Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:08:44 PM
You don't need a hypothetical here.
Jack Charlton punched a ball off the line in a World Cup semi. Nobby Stiles kicked Eusebio off the pitch in that game. Both (rightly) hailed as heroes in England when they passed away.

Pair of pricks (in a playing sense). I hate the national team so was absolutely made up when Diego punched it in.

And Jack Charlton. Remember that soft twat saying foreigners shouldnt manage national teams. Ill just remind you that English born Charlton managed the Republic of Ireland.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Saw this posted elsewhere. This was Maradona overlooking Hope Street in Glasgow in 1979. Later that day he would score his first goal for Argentina.



RIP to a legend.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Best player I've ever watched.
RIP Diego.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 06:46:13 PM
If anyone knows of somewhere I could watch the Maradona film I'd appreciate the link! Sure Channel 4 will stick it on again in the very near future now to be fair.
They have. Its back on More 4 already according to my TV guide on Sky
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 08:27:55 PM
Couldnt agree more.

Gifted as he was with a staggering second goal against England, Im that generation and my own mindset was then that I could never respect him again. Gifted footballer, but a disgrace on the field and more so off it.

What do you think of Jan Molby and Emlyn Hughes ?
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 09:56:55 PM
They have. Its back on More 4 already according to my TV guide on Sky
Yep, 1.15am tonight.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Lived his short life to the full. RIP
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
The greatest footballing flawed genius.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:03:25 PM
GOATS are supposed to roll models on and off the field as well as great at their chosen sport.


I will just leave it at that.

Poor taste dude. If that's your take on Maradona then you're obviously not much good at looking at things in context. Sure, he wasn't an angel, but look at what he was born into. Look at the environment he grew up in. Add to that the rapidity at which he shot to fame, how young he was when it happened, and the trappings that must have came with it all. He was arguably the most famous sportsman in the world before he hit his mid 20's. Does it really surprise you that he went off the rails in the way that he did?

For me, that's why he's a hero and why so many people love him. Human beings are flawed by nature. There's a fuck up inside all of us. We've all done things we're not proud of and have all fallen short of societal ideals in some way shape or form. That's why a lot of people don't relate to the squeaky clean whiter than white type figures that sporting institutions hold up as role models. Sure, those guys tick all the politically correct boxes, but there's very little about them that's actually relatable 

Maradona was to football what Tony Montana was to film, what Razor Ramon was to wrestling, what Mike Tyson was to boxing, what Ronnie is to snooker. A genius, who was just as mesmerising for his talents as he was for his villainy. A bad guy who was cooler than the good guys. A rogue who brought out the inner rebel that secretly lives in all of us. The fact that he just happened to be the best player to ever put on a pair of boots made it all the more enthralling to witness. To hate on Diego Maradona because he liked a drink and a few cheeky lines is to hate on both football and life itself.

RIP Diego!

   
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
RIP to the greatest imo

always thought he would die relatively young but still a shock.

sad that a couple of players from the first world cup i really remember are dead now. 1994 world cup Escobar, Foe, Ingesson, Yekini, Ivanov and now Diego
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 04:36:14 PM
Quite simply put, the most talented player with the ball at his feet the world has ever seen.

Such a shame that his off-field life dominates his story. Absolute genius.

Couldnt have put it any better.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Sad news. Outrageously talented, complex and intriguing personality. Many years ago I read his book called El Diego. I would highly recommend it. One thing that came across more than anything was how emotional of a person he was.
RIP. Legend
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Marcela Mora y Araujo in the Guardian

Quote
Diego Maradona: the achingly human superstar who embodied Argentina[/b]

Maradona was a perfect representation of the human ability to be contradictory, to convey ugly and beautiful at once

A man of genius is unbearable, unless he possesses at least two things besides: gratitude and purity  Friedrich Nietzsche, on love, perseverance, and moving beyond good v evil.

