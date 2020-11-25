Quite a few people in this thread have posted about his larger than life personality and how his genius transcended sport. It's hard to disagree with that when the front pages of the biggest newspapers in a cricket-mad country like India carry the news and obituary celebrating the life of the genius.



Although I wasn't born during '86 World Cup I watched many videos of him while growing up. Two have always stuck in my memory: his hazy run against England and slotting it home to give Argentina a 2-0 lead and second, the video of him dribbling during warm-up to the music in the stadium.



The image of him hoisted by his teammates, holding the World Cup trophy aloft in '86 will always remain etched in my memory.



Rest in peace, you mad genius.