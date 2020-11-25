« previous next »
Author Topic: Maradona 1960-2020  (Read 61525 times)

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 04:36:44 PM
George Best and Maradona - November 25th both of them..

and Fidel Castro, who he admired and had a tattoo of him.
Offline oojason

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
'BBC Documentary - 'When Lineker met Maradona'':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AAyNTx6xefM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AAyNTx6xefM</a>



and the HBO 2019 doc on Maradona...

https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/11/25/diego-maradona-documentary

https://putlockers.fm/watch/VdPVYQKx-diego-maradona.html

https://ww3.123movies.domains/movie/diego-maradona/oQwfx3m9/9Haqf8lX
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online Armand9

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
2nd best player of all time imo (pele is my first fyi), but for pure natural talent with a football at his feet - unrivalled, i've no doubt whatsoever about that

younger fans may wonder is it just nolstagia, surely they've seen the best of all time in ronaldo and messi in this modern era with their record breaking stats - all i can say is imagine messi in a stronger body, even better balanced, even better ball control in an era when defenders literally kicked the living shit out of you on pitches that were mudbaths compared to the 'snooker table' pitches of today, and you just start to get an idea how unique and exceptional a talent maradonna was

rip
Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 09:05:42 PM
It's a nice tribute from Manu Chao:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RM9JWCVG4v4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RM9JWCVG4v4</a>

Pimpinela & Maradona:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-ZzC_k4I8qo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-ZzC_k4I8qo</a>

Bersuit Vergarabat & Maradona:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qzxn85zX2aE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qzxn85zX2aE</a>

Los Piojos:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VRu0tB1bKfc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VRu0tB1bKfc</a>

Mano Negra:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3CUnwPgopIk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3CUnwPgopIk</a>

Charly Garcia & Claudio Gabis:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q6x0DWpOGN8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q6x0DWpOGN8</a>

Las Pastillas del Abuelo:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LLawlrInno8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LLawlrInno8</a>

Andres Calamaro:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9iDWAEqQM_I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9iDWAEqQM_I</a>

Rodrigo:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EAk-l1VHzBw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EAk-l1VHzBw</a>
Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
That second clip is hilarious by the way! At the end, I could not count the panties he caught and sniffed.      :lickin
Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Azteca Stadium.


Offline kloppismydad

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quite a few people in this thread have posted about his larger than life personality and how his genius transcended sport. It's hard to disagree with that when the front pages of the biggest newspapers in a cricket-mad country like India carry the news and obituary celebrating the life of the genius.

Although I wasn't born during '86 World Cup I watched many videos of him while growing up. Two have always stuck in my memory: his hazy run against England and slotting it home to give Argentina a 2-0 lead and second, the video of him dribbling during warm-up to the music in the stadium.

The image of him hoisted by his teammates, holding the World Cup trophy aloft in '86 will always remain etched in my memory.

Rest in peace, you mad genius.
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:22:54 PM
Poor taste dude. If that's your take on Maradona then you're obviously not much good at looking at things in context. Sure, he wasn't an angel, but look at what he was born into. Look at the environment he grew up in. Add to that the rapidity at which he shot to fame, how young he was when it happened, and the trappings that must have came with it all. He was arguably the most famous sportsman in the world before he hit his mid 20's. Does it really surprise you that he went off the rails in the way that he did?

For me, that's why he's a hero and why so many people love him. Human beings are flawed by nature. There's a fuck up inside all of us. We've all done things we're not proud of and have all fallen short of societal ideals in some way shape or form. That's why a lot of people don't relate to the squeaky clean whiter than white type figures that sporting institutions hold up as role models. Sure, those guys tick all the politically correct boxes, but there's very little about them that's actually relatable 

Maradona was to football what Tony Montana was to film, what Razor Ramon was to wrestling, what Mike Tyson was to boxing, what Ronnie is to snooker. A genius, who was just as mesmerising for his talents as he was for his villainy. A bad guy who was cooler than the good guys. A rogue who brought out the inner rebel that secretly lives in all of us. The fact that he just happened to be the best player to ever put on a pair of boots made it all the more enthralling to witness. To hate on Diego Maradona because he liked a drink and a few cheeky lines is to hate on both football and life itself.

RIP Diego!

 
Spot on this