Diego Maradona said that when youve been to the moon and back, things get difficult. You become addicted to the moon and its not always possible to come back down.

Maradona turned 60 on 30 October and the tributes that poured in from every corner of the globe, from special editions to personal reminiscences, felt a little bit like a celebration of a life that was almost over.

He had made a brief appearance on his birthday at the club he was managing, Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata, a sad image as a very overweight, slow-walking, slurry‑speeched figure struggled to walk unaided and was incapable of grabbing a gift offered to him  like the grasp he once had was no longer there.


The way he is being paraded is an almost zoological exhibition, someone pointed out and as if to echo the emotion a close contact uttered just a few hours after his death was confirmed: Better this way. It was too painful to watch his decline.

Maradona was born and raised in Villa Fiorito, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, and his ability with the ball was so evident from a young age that he became used to TV cameras, interviews and the limelight from very early on.

Dropped for the 1978 World Cup squad after playing a few of the qualifiers, the young Maradona often spoke of that exclusion as the first important frustration that would shape his life. But the following year he won the Youth World Cup and several generations of his fellow nationals grew up with him, watching him play. Nobody told us about him; he was just there. We saw his moves and his plays unfold before our very eyes.


Its difficult to convey how or why that sharing a nationality with an icon turns into such a big deal. Why claiming him as ours by virtue of being born in the same country is such a strong glue for notions of identity, cultural and sporting, but Maradona became an emblem of Argentinianess, more so than other sports stars or celebrities.


Gifted, without question, and a genius by any definition of the concept, Maradona developed an almost superhuman ability to do with the ball what great artists do with a paintbrush, composers with music. The Argentinian writer Juan Sasturain said: He is an artist, because where there is nothing, he creates something.

From a very young age he was on TV displaying keepy-uppy skills and sharing his dream to win a World Cup, to play for Argentina. Some clips have become incredibly famous; some are archived among the many reels of his every waking moment that seem to exist. His entire life was played out on full view of the adoring public, courtesy of the media who, as legendary commentator Victor Hugo Morales said on Wednesday, saw in Maradona a selling machine.

His private birthday parties would be broadcast live; his disputes with his partners filmed on phones and leaked. When children born out of wedlock were proven to be his, chat shows were devoted to discussing the issue.


He confronted his demons publicly, openly talking about his addictions, his recreational substance abuse and the prescribed pharmaceuticals that accompanied him everywhere he went. Diegos medication was always a large sports bag, guarded by his entourage of the day almost as carefully as the man himself.


Im 45 years old and Im alive, he had pronounced on 30 October 2005, at an event I was privileged to attend. He spoke from a stage at this exclusive party, an extravaganza peppered with football stars of the day and worldwide celebrities among several hundred of his closest friends. His utterance was cheered by spontaneous gasps of delight, the whole room chanting as if celebrating a goal, for by then he had already been dodging death as if he were dribbling past opponents on a pitch.

The ensuing 15 years saw him not just survive, but honour life, as the song goes. He had been close to death through excessive consumption of pizza and champagne; endured a stomach stapling operation; had seen psychiatric lows of epic proportions and time and time again risen like a phoenix to reinvent himself, live life fully, and continue to delight.


Whether a TV show like no other or managing Argentina in South Africa 2010  again, a task no one believed him capable of but through which he turned into the darling of the world media, with the New York Times publishing an apology for having disbelieved him  Maradona seemed to be capable of not dying, regularly.


You have defeated your shadows, the Uruguayan poet Mario de Benedetti wrote about him, when he seemed to be at deaths door giving way to candlelit vigils and mass prayers round the world.

His gift as a broker of emotions, his artistry in the most noble and revered of games, was his route to becoming a household name like no other. Polls repeatedly found him to be the most famous man in the world or his goal against England (the second one) in 1986, the best goal in the world.

