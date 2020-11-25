« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: Maradona 1960-2020  (Read 61333 times)

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,842
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #880 on: Today at 02:24:05 AM »

Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Yesterday at 04:36:44 PM
George Best and Maradona - November 25th both of them..

and Fidel Castro, who he admired and had a tattoo of him.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,589
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #881 on: Today at 02:30:16 AM »

'BBC Documentary - 'When Lineker met Maradona'':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/AAyNTx6xefM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/AAyNTx6xefM</a>



and the HBO 2019 doc on Maradona...

https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/11/25/diego-maradona-documentary

https://putlockers.fm/watch/VdPVYQKx-diego-maradona.html

https://ww3.123movies.domains/movie/diego-maradona/oQwfx3m9/9Haqf8lX
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online Armand9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,935
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #882 on: Today at 03:01:56 AM »
2nd best player of all time imo (pele is my first fyi), but for pure natural talent with a football at his feet - unrivalled, i've no doubt whatsoever about that

younger fans may wonder is it just nolstagia, surely they've seen the best of all time in ronaldo and messi in this modern era with their record breaking stats - all i can say is imagine messi in a stronger body, even better balanced, even better ball control in an era when defenders literally kicked the living shit out of you on pitches that were mudbaths compared to the 'snooker table' pitches of today, and you just start to get an idea how unique and exceptional a talent maradonna was

rip
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,842
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
« Reply #883 on: Today at 03:07:27 AM »

Quote from: Golyo on Yesterday at 09:05:42 PM
It's a nice tribute from Manu Chao:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RM9JWCVG4v4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RM9JWCVG4v4</a>

    8)    :wave

Pimpinela & Maradona:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-ZzC_k4I8qo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-ZzC_k4I8qo</a>

Bersuit Vergarabat & Maradona:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qzxn85zX2aE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qzxn85zX2aE</a>

Los Piojos:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VRu0tB1bKfc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VRu0tB1bKfc</a>

Mano Negra:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3CUnwPgopIk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3CUnwPgopIk</a>

Charly Garcia & Claudio Gabis:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q6x0DWpOGN8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q6x0DWpOGN8</a>

Las Pastillas del Abuelo:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LLawlrInno8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LLawlrInno8</a>

Andres Calamaro:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9iDWAEqQM_I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9iDWAEqQM_I</a>

Rodrigo:
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/EAk-l1VHzBw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/EAk-l1VHzBw</a>
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 