Billy the Kid with an exceptional post there!
The only thing I'll add is that what makes Maradona so special was his addiction - to the game and the ball! He was in love with it clearly - commanding it to do whatever he wanted during a period in the game where thuggish tackles, much less skilled and more physical play was not only allowed but celebrated.
It was his 59 body, his mind, his technical skills and his desire to confront a challenge that made him special - until then Im not sure there was a player who could lift his entire team (draw two, three four and five players to ball) which made his teammates so much more dangerous.
Hes had three careers within his playing duration - emergence, explosion and maturity - and each one is remarkable for his ability to take brutal punishment and overcome that in the middle of the park to find ways to win...
For me, this is the difference between him and Messi (Similar in size, both geniuses with the ball technically, but Diego played during a time where he would get kicked 10 times with studs up a game by bigger stronger players to only get up and go again, often unlocking a defense with his team
The off the field stuff is much less important to me - he needed to fill his soccer addiction with other things - same as Hendrix, Jim Morrison or Presley. Diego was an artist on the pitch and from a working class background - a lot to admire in his journey