Great film about for me the greatest player ever. Most of the players in the very top bracket played alongside other outstanding players. Maradona dragged an average Napoli team to their only 2 Serie A wins at a time when the Italian league was the best in the world. Plus a Coppa Italia and UEFA cup. He led Argentina to a world cup win and a final. No one else to my knowledge has had such a transformative effect in the history of football. Cruyff could be the closest in terms of what he achieved with Ajax and Holland although both of those teams had much better players and managers. You could argue that Cruyff had a bigger effect on the game as a whole because of what he went on to achieve as a manager and DoF at Barcelona. So those 2 are the greatest of all time in my opinion.



Interesting that the same director also made the film about Amy Winehouse. There are some interesting parallels there in hers and Diego's stories. The prodigious talent, quick rise to fame, how they dealt with the adulation, the role the media played in building them up and dismantling them. The drugs of course. Not sure how different Maradona's story would have been if he'd been around more recently. I guess he'd be better protected now by his club, but the 24 hour non stop media might have caused even more problems.



Anyway, it's a great film. Go see it if you haven't already.