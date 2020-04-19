« previous next »
Maradona - Why the fuss?

darragh85

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
April 19, 2020, 08:39:52 PM
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April  6, 2020, 10:09:55 AM
Very OTT for one handball
He's no more a cheat than Thiery Henry and less of one than  those involved in the Italy match fixing

and not to mention the kicking he got in that game. is that not cheating also?  deliberately targeting a player and taking turns to kick him. he answered it in the best possible way imo.
FlashGordon

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
April 19, 2020, 08:59:58 PM
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 19, 2020, 08:32:10 PM
Heard a recommendation for 'Maradona in Mexico' on Netflix. Anybody watched it? Any good?

Yep, thought it was absolutely brilliant.
WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
April 20, 2020, 09:47:59 AM
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=2&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwj8w8G6zvboAhUazTgGHW-zAc0QFjABegQIBRAB&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skysports.com%2Ffootball%2Fstory-telling%2F12028%2F11973652%2Fserie-a-in-the-1980s-the-story-of-footballs-toughest-league&usg=AOvVaw3LVnvLQwk7dowRZ2k_5KQj


Seria A : The Toughest League

Article sums up quite well how Maradona to some younger generations perceived lack of goals compared to Messi etc is poor. He was playing against the toughest defences and  defensive tactics ever seen.


Statto Red

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
April 20, 2020, 11:22:25 AM
Quote from: DangerScouse on April 18, 2020, 06:09:56 PM
Not forgetting Suarez too against Ghana.

And separately players like Rooney and Ronaldo who consistently dived throughout their careers in order to con refs.

WTF, why do some go on about Suarez handball against Ghana as a stick to beat him with, the major difference over Maradona & Henry's handball the ref saw it & sent Suarez off, & gave Ghana a penalty, it's not Suarez fault Ghana missed the subsequent penalty, & had any Liverpool player done the same thing & it won us the match would anyone be complaining, Suarez was doing what anyone would do in the same situation.
irc65

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
April 20, 2020, 07:55:41 PM
Great film about for me the greatest player ever. Most of the players in the very top bracket played alongside other outstanding players. Maradona dragged an average Napoli team to their only 2 Serie A wins at a time when the Italian league was the best in the world. Plus a Coppa Italia and UEFA cup. He led Argentina to a world cup win and a final. No one else to my knowledge has had such a transformative effect in the history of football. Cruyff could be the closest in terms of what he achieved with Ajax and Holland although both of those teams had much better players and managers. You could argue that Cruyff had a bigger effect on the game as a whole because of what he went on to achieve as a manager and DoF at Barcelona. So those 2 are the greatest of all time in my opinion.

Interesting that the same director also made the film about Amy Winehouse. There are some interesting parallels there in hers and Diego's stories. The prodigious talent, quick rise to fame, how they dealt with the adulation, the role the media played in building them up and dismantling them. The drugs of course. Not sure how different Maradona's story would have been if he'd been around more recently. I guess he'd be better protected now by his club, but the 24 hour non stop media might have caused even more problems.

Anyway, it's a great film. Go see it if you haven't already.
Bullet500

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
April 21, 2020, 09:06:31 PM
Quote from: Statto Red on April 20, 2020, 11:22:25 AM
WTF, why do some go on about Suarez handball against Ghana as a stick to beat him with, the major difference over Maradona & Henry's handball the ref saw it & sent Suarez off, & gave Ghana a penalty, it's not Suarez fault Ghana missed the subsequent penalty, & had any Liverpool player done the same thing & it won us the match would anyone be complaining, Suarez was doing what anyone would do in the same situation.

Most would do what Suarez did in that situation. May be not be snobby about it afterwards, yeah.
Garrus

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
April 22, 2020, 08:13:05 AM
Maradona in Mexico was pretty good. Definitely feel sorry for him a bit, seems to be in absolute pain when he has to move around.
Lush is the best medicine...