It is a very Argentinian trait to claim the most something in the world; and in this sense Maradona was truly representative of his country, but his appeal was universal. Beyond any doubt, he was recognised and gracefully received everywhere he went.

As his legendary status grew, his human side  so flawed, so painfully angry and confrontational, so complicated  appeared to morph into an ever increasing grotesqueness.


People would talk about a brilliance with his feet that he lacked with his mind, but I would contest that. Diego Maradona was one of the most intelligent and astute beings to have graced the game. He was a perfect embodiment of the human ability to be contradictory, to do and convey ugly and beautiful at once, good and evil in the same stroke. His celebrity was not separate from his private self  he was achingly human in every way, yet a superstar at all times.


Often regarded as a prima donna for turning up late to training, he was extremely hard working. In his own terms. César Menotti always said Maradona would stay at training longer than anyone else and practice what he felt he was weak at over and over until he mastered it.

It is true he would sleep at odd hours and perhaps expected the world to keep up with his pace. Perhaps finally we can say that he can rest  hush now. Diegos sleeping.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Billy the Kid with an exceptional post there!

The only thing I'll add is that what makes Maradona so special was his addiction - to the game and the ball! He was in love with it clearly - commanding it to do whatever he wanted during a period in the game where thuggish tackles, much less skilled and more physical play was not only allowed but celebrated.

It was his 59 body, his mind, his technical skills and his desire to confront a challenge that made him special - until then Im not sure there was a player who could lift his entire team (draw two, three four and five players to ball) which made his teammates so much more dangerous.

Hes had three careers within his playing duration - emergence, explosion and maturity - and each one is remarkable for his ability to take brutal punishment and overcome that in the middle of the park to find ways to win...

For me, this is the difference between him and Messi (Similar in size, both geniuses with the ball technically, but Diego played during a time where he would get kicked 10 times with studs up a game by bigger stronger players to only get up and go again, often unlocking a defense with his team

The off the field stuff is much less important to me - he needed to fill his soccer addiction with other things - same as Hendrix, Jim Morrison or Presley.  Diego was an artist on the pitch and from a working class background - a lot to admire in his journey
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:59:28 PM
Marcela Mora y Araujo in the Guardian


I was just going to post this.

An amazing read. Recommended for all.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote
Stadio San Paolo in Naples will officially be re-named in honour of Diego Armando Maradona
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
"Messi scores a goal and celebrates. Cristiano scores a goal and poses like he's in a shampoo commercial."   Maradona

"Even if I played for a million years, I'd never come close to Maradona. Not that I'd want to anyway. He's the greatest there's ever been." Messi
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:22:54 PM
Poor taste dude. If that's your take on Maradona then you're obviously not much good at looking at things in context. Sure, he wasn't an angel, but look at what he was born into. Look at the environment he grew up in. Add to that the rapidity at which he shot to fame, how young he was when it happened, and the trappings that must have came with it all. He was arguably the most famous sportsman in the world before he hit his mid 20's. Does it really surprise you that he went off the rails in the way that he did?

For me, that's why he's a hero and why so many people love him. Human beings are flawed by nature. There's a fuck up inside all of us. We've all done things we're not proud of and have all fallen short of societal ideals in some way shape or form. That's why a lot of people don't relate to the squeaky clean whiter than white type figures that sporting institutions hold up as role models. Sure, those guys tick all the politically correct boxes, but there's very little about them that's actually relatable 

Maradona was to football what Tony Montana was to film, what Razor Ramon was to wrestling, what Mike Tyson was to boxing, what Ronnie is to snooker. A genius, who was just as mesmerising for his talents as he was for his villainy. A bad guy who was cooler than the good guys. A rogue who brought out the inner rebel that secretly lives in all of us. The fact that he just happened to be the best player to ever put on a pair of boots made it all the more enthralling to witness. To hate on Diego Maradona because he liked a drink and a few cheeky lines is to hate on both football and life itself.

RIP Diego!

