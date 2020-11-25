2nd best player of all time imo (pele is my first fyi), but for pure natural talent with a football at his feet - unrivalled, i've no doubt whatsoever about that



younger fans may wonder is it just nolstagia, surely they've seen the best of all time in ronaldo and messi in this modern era with their record breaking stats - all i can say is imagine messi in a stronger body, even better balanced, even better ball control in an era when defenders literally kicked the living shit out of you on pitches that were mudbaths compared to the 'snooker table' pitches of today, and you just start to get an idea how unique and exceptional a talent maradonna was



rip