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
April 22, 2020, 10:06:56 AM
Quote from: Bullet500 on April 21, 2020, 09:06:31 PM
Most would do what Suarez did in that situation. May be not be snobby about it afterwards, yeah.
yeah even the Ghana players didnt really have much of a go at him
rushyman

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
April 22, 2020, 10:13:11 AM
Where is this available to watch?
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
April 22, 2020, 10:37:36 AM
Quote from: DangerScouse on April 18, 2020, 06:09:56 PM
Not forgetting Suarez too against Ghana.

And separately players like Rooney and Ronaldo who consistently dived throughout their careers in order to con refs.

Exactly, however I picked Henry specifically as he as a good reputation and the crime was the same.


kaesarsosei

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
April 22, 2020, 11:17:01 AM
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 22, 2020, 10:37:36 AM
Exactly, however I picked Henry specifically as he as a good reputation and the crime was the same.

I'm Irish and despise Henry for that. In some ways it was worse than Maradona's.
Jookie

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
April 22, 2020, 11:27:27 AM
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on April 20, 2020, 09:47:59 AM
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=2&cad=rja&uact=8&ved=2ahUKEwj8w8G6zvboAhUazTgGHW-zAc0QFjABegQIBRAB&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.skysports.com%2Ffootball%2Fstory-telling%2F12028%2F11973652%2Fserie-a-in-the-1980s-the-story-of-footballs-toughest-league&usg=AOvVaw3LVnvLQwk7dowRZ2k_5KQj


Seria A : The Toughest League

Article sums up quite well how Maradona to some younger generations perceived lack of goals compared to Messi etc is poor. He was playing against the toughest defences and  defensive tactics ever seen.


Thanks for sharing this. Great read.

I made some similar points in this thread previously. There were no easy games or goals in Serie A in the 1980's and early 1990's. It's why comparing Maradona's goalscoring record to those who've played in recent years isn't comparable. He didn't get to smash Getafe, Eibar, Leganes, Granada and the the likes twice a season.

I still think Messi is the best player that I've ever seen. But the difference between him and Maradona is probably really small. You can throw C.Ronaldo into that argument too. Hard to compare though since the rules have changed, how you could bend the rules has changed, the quality of opposition  you play throughout the leagues is very different and the attacking philosophies are so much different between then and now.

Looking back I think Lothar Matthaus is an under rated player. He was an unbelievable box to box player during earlier parts of his career. In the context of Serie A he got 40 goals in 115 league games at Internazionale. Got 11 in 25 and 16 in 31 league games in 1989-90 and 1990-91. For context I think the combined top scorers during that period in Serie A were Baggio (31 goals over 2 season), van Basten (30 goals), Vialli (29), Klinnsmann (27). Matthaus was joint 4th, outscoring  he likes of Maradona, Voller, Mancini, Scillachi etc.. Despite taking pens that's a brilliant scoring record for a midfielder in the context of Serie A. His scoring record for Bayern is amazing for a midfielder in the context of the 1980's. Regularly going at 1 in 2 Bundesliga games over his last 4 seasons at Bayern before going to Internazionale.  For me Matthaus and Maradona are absolute shoe-ins for a best World XI since I've been watching football (early to mid 1980's).
fucking appalled

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
April 22, 2020, 12:14:45 PM
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 22, 2020, 10:37:36 AM
Exactly, however I picked Henry specifically as he as a good reputation and the crime was the same.

Not quite the same, but most top pros will occasionally do whatever it takes to win
Ray K

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
April 22, 2020, 12:24:39 PM
Quote from: rushyman on April 22, 2020, 10:13:11 AM
Where is this available to watch?

You just missed it on C4's All4.  It had been on for a few weeks.  You might check the On Demand services on your box, but I'm not certain that it's still there.


Anyway, here's a clip from Maradona's first managerial job, showing the calmness and unflappability that we've come to expect from him.
https://twitter.com/MarkOHaire/status/1252593779334414336?s=20
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
April 22, 2020, 12:41:46 PM
Quote from: kaesarsosei on April 22, 2020, 11:17:01 AM
I'm Irish and despise Henry for that. In some ways it was worse than Maradona's.