   


Great post

As I wrote on the first page of this thread for me the greatest ever without doubt

He who walks in his shoes
If Id had his talent then add the money, adulation, fame , temptation coming from extreme poverty I think most of us would  have ended up a wreck in a gutter from over indulgence

Flawed genius but I liked the little rascal

People go on about the  Hand of God  piss poor refereeing should have spotted that and it would of become a tiny footnote in World Cup history

RIP Diego

Re: Maradona 1960-2020
people forget that the England defenders pretty much kicked the shit out of maradona in that game. if you watch the game, it was clear that they intended to kick him out of the game. could call that cheating too i suppose. the hand of god goal and the greatest goal in world cup history was the perfect response.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
^ lovely image of the stadium Samie, it's very moving  :'(


And great photo Elmo of a young Diego starting his journey, and a fantastic obituary in the Guardian - thanks Ray K for posting and Billy and TisnotD for those great posts too.

Thanks for the memories Diego you utter genius  :champ




Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Didnt see or hear about this earlier but still a shock if not exactly a surprise given the high post-op risk of his recent neurosurgery. More than used up a fair few lives it has to be acknowledged and such a divisive character given the off the field shite and personal battles, but still, a preternatural talent and global icon of the sport.

Likewise also a shock but not surprise to see some sections of English media still bitter and cuntish. The Telegraphs obituary doesnt waste much of their first paragraph before getting the digs in...

Diego Maradona, who has died following a cardiac arrest aged 60, was the most talented footballer of the 1980s, and in the estimation of many the most dominant player to have emerged since Pele; in a career never lacking in drama, he also proved himself a liar, a cheat and an egomaniac....
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:22:54 PM
Poor taste dude. If that's your take on Maradona then you're obviously not much good at looking at things in context. Sure, he wasn't an angel, but look at what he was born into. Look at the environment he grew up in. Add to that the rapidity at which he shot to fame, how young he was when it happened, and the trappings that must have came with it all. He was arguably the most famous sportsman in the world before he hit his mid 20's. Does it really surprise you that he went off the rails in the way that he did?

For me, that's why he's a hero and why so many people love him. Human beings are flawed by nature. There's a fuck up inside all of us. We've all done things we're not proud of and have all fallen short of societal ideals in some way shape or form. That's why a lot of people don't relate to the squeaky clean whiter than white type figures that sporting institutions hold up as role models. Sure, those guys tick all the politically correct boxes, but there's very little about them that's actually relatable 

Maradona was to football what Tony Montana was to film, what Razor Ramon was to wrestling, what Mike Tyson was to boxing, what Ronnie is to snooker. A genius, who was just as mesmerising for his talents as he was for his villainy. A bad guy who was cooler than the good guys. A rogue who brought out the inner rebel that secretly lives in all of us. The fact that he just happened to be the best player to ever put on a pair of boots made it all the more enthralling to witness. To hate on Diego Maradona because he liked a drink and a few cheeky lines is to hate on both football and life itself.

RIP Diego!

   

Captured the spirit and essence of him in that post Billy. Perfectly put.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:12:55 AM

Rushie was in that match v Juve. Was lovely to see that warm exchange from them on DMs recent 60th a few weeks ago.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 10:22:54 PM
Poor taste dude. If that's your take on Maradona then you're obviously not much good at looking at things in context. Sure, he wasn't an angel, but look at what he was born into. Look at the environment he grew up in. Add to that the rapidity at which he shot to fame, how young he was when it happened, and the trappings that must have came with it all. He was arguably the most famous sportsman in the world before he hit his mid 20's. Does it really surprise you that he went off the rails in the way that he did?

