Somewhere in that reflection, two ideas formed that, misunderstood, may offend and which must be clarified. First, when I suggested that he was more singer, more star, than footballer. It is an image that aims to exalt the soloist, there in the spotlight, never to diminish the footballer. He lived and died with a footballers soul. Second, his status as a soloist, an individual: he stood out from the team, shining with an incomparable light of his own, but not only did he feel part of the team, he was also generous with his teammates, committed to them. The happiness he felt on the pitch became solidarity, making him brave, talented to the point of exhibitionism and as competitive as a starving man. That is why I am convinced that just being able to tread that 100 x 70-metre carpet of grass, and do so gloriously, made life worthwhile for him.'
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Tried to find the documentary on Netflix that's been mentioned a few times on here, don't think it's available. Could anybody kindly share details or confirm its now gone.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:12:59 PM
Shame that rag is on there or that would be a great pic.

I APOLOGIZE did not notice! If (an art vandeley) can fix it, it would be appreciated! I want a print for my daughter to inspire her w/ her  left cracking foot!
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: pazcom on Today at 12:21:29 AM
Tried to find the documentary on Netflix that's been mentioned a few times on here, don't think it's available. Could anybody kindly share details or confirm its now gone.
It's on All 4 or whatever the channel 4 catch-up service is called.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: pazcom on Today at 12:21:29 AM
Tried to find the documentary on Netflix that's been mentioned a few times on here, don't think it's available. Could anybody kindly share details or confirm its now gone.

Try these mate:

https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/11/25/diego-maradona-documentary

https://putlockers.fm/watch/VdPVYQKx-diego-maradona.html

https://ww3.123movies.domains/movie/diego-maradona/oQwfx3m9/9Haqf8lX


And as Ray K says above, it is also on All 4 / Channel 4 's online catch-up service



Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:37:48 PM
Fans outside Napoli's ground tonight.



A cracking 1 minute video here to go with that stunning image mate - https://twitter.com/elchiringuitotv/status/1332075697460957185

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 10:11:37 PM
    :'(


One of those back covers is from the Shitrag mate, I only know this as I saw it sitting in my work canteen earlier.