Very understandable emotions. Maybe its a British thing, perhaps Irish TV Henry is the antichrist. However from what  Ive seen Maradona is viewed as a cheat and Henry not.  This bias possibly comes from him playing in England.

LanceLink!!!!!

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
October 30, 2020, 09:15:19 AM
60 years old today, done well to make it this far.

Best player I've ever seen.
Jshooters

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
October 30, 2020, 09:19:46 AM
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on October 30, 2020, 09:15:19 AM
60 years old today, done well to make it this far.

Best player I've ever seen.

haha yep he's done well! 

Also agree on his quality.  There's a great youtube video of him warming up befoe a Napoli match and the ball doesnt touch the ground for about 3 minutes
Yorkykopite

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
October 30, 2020, 09:26:03 AM
Quote from: norecat on April  2, 2020, 06:49:41 PM
Ridiculous balance and strength. Unlike Messi he did it at the highest level i.e. World Cup.

The World Cup hasn't been the "highest level" for a long, long time. Probably '78. After that elite club competitions began to produce the best football. Messi is exceptional because he has maintained brilliance over many years at the very highest level.
AndyMuller

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
October 30, 2020, 03:07:18 PM
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on October 30, 2020, 09:15:19 AM
60 years old today, done well to make it this far.

Best player I've ever seen.

Best thread title I've ever seen too.
Liv4-3lee

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
October 30, 2020, 03:34:54 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 30, 2020, 09:26:03 AM
The World Cup hasn't been the "highest level" for a long, long time. Probably '78. After that elite club competitions began to produce the best football. Messi is exceptional because he has maintained brilliance over many years at the very highest level.

Messi should have been able to do it at the world cup if that is the case.
ubb! please

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
October 30, 2020, 03:44:45 PM
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on October 30, 2020, 03:34:54 PM
Messi should have been able to do it at the world cup if that is the case.

So why didn't Barnes and Gerrard do it for England?  Both underwhelmed for the national side, just like Messi.
Samie

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
October 30, 2020, 03:45:14 PM
Got to love AWWYC.  ;D
Liv4-3lee

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
October 30, 2020, 03:50:09 PM
Quote from: ubb! please on October 30, 2020, 03:44:45 PM
So why didn't Barnes and Gerrard do it for England?  Both underwhelmed for the national side, just like Messi.

Cos they're not as good as Maradonna  ;)
Malaysian Kopite

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
October 30, 2020, 03:58:01 PM
Quote from: Samie on October 30, 2020, 03:45:14 PM
Got to love AWWYC.  ;D
Where's he gone anyway? Twins keeping him busy?
Samie

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
October 30, 2020, 04:02:19 PM
That and mods finally gave him enough rope. He's banned unless he came back with a new account.  ;D
Andy82lfc

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
October 30, 2020, 04:11:12 PM
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 22, 2020, 12:41:46 PM
Very understandable emotions. Maybe its a British thing, perhaps Irish TV Henry is the antichrist. However from what  Ive seen Maradona is viewed as a cheat and Henry not.  This bias possibly comes from him playing in England.

I think a lot of bias comes from how he is as a person. Same could be said for the portuguese Ronaldo, a lot of people think he's a massive dick so don't rate him like they should.
AndyMuller

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
October 30, 2020, 04:17:56 PM
Quote from: Samie on October 30, 2020, 04:02:19 PM
That and mods finally gave him enough rope. He's banned unless he came back with a new account.  ;D

He has probably came back with a few accounts over the years.  ;D
please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
Today at 07:33:02 PM
Been admitted to the hospital for brain hematoma.
Tepid T₂O

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
Today at 07:47:00 PM
Im not sure hes going to make it...

If he does, it likely he wasnt to be quite the same again..
Tobelius

Re: Maradona - Why the fuss?
Today at 07:52:34 PM
So so sad to hear this