For me, that's why he's a hero and why so many people love him. Human beings are flawed by nature. There's a fuck up inside all of us. We've all done things we're not proud of and have all fallen short of societal ideals in some way shape or form. That's why a lot of people don't relate to the squeaky clean whiter than white type figures that sporting institutions hold up as role models. Sure, those guys tick all the politically correct boxes, but there's very little about them that's actually relatable 

Maradona was to football what Tony Montana was to film, what Razor Ramon was to wrestling, what Mike Tyson was to boxing, what Ronnie is to snooker. A genius, who was just as mesmerising for his talents as he was for his villainy. A bad guy who was cooler than the good guys. A rogue who brought out the inner rebel that secretly lives in all of us. The fact that he just happened to be the best player to ever put on a pair of boots made it all the more enthralling to witness. To hate on Diego Maradona because he liked a drink and a few cheeky lines is to hate on both football and life itself.

RIP Diego!

   

Perfect ! And i have to say I am saddened when Mr Laudrup informs that the Telegraph is using words like liar, cheat and egomaniac..
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
R.I.P. Don Diego. He was the reason I fell in love with football, even more so because England fans never stop harping on about the Hand of God goal. A legend for so much more than that.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
I played against him for Lazio vs Sevilla, I scored and I said, 'Diego beat that,' and he winked and scored a free-kick, incredible goal." Gazza quote from 2020.


I think his memory is beyond toast at this point. I believe he is speaking about the 92' friendly. Maradona actually hit the crossbar on the free-kick. Maybe, I am forgetting another match.


Aye. Gazza quote from 2006.

"I scored a goal where I beat five players. I was half-cut at the time."
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:57:51 PM


Well out Samie lad!  You've got my vote from here on out just based on the beauty of this!
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
I was too young to remember his best years but like everyone i've grown up watching and adoring footage of his joyous football.  Players like him are what made me fall in love with football in the first place.  RIP Maradona. 
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 12:43:54 AM
Well out Samie lad!  You've got my vote from here on out just based on the beauty of this!

Yes it's beautiful isn't it. Maybe should be on the front page
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Maradona will lie in state at the Casa Rosada palace so the public could pay homage to the sporting hero "from Thursday until Saturday," presidency spokesman Mario Huck told AFP.

Over the past few hours, there had been speculation as to where a wake for the inspirational number 10 would be held, with the stadiums of Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors floated as potential locations.

https://www.batimes.com.ar/news/argentina/maradonas-body-to-lie-in-state-at-casa-rosada.phtml
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Just staring at them with utter contempt, somehow knowing hes about to go out there and batter them..
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
"The biggest things come in the smallest packages".

RIP to the greatest.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Probably the exemplar for the thin line between genius and insanity. What a player, what a character and what a flawed genius. People like Maradona become almost superhuman in their field because they refuse to conform.

They are the ones who refuse to have the rough edges knocked off them, or their character. That refusal to conform is the essence of how they push the boundaries of their sport.

Without doubt the most talented individual I have ever seen live.

Goodnight God bless Legend.
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:51:29 AM
Yes it's beautiful isn't it. Maybe should be on the front page

Definitely...
Re: Maradona 1960-2020
'1m people to pay their respects at presidential palace':-

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2020/nov/25/diego-maradona-dies-aged-60-latest-tributes-and-reaction?page=with:block-5fbf020f8f080d5c1f5d6980#block-5fbf020f8f080d5c1f5d6980

"At least one million people are expected to march past Diego Maradonas coffin tomorrow while he lies in state at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Argentinas capital city of Buenos Aires, a government source confirmed this evening.

The doors of the Casa Rosada (Pink House) will be opened at 8am (11am GMT) on Tuesday for the public, who will give the football superstar a heros farewell. Huge crowds have already gathered at the citys landmark obelisk on the wide 9 de Julio avenue, as well as outside the Argentinos Juniors football stadium where Maradona began his stellar career.

Three days of national mourning have been decreed by President Alberto Fernández, to honour the memory of Diego Armando Maradona, calling him the best football player in the world and a person who made Argentinians immensely happy."




^ Fans gather in Buenos Aires.
