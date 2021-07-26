« previous next »
Author Topic: Away Games  (Read 260433 times)

Re: Away Games
« Reply #1960 on: July 26, 2021, 02:59:01 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on July 26, 2021, 02:17:29 pm
Villa got the full allocation from Watford :

Aston Villa is pleased to announce ticket details for our trip to Watford on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

With stadiums operating at full capacity, the club has an allocation of 2,292 tickets for the season opener at Vicarage Road on Saturday, August 14 (ko 3pm).

Fantastic news, absolutely cannot wait
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1961 on: July 26, 2021, 05:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Hij on July 26, 2021, 02:48:58 pm
Interesting, cheers for posting mate
No worries, its potentially brilliant news.
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1962 on: July 26, 2021, 05:24:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on July 26, 2021, 02:59:01 pm
Fantastic news, absolutely cannot wait
Ditto! It sounds very promising.
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 11:00:43 am »
Quote from: ABJ on July 26, 2021, 02:17:29 pm
Villa got the full allocation from Watford :

Aston Villa is pleased to announce ticket details for our trip to Watford on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

With stadiums operating at full capacity, the club has an allocation of 2,292 tickets for the season opener at Vicarage Road on Saturday, August 14 (ko 3pm).
Brighton got 2354 at Burnley and Wolves got 3305 at Leicester.
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 11:21:36 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 11:00:43 am
Brighton got 2354 at Burnley and Wolves got 3305 at Leicester.

brill!! looking forward to the drive to norwich and back from blackpool  :butt :butt
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 03:13:07 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 11:00:43 am
Brighton got 2354 at Burnley and Wolves got 3305 at Leicester.

Love it

Anyone else think aways are going to drop very low this year? Given no credits, and some people (understandably) wanting to wait a bit until going back to games?
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 03:14:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 03:13:07 pm
Love it

Anyone else think aways are going to drop very low this year? Given no credits, and some people (understandably) wanting to wait a bit until going back to games?

If NFC tickets are a thing for aways, yes!

If not, then nopeee
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 07:18:37 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 03:13:07 pm
Love it

Anyone else think aways are going to drop very low this year? Given no credits, and some people (understandably) wanting to wait a bit until going back to games?

I think there'll be some. There'll be people who can't be arsed with Leicester on a Tuesday night so close to Christmas. There'll be people who can't be arsed with a London away on New Years Day. In the last few years, these people would have bought tickets regardless, through fear of never, ever getting another away match again. This season we haven't got the credits system holding us hostage.

And Leicester usually goes down to abar four anyway. Pay on the gate.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:24:30 pm by Billy Elliot »
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 09:24:43 pm »
Quote from: PaulKS on Yesterday at 03:13:07 pm
Love it

Anyone else think aways are going to drop very low this year? Given no credits, and some people (understandably) wanting to wait a bit until going back to games?
still won't matter to members if it goes to STHS first
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 09:39:53 pm »
Rumours that details for Norwich will be released tomorrow, full allocation.
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:39:53 pm
Rumours that details for Norwich will be released tomorrow, full allocation.

I heard that from somebody who knows a thing or two. But said person also has a tendency to wind people up on forums, so didn't post anything in case it was a wind up. Paper tickets.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:54:04 pm by Billy Elliot »
Re: Away Games
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 07:20:11 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:39:53 pm
Rumours that details for Norwich will be released tomorrow, full allocation.

Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm
I heard that from somebody who knows a thing or two. But said person also has a tendency to wind people up on forums, so didn't post anything in case it was a wind up. Paper tickets.

I've heard the same about sale dates and allocation (not heard specifics about ticket type though)
