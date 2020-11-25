GOATS are supposed to roll models on and off the field as well as great at their chosen sport.





I will just leave it at that.



Poor taste dude. If that's your take on Maradona then you're obviously not much good at looking at things in context. Sure, he wasn't an angel, but look at what he was born into. Look at the environment he grew up in. Add to that the rapidity at which he shot to fame, how young he was when it happened, and the trappings that must have came with it all. He was arguably the most famous sportsman in the world before he hit his mid 20's. Does it really surprise you that he went off the rails in the way that he did?For me, that's why he's a hero and why so many people love him. Human beings are flawed by nature. There's a fuck up inside all of us. We've all done things we're not proud of and have all fallen short of societal ideals in some way shape or form. That's why a lot of people don't relate to the squeaky clean whiter than white type figures that sporting institutions hold up as role models. Sure, those guys tick all the politically correct boxes, but there's very little about them that's actually relatableMaradona was to football what Tony Montana was to film, what Razor Ramon was to wrestling, what Mike Tyson was to boxing, what Ronnie is to snooker. A genius, who was just as mesmerising for his talents as he was for his villainy. A bad guy who was cooler than the good guys. A rogue who brought out the inner rebel that secretly lives in all of us. The fact that he just happened to be the best player to ever put on a pair of boots made it all the more enthralling to witness. To hate on Diego Maradona because he liked a drink and a few cheeky lines is to hate on both football and life itself.RIP Diego